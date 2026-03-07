While loneliness often grows with age, especially for women, secure women with an appreciation for solitude blend social time with rituals that help balance the intensity of isolation. They don’t run from alone time, as most people do to suppress emotions, but lean into it to reflect on thoughts, regulate their emotions, and protect their personal individuality.

However, many other things come from this secure identity and alone time. From radical creativity to a quiet comfort with their own company, women who prefer to isolate themselves more as they get older usually have these high-IQ traits.

Women who prefer to isolate themselves more as they get older usually have 11 high IQ traits

1. They prefer deep conversations

Most people are subtly craving deep conversations, but still tend to feed into small talk and superficiality to cope with their loneliness. However, women who prefer to isolate themselves and appreciate their solitude don’t need constant stimulation. They can prioritize their idleness while still making space for social time with people who truly bring meaning and value to their lives.

They prefer to protect their time alone, even if it’s occasionally boring, than to drain their social battery on people and interactions who don’t deserve it.

2. They’re comfortable with solitude

While alone time and solitude are often misunderstood in our society, which rewards extraversion and social magnetism, women who prefer to isolate themselves gain all the benefits of accepting that they need time to themselves. They’re also secure enough to enjoy it without overthinking about what they’re missing out on or trying to run from overthinking tendencies.

It’s this alone time that boosts psychological well-being and personal health, even if it only feels like second nature in the moment to prioritize it.

3. They’re incredibly creative

According to a study published in the Creativity Research Journal, naturally creative people often need and appreciate idleness more than the average person. They need time with their own thoughts, without the distractions of others and the world, to tap into deep thinking and creativity.

While many run from solitude, these women don’t fear quietness. In fact, they often crave it, yearning for time with their rich inner worlds and thinking patterns to entertain themselves.

4. They don’t tolerate peer pressure

While some are fueled by peer pressure to avoid alone time and fill their schedules for external validation, secure women protect their peace. They set boundaries and aren’t afraid to say “no” when they need time to rest, even when they’re constantly pressured by friends, social media, or comparison to leave the house.

They know what they need, and they’re not afraid to resort to alone time to protect themselves.

5. They’re highly sensitive

Highly sensitive people, who often take on other people’s feelings as their own and struggle to push away complex emotions in the moment, also struggle with overstimulation that others completely overlook. They often need alone time and solitude to reflect on and regulate all those feelings, even if it doesn’t make sense to others.

Women who prefer to isolate themselves as they get older are simpler, more comfortable prioritizing this space. We’re taught to “push through” hardship and grow emotionally cold to meet society's obligations, but these women are secure in putting their own needs first.

6. They’re secure enough to be misunderstood

Many naturally quiet, introverted people are misunderstood in our society, which rewards and uplifts confidence and loudness. When they retreat to their alone time or actively listen without speaking loudly over others, they are misunderstood.

Especially as women’s self-esteem tends to grow with age, according to a study published in Frontiers in Public Health, they become less combative and more secure. They appreciate having no distractions to connect with their rituals, quirks, and thoughts, even if that introversion means they’re not always understood immediately by other people.

7. They have niche hobbies and interests

According to a study published in the Biopsychosocial Science and Medicine journal, making time for hobbies in your free time can actually boost both physical and psychological well-being. While women who isolate themselves to make time for their niche hobbies may not have a community to share them with, spending this time alone and entertaining themselves brings another kind of value.

Their alone time isn’t something to run from, but an opportunity to feed into their meaning and purpose in unique, valuable ways.

8. They remove themselves from drama instantly

Women who isolate themselves as they get older are clearly protective of their energy. Considering gossipy people and conversations have an inevitable aura of negativity, which is often contagious, according to a study from the University of Chicago, they avoid it whenever it pops up in daily life. Whether they set a boundary in the moment or walk away, they’re not afraid to choose alone time over negative, superficial interactions.

Of course, people who lean into drama and gossip for a sense of belonging are missing it in other aspects of their lives, but these women appreciate their own company. They don’t need to chase a misleading sense of belonging in others because they have it in their alone time, within their routine, or in their personal hobbies.

9. They’re quiet and intellectually humble

While overconfident people tend to use loudness to prove their intelligence, a study published in Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes argues that they also overpromise and underdeliver. Compared to intellectually humble, quiet people who let their actions speak for themselves, these kinds of people pretend that they’re smarter than they are with complex language and misguided confidence.

Women who prefer to isolate themselves are humble in this way. Whether it’s staying quiet and observant in a conversation or resorting to their alone time to entertain themselves, it’s clear that they don’t need constant attention or validation to feel secure.

10. They learn and grow independently

With an appreciation for and comfort with alone time, and a tendency toward deeply feeling minds, it’s no surprise that women who isolate themselves as they get older learn and grow independently. They appreciate their own solitude and don’t need other people to feel secure.

Of course, they’re not afraid to seek all the benefits of asking for help and admitting they don’t know something to learn from others, but when they’re thinking deeply about something, they appreciate independence.

11. They protect their peace over popularity

Of course, seeking belonging and community is a basic human desire. However, smart people who focus on building self-worth and security over external validation are also incredibly intentional about their solitude. They prefer to feed into their own well-being, social battery, and peace, over popularity and attention from others.

They’re secure enough in age to focus on what actually matters, whether that’s a relationship they have at home, their meaningful career, or niche hobbies that create value out of solitude.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.