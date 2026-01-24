If you’re like me, you’ve heard a bunch of stories of men who trusted the wrong woman and ruined their lives. While women are often legally and economically disadvantaged, if a woman has certain harmful habits, she's likely a low-quality person who may cause serious damage to the wrong guy.

Guys should look for a high-quality woman. In many cases, being high-quality just means an absence of low-quality traits. These red flags suggest that she probably isn’t the one.

Advertisement

If a woman has these 11 habits, she's likely a low-quality person

1. Badmouthing her exes

Wavebreakmedia from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Be very, very careful of the woman who has a bad story about almost every ex. She’s always the victim, never the perpetrator. Despite everything, she’s here and perfect…or is she? A woman who always seems to be the hapless victim might be a narcissist.

Advertisement

A person who always has crazy exes is usually the reason why their exes are always crazy. Bashing relationships is not a healthy move, and therapists generally agree. If you date her, you will be next in line for the smear campaign.

2. Constantly needing reassurance

Confidence is generally considered a “green flag” in both dating and friendships. Confident people tend to be more loyal and less likely to sabotage friends based on what they feel is wrong with them. Simply put, an insecure person comes with a lot of risks and baggage.

Insecure women might make fun of others, badmouth you to others, or even just make everything about themselves, even when it has more to do with you than them. Unless you want to deal with tons of drama you will avoid, avoid, avoid that insecure girl.

Advertisement

3. Refusing responsibility

Nobody’s perfect. Everyone makes mistakes, and that’s okay. It’s how you handle those mistakes that matters. A high-quality person will admit wrongdoing, accept responsibility, and work on themselves so that they don’t do it again.

Anyone who blames everyone else around them for their actions is someone you will want to avoid at all costs. Much like other signs on this list, refusal of responsibility or accountability is a sign of a narcissist. Besides, do you really want to hang out with a perennial victim?

Advertisement

4. Refusing to empathize with others

Albert Shakirov from Getty Images via Canva

One of the most obvious signs of a low-quality person is how well they empathize with others and see others’ points of view. A person with a high level of empathy is someone you want to keep around. They are more likely to reach an agreement, think of you first, and genuinely care for you.

A lack (or inability) to empathize is a major red flag. It’s such a red flag. Psychologists even warn against mingling with people who have that issue. While it is possible for people to develop empathy, you’re not a rehab for those who have no empathy. It’s not your responsibility to fix them.

Advertisement

5. Inconsistent behavior

We all get it: life happens. These days, everything seems to be in chaos. However, there’s a certain line that shouldn’t be crossed. If a person is consistently inconsistent, that’s a sign that they don’t have their life together. Or rather, they don’t want to have their life together.

A person who’s inconsistent isn’t necessarily a bad person, per se. You can have great intentions and still end up with everything splayed everywhere. However, this isn’t a person you can always trust.

Advertisement

6. Ignoring boundaries

Boundaries are the tall fences of life, and tall fences make good neighbors. Unlike fences, there’s no reason to cross over a boundary. They’re there because they are the basic maintenance guidelines for a healthy relationship.

If your wife, girlfriend, or female friend repeatedly ignores your boundaries or tries to push on them, drop her like a hot potato. Studies prove that this will actually wear down your emotions, stamina, and confidence over time.

7. Jealous, possessive behavior

Does the woman in your life seem to get unusually jealous any time you’re out with anyone else? Does she give other women in your life the third degree just for existing in your proximity? Yes, this is a sign of insecurity, but it’s also a particularly toxic sign of how she bonds with others.

Advertisement

A person who gets unusually possessive of you rarely ever has your best interests at heart. Speaking from personal experience, hyper-possessive people tend to view others as objects rather than human beings.

8. Mooching off of others

While we’re talking about the subject of not seeing people as people, we might as well talk about the trope of being a gold digger. Gold digging is a thing, and it doesn’t just happen with girlfriends who wear fancy clothing. It can also be a friend who never pays you back after borrowing money.

Watch out for women who brag about how they were able to get others to pay for them or who brag about how they use others to get what they want. That’s not just a sign of a toxic person. It’s a sign of someone who will use you, too.

Advertisement

9. Making catty remarks

Aris Leoven from corelens via Canva

Making catty, rude remarks to “take the pretty girl down a notch” has become a solid Mean Girl trope in movies. Mean Girl behavior might make for good TV watching, but it’s not a good indication for any sort of relationship you might want to have.

Advertisement

Women who do this are often ruled by their insecurities. If they see you doing a little too well for their liking, they’ll do what they can to pick apart your achievements and joys until there’s nothing left.

10. Playing puppetmaster

Toxic people have a tendency to use other people to do their bidding or even go so far as trying to stir up arguments for their own amusement. This is often a form of abuse known as triangulation, and it can wreak havoc in a person’s life.

Advertisement

Triangulation is a way to manipulate people into doing what they want them to do "by bringing a third party into a conflict to create division or gain control." It is a form of soft control that tends to do more harm than good. It’s a favorite tool of narcissists as well as of bullies who never got past high school.

11. Extreme Conflict Avoidance

Sometimes, the worst signs are actually the ones that don’t seem that bad. If you’ve ever met a person who is terrified of confronting a problem, you know that it can be a nightmare to deal with them. They never say they’re upset, never give any Indication they want you to do something, and never tell you what you did wrong.

If you notice that a woman in your circles tends to ghost, will suddenly break things off without even explaining why, or just bottles things up until she pops, that’s a warning sign that she will avoid conflict until she explodes. No one can be the psychic she wants them to be. So, don’t even try to fix this.

Advertisement

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.