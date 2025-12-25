While financial habits, money-saving tricks, literacy, and economic implications all shift from year to year, especially in comparison to the financial struggles facing young families today, there are still some old school frugal habits from the 1900s that families today should really start using. Especially considering many people develop more intentional financial literacy with age, pulling knowledge from older generations who have been through a myriad of financial experiences can provide a lot of value.

From paying with cash to reviewing bank statements regularly, many of these habits might look different or exist within different financial environments for families today, but that doesn't mean they're not still helpful. If it saves a few dollars every month, provides more money security and comfort, or gives families control over where their money goes, it's time well spent.

Here are 10 frugal habits from the 1960s that families today should really start using

1. Cooking at home

Instead of relying on fast food for every meal out of convenience or making restaurant-going a regular part of your routine, cooking at home could save modern families a lot of money.

Of course, choosing to buy groceries and cook at home is nuanced in so many ways, with many people living in poverty struggling with choices around money and time. But, for the most part, saving eating out for special occasions can be an important frugal decision.

2. Spending with cash

Whether it's an active budgeting method or not, only choosing to spend with cash can keep modern families from falling victim to overspending habits. Going over budget while grocery shopping or buying holiday gifts may be much easier when using a credit card, but when you've pulled a very specific amount of cash to spend, it's impossible.

It's one of the frugal habits from the 1960s that was a necessity for these old school families, but now is a choice that can help modern families to save money and conserve their resources.

3. Reviewing their bank statements

Even if they're not actively balancing their checkbooks every month, reviewing bank statements can be just as beneficial for empowerment with money. It's one of the frugal habits from the 1960s that families today should really start using. Even if it's just a habit to catch charges they didn't authorize or to recognize patterns of spending behaviors, it reduces some of the financial stress that comes from "not knowing."

Especially considering avoidance and anxiety are driving forces behind the tumultuous financial situation many Americans today endure, this small, intentional habit can make a big difference.

4. Saving and passing down heirlooms

Whether it's quality clothing and hand-me-downs or important family heirlooms, sometimes, keeping, reusing, and passing down these things can make all the difference for financial well-being. Even if a generation isn't interested in maintaining these things for sentimental reasons, like many Gen Zers and millennials are today, they can provide a bit of financial support in hard times.

Of course, on an everyday basis, crafting personal style and leveraging hand-me-downs instead of constantly feeding into a superficial, consumerist spiral of spending is also one of the frugal habits from the 1960s that families today should really start using.

5. Saving bonuses and raises

Especially for families who are living and somewhat comfortable on their current incomes, crafting an even more secure financial future could be easier by intentionally saving extra money. Whether it's a holiday bonus or a New Year's raise, saving this extra money as if it's not even hitting the bank account can craft a safety net for households that struggle to save throughout the year.

Of course, not everyone has the freedom to do this, but if it's possible, putting money toward debt or savings accounts can relieve long-term stress that fuels unproductive, impulsive spending down the road.

6. Using things until they're unusable

Whether it's clothing, household tools, shoes, or large things like a car, using things until they're unusable is one of the frugal habits from the 1960s that families today should really start using.

They're okay with a little bit of discomfort and aren't interested in buying things just for the sake of having them. Of course, on top of "needs," it's important to also have wants and "fun purchases," but in a time of frugality and saving, it's a good idea to be intentional about where money is actually going.

7. Using seasonal items

By being intentional about planning purchases and buying things with the season in mind, frugal families today can save a ton of money. From shopping for produce that's in season at the grocery store to planning gifts before the holiday spending rush rolls around, and even buying seasonal clothing when it goes on sale, planning ahead is a powerful frugal tool.

On top of price reductions and saved money, buying seasonal items, especially when it comes to food, can have a number of health benefits. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are not only cheaper, they're higher in nutritional content for the person eating them.

8. Comparing prices and using coupons

On top of money-saving coupons and loyalty programs, which are even more accessible for modern families today on their cell phones, comparing prices can help to ease impulsive spending habits and promote better money-saving behaviors.

The "save now, spend later" mindset that leverages delayed gratification is a huge part of this habit. If you invest in long-term financial comfort, instead of feeding instant impulses and seeking immediate comfort through spending, you're probably more emotionally grounded and financially responsible.

9. Feeding into a small emergency fund

Even if it's only growing with a few dollars from every paycheck or saved money from coupons, feeding into a small emergency fund can protect modern families from needing to rely entirely on loans and credit cards to make ends meet in times of crisis.

Whether it's a health scare, an emergency car repair, or transportation to an important professional opportunity like an interview, it's this safety net that provides families with a bit of comfort amid challenging times.

10. Appreciating simplicity

Adopting simple spending rituals and a generally simpler lifestyle can have a number of benefits for modern families, especially if they're cultivated before periods of crisis or shortage. Not only does it boost gratitude, appreciation, and general well-being in the moment, it often offers a layer of financial comfort for the future.

People aren't impulsively spending on trends or trying to seem wealthy by purchasing status symbols, but instead leaning into the simple, cheap elements of life that make it worth living.

