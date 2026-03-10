While appearance is important to people looking for long-lasting relationships, it's not everything. So, for those who rely solely on their looks to find potential partners, they may be in for a rude awakening when they discover that partners don't only care about the way another person looks. Aside from physical appearance, a person's actions have a grand effect on the way others perceive them romantically.

Whether it's their tendency to criticize others or hide their true selves, women with these negative habits drive men away no matter how good they look. Just because the game is rigged in their favor doesn't mean they always win, and these actions are proof of that. Women who do these things shouldn't be surprised when they ruin their chances of a solid relationship, even if they're incredibly beautiful on the outside.

Women with these 12 negative habits usually drive men away no matter how good they look

1. Speaking negatively of others

MART PRODUCTION | Pexels

Some people seem to have a permanent rain cloud over their heads, and their disposition can be quite contagious to others. No one wants to feel bad while dating someone, and even the most positive person will eventually get dragged down by negative people around them.

When women do this, whether it's constantly whining, complaining, or trying to share their misery, they shouldn't be surprised when a man isn't interested. In fact, complaining may reinforce one’s ego at the expense of others, psychotherapist William Berry explained.

No one wants to be around someone who complains incessantly. Generally, people want to be around balanced, moderate individuals. And being bitter is just one way to drive them away.

Advertisement

2. Practicing poor personal hygiene

Viacheslav Okhrymenko | Shutterstock

Whether it's neglecting to brush their teeth, wearing dirty clothes, or not changing their sheets, women with these negative habits drive men away no matter how good they look. On the other hand, women who attract people prioritize taking care of themselves, making time for basic hygienic practices.

Hygiene is incredibly important. It not only protects us from diseases and increases our longevity, but has a positive impact on our work life, social life, and relationships.

3. Being overly-aggressive

RDNE Stock project | Pexels

There are a lot of angry women out there who have been hurt in the past, and many will continue to go on dates with men even when they're boiling with rage. If a man sees this, they will run the other way because they think this woman may be unstable.

The truth is, you simply can’t have a healthy relationship with another person you're bitter towards. If you're that angry, it may be time to stop dating altogether, rather than making lasting negative impressions on others.

Research published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience found that aggression is a complex social behavior with many causes and manifestations. Over the past several decades, scholars have identified the many forms that aggression can take.

Aggression can be physical or verbal, direct or indirect, and can inflict reputational harm. It can be impulsive, elicited by anger in response to provocation, or calculated, less emotional, and used to obtain another end result.

Advertisement

4. Talking excessively about their ex

New Africa | Shutterstock

When a person is on a date getting to know someone knew, the last thing they want to talk about is exes. While it may be an important topic for couples to discuss once they've set boundaries and formed a strong relationship, it's a complete no-go in any other context.

Men listening to attractive women talk about their exes immediately puts them off. To them, it's a sign that their ex still on their mind and that they may be a rebound. And it's not a good look for a person trying to connect.

5. Exhibiting diva behavior

Liza Summer | Pexels

A common thread among men is the disgust they have for the saying "if you can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best." Tantrums, demands, stirring up drama, and making a scene are acceptable, however. People should never treat others in a way they wouldn't want to be treated.

There's nothing more unattractive than a beautiful woman going out of her way to make herself seem superior. Unfortunately, according to research from the University of Ottawa, people often think that retaliation is the answer to rejection and perceived social exclusion by other women.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, highlights the complicated nature of women’s interpersonal relationships by examining the stress of rejection and whether the personal characteristics of those imposing the rejection influence women's social pain.

Advertisement

6. Constantly checking social media

Jose Calsina | Shutterstock

When people are getting to know each other, it's essential to give them the attention you would want if the roles were reversed. That means engaging in conversation, keeping eye contact, or laughing with them. But by constantly checking social media or just being on their phone, women with these negative habits drive men away no matter how good they look.

Nothing makes guys back away faster than seeing a woman who is more interested in "looking cool" online and in person than actually enjoying life. Doing this makes him think he's just another Instagram prop and it makes her look shallow.

As psychologist Bonnie Zucker pointed out, "Social media can be a great way to keep in touch with people and share information. However, it can also feed into excessive reassurance-seeking behaviors and unhealthy attempts at getting validation from others. In other words, people often use the opinions of others to feel good about themselves."

7. Having no motivation to try new things

fizkes | Shutterstock

Most women will regularly admit that they want a man who has a great career, is driven, and has a lot of life to offer. And men want something similar. So, when women lack motivation to try new things or get out of their comfort zone, it makes them think they won't be able to contribute anything to a relationship. Men want a partner, not a pet.

A Singles in America study analyzed the preferences of more than 5,000 men and women. According to the numbers, men desire intelligent, strong, successful women: 87% of men said they would date a woman who was more intellectual, better educated, and made considerably more money than they did. In comparison, 86% said they were searching for a confident and self-assured woman.

Advertisement

8. Talking in a baby voice

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

It should come as no surprise that men aren't really into women who talk in a baby voice. While some experts argue that "baby talk" is beneficial for couples, many men don't find it quite as alluring. Talking this way to a pet is one thing, but to another person? It just doesn't sit well.

For men, they may feel infantilized or like the woman they're talking to is incredibly immature. They want to be treated like adults, and that includes the way in which a woman speaks to them.

9. Coming across desperate

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Desperation is something people can smell from a distance, and it’s something that drives away everyone. The worst part is that people can't really hide it. It's hard to not be desperate and try to date, but people have to walk away if they feel desperation creeping in.

Men are often socialized to take emotional responsibility for women, so much so that they often evaluate potential life partners based primarily on how much emotional caretaking they will require. The ideal partner is sometimes described as "low-maintenance," which is like choosing a car because you hope it will require fewer repairs rather than because you like it and enjoy driving it, psychotherapist Avrum Weiss explained.

Advertisement

10. Playing dumb

Cast of Thousands | Shutterstock

Most men don't want to date a woman who pretends to be unintelligent. Perhaps she acts like she doesn't know certain behaviors or facts, feigning ignorance to her own actions, or making others explain easy concepts to her. Whatever the example is, women with these negative habits drive men away no matter how good they look.

The only men who go after women who play dumb are the ones who have insecurity issues, control issues, or narcissistic personalities. Women should do themselves a favor and show off their intellect, rather than hiding it, assuming it will pay off romantically.

11. Being insecure

triocean | Shutterstock

Insecurity is something that will eventually end good relationships. And even if a woman is incredibly beautiful in her appearance, her lack of self-esteem and confidence in herself and her abilities can make finding a life partner almost impossible. If that's the case, she should probably take a step back from dating altogether.

According to life coach Mitzi Bockmann, "Insecurity in women... can stem from a combination of factors, including personality traits like neuroticism, fragile self-esteem, and insecure attachment styles, as well as experiences like childhood trauma, unhealthy relationships, and societal pressures. Research on fragile self-esteem suggests that individuals with this trait are more prone to social aggression and self-enhancement as coping mechanisms for insecurity."

Advertisement

12. Hiding who they are

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Dating is all about trying to make a connection with another person. If a man realizes that a woman isn't honest about who she truly is, and is just putting on a front to "land" him, he will feel betrayed. It's the whole concept of lying that wrecks the chances at a good relationship.

"People wear 'masks' to appear lovable, competent, or easygoing... This puts a lot of stress on both people in the relationship. If you are not comfortable being yourself, you will always be on guard, thinking the other person is judging you in some way," psychology expert Robert Castellano revealed.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.