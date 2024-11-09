Survey Reveals Which Generation Is The Loneliest Despite Being More Connected Than Ever Before

It's no secret that there is a loneliness epidemic affecting the United States and the world at large. Nearly one in four adults across the world have reported feeling very or fairly lonely, a Meta-Gallup survey found.

Yet one specific generation is feeling lonelier than all the others, according to recent research commissioned by the charity Eden Project Communities as part of its Big Lunch initiative.

Advertisement

The survey revealed that Gen Z is the loneliest generation despite being more connected than ever before.

People between the ages of 16 and 24, part of the group typically referred to as Generation Z, are the loneliest generation, according to new research.

The survey showed that 19% of 16 to 24-year-olds, “often” or “always” feel lonely — three times higher than the 65 to 74 age group, where the figure was only 6 percent. Just 14% of 16 to 24-year-olds surveyed said they had never felt lonely.

"The extent of loneliness in younger adults can be linked to social media, frequent life changes, and transition, or moving into cities where people often live alone or in a room in a shared house," Tracey Robbins, head of UK program delivery at the Eden Project Communities, said.

Advertisement

"Pandemic social restrictions left a legacy leading to reduced confidence in connecting with others. Now rising living costs are limiting social opportunities," she continued. "The good news is that feeling part of a community can help, so that’s brilliant motivation for everyone to reach out and start connecting."

The findings from this research were shared on Reddit, where many young people chimed in with their thoughts.

Gen Zers in the subreddit r/GenZ discussed the accuracy of this claim and theorized the reasons why young people today are so lonely.

Many highlighted the lack of free public spaces as one potential reason. Others pointed out that most Gen Zers aren't making enough money to have experiences in which they can meet new people or spend time with the friends they do have.

Advertisement

"Social media and the internet are a MASSIVE part of this," one Reddit user wrote. "People are spending tons of time online and that lowers their chances of making lasting relationships and friendships."

Dragon Images | Shutterstock

Another added, "Hobbies are expensive. There's nowhere safe to go and hang out anymore. Or clean. Green spaces get destroyed for parking, housing, etc., and then end up abandoned."

Advertisement

Gen Zers are reportedly unhappier than ever, but it isn't just because of social media.

In the 2024 World Happiness Report, which ranks 143 countries by life satisfaction, the U.S. fell eight spots — from 15 to 23. It’s the first time the U.S. has not been considered one of the top 20 happiest countries in the report’s 20-year history.

Researchers were able to identify the specific reason why — young people. While Americans older than age 60 ranked number 10 for happiness, those younger than 30 ranked 62nd.

Rates of teen anxiety and depression "rose by more than 50% in many studies from 2010 to 2019," according to Jonathan Haidt, an NYU social psychologist and author of recent bestseller "The Anxious Generation."

Advertisement

Both Haidt and researchers argued that technology and social media weren't the only factors causing this sense of isolation — it was a bit more nuanced. Some of those other factors included economic and systemic failures, institutional distrust, and young people’s increasing dread that they would be worse off than their parents and grandparents.

Tero Vesalainen | Shutterstock

A lot of things that Gen Zers, especially those in their 20s, expected to do once they got older are either no longer possible or becoming a distant dream. Things like buying a house, traveling, and starting a family no longer seem to be in the cards for many. Their financial stability, or lack thereof, even affects the relationships that Gen Zers form, both platonic and romantic.

Advertisement

There's an overall sense amongst Gen Z that their future looks rather bleak. They don't trust the government or the people in charge. They are concerned about the health of the planet and the loss of their reproductive rights. They grew up fearful of gun violence in schools and every election they have been old enough to vote in has included the same candidate.

It's truly no wonder they are feeling unhappy, lonely, and unexcited about the future.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.