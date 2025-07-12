10 Habits Of People Who Have Quietly Lost Their Motivation In Life, According To Psychology

Ever had one of those days where the motivation just isn’t there? One significant realization over the years of running my business through ups and downs was the vital importance of energy maintenance and motivation. Research has identified that energy maintenance — aka how to find motivation — includes nurturing basics like sleep, nutrition, exercise, and mental well-being.

Not skill, not talent, not ideas or connections. Energy. It took self-awareness to see that even subtle things can block off energy. Now, I actively avoid some habits to keep my energy and motivation high.

Here are ten habits of people who have quietly lost their motivation in life, according to psychology:

1. Criticizing others constantly

Criticizing others hurts you. Because we’re all connected — you didn’t get the memo? Chill on bringing others down, and your energy and motivation will return like a Tesla battery.

Research has found that individuals who feel threatened by the achievements of others might resort to criticism as a way to boost their self-esteem. This could be related to a lack of motivation as they might be more focused on external validation through negativity rather than internal growth.

2. Buying into their inner critic

Thoughts come and go like tides. You can’t escape them, but you don’t need to jump in because you’ll get pulled out to sea. Learn to let go of those thoughts that make you feel bad. They never help.

While it's not a direct cause-and-effect relationship, taking unhelpful thoughts too seriously can be a symptom of reduced motivation and can contribute to a cycle of negativity and inaction. A 2013 study explained that when someone is struggling with motivation, they may be more prone to dwelling on negative thoughts, which can further decrease their drive and energy.

3. Neglecting outdoor time

Fear-mongering about getting in the sun was misguided. Most don’t get enough sun. It’s the giver of life — literally. The sun will gift you energy as it does for plants and happy raccoons. Get your face in that stuff.

Research has concluded that not getting enough sunlight can disrupt your circadian rhythm, which in turn might lead to fatigue and a lack of motivation.

4. Relying on outside opinions to feel okay

The moment you look for someone else to make you feel good about yourself is the moment you lose all internally generated power. Forget approval. Do it for you regardless of what others say or do.

A 2016 study urged that it's important to remember that most people fall somewhere on a continuum between internal and external locus of control, and it is possible to shift towards a more internal locus of control with self-awareness and practice. Building self-awareness and cultivating intrinsic motivation are key to fostering a stronger sense of self and reducing reliance on external validation.

5. Chasing feel-good fixes that don't last

Many things give us dopamine — the "motivation chemical" — including a good laugh and being chased by a crazed monster in a video game. The trouble is raising dopamine levels artificially for sustained blasts.

Sure, enjoy a quick feel-good YouTube video. But if you binge and burn out your receptors, you’ll become numb to true dopamine sources. That’s why you lack energy sometimes.

6. Staying sedentary for way too long

The body was not made to sit about like a bored manatee. If you can, weave walking and stretching into your creative framework. Take rests, and break it up too.

While some research suggests that prolonged sedentary behavior can be linked to reduced motivation and mental well-being, it's not accurate to say it's a definitive sign of diminishing motivation. Some research suggests that mentally passive sedentary behaviors, like watching TV, are more strongly linked to depression risk than mentally active ones, like reading.

7. Losing sight of their larger purpose

We can only extract so much energy from tending to our immediate, more selfish concerns. This is why identifying a bigger why will fuel you, because you become the hero in your movie. What’s your big why?

A 2023 study explained that a clear sense of purpose can act as a powerful motivator, which explains how a lack of one could lead to overwhelming feelings of being lost and unfulfilled.

8. Loading up on blood sugar-spiking foods

Foods that spike your blood sugar, and therefore insulin, always lead to an energy crash. That’s why you’re sleepy after a pasta or white rice lunch. Stick to higher protein and avoid high-carb foods before you need a clear head.

This energy crash can lead to fatigue, irritability, and eventual cravings for more sugar. Research argued that the inability to focus can also be a consequence of blood sugar fluctuations.

9. Fixating on doing everything perfectly

Aiming for quality is important. But trying to avoid mistakes in your process is inherently stressful. You tighten up like a tin toy truck, and your creativity goes out the window. Be okay with imperfection and move on.

10. Obsessing over every thought and feeling

Self-conscious thinking is an energy suck. Instead, focus on helping others and place your mind on your goals, systems, and dreams. Your attention is off you, which is like receiving a free energy pump.

Research has argued that while general self-conscious thinking isn't always a sign of diminished motivation, certain forms, including low self-esteem and fear of judgment, can affect your goal pursuit.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.