While healthy relationships can boost feelings of belonging and well-being, being in a disconnected, resentful marriage often makes partners feel alone. Despite being a relatively common experience, especially for women who take on pressure and obligations in marriages at higher rates, it's an elusive one that prompts all kinds of complex feelings of guilt and shame.

Some women may blame themselves or try to take on more to compensate for their unhappiness. But, in reality, wives who feel lonely and misunderstood at home usually have specific reasons.

Wives who feel lonely and misunderstood at home usually have these 11 specific reasons

1. They feel like a 'parent' to their partner

From dealing with a husband who weaponizes incompetence to avoid discomfort and managing a million household responsibilities on her own, many smart women feel lonely and disconnected in their marriages because they're "parenting" their partners.

Instead of feeling the support of reciprocity and balance in their marriages, they're taking on more than they can realistically and healthily manage, usually without any kind of appreciation in return.

2. They're burdened with too many responsibilities

According to a study from Pew Research Center, many women are burdened with the majority of household labor and childcare responsibilities in their relationships with men, despite working and earning the same, if not more, than their partners. Whether it's tied to general imbalance or stereotypical gender norms, it's not uncommon for many of these women to feel lonely and misunderstood under the weight of all this pressure.

From managing the household's schedule to regulating her partners' emotions for them, they're also often responsible for invisible, emotional labor on top of all their tangible obligations. Especially without appreciation or validation from her partner, she's going to end up burnt out, disconnected, and alone, even in the same room as her family.

3. They don't have space for solitude

While it might seem like a counterintuitive behavior to prioritize in a disconnected marriage, one of the reasons why women feel lonely or misunderstood in their relationships is that they don't have enough time for themselves. Whether it's the pressures of a controlling partner or a general sense of unease, women who don't have alone time to craft self-worth and authenticity on their own end up tying all their well-being to a partner.

They don't know what they need, like, or appreciate, because they spend all their time worrying about the relationship. If it were to end, their entire sense of self and worthiness would be caught up in the feelings and arguments of their partner.

4. Their effort goes entirely unnoticed

Even when they're going out of their way to put in extra effort into a struggling relationship or putting their needs to the side for the sake of their partner, lonely and misunderstood wives are still unnoticed. Their effort, love, intentions, and trust are not only regularly overlooked but also entirely taken for granted.

This is why practicing gratitude is an essential part of healthy relationships. As a study from the University of Georgia explains, couples who openly appreciate and express gratitude toward their partners experience both an increase in marital satisfaction and a sense of commitment and resilience during rough patches.

5. Everything feels transactional

Transactional relationships are usually characterized by an attitude of "keeping score." Transactional partners don't do nice things, support their partner, or engage in small acts of kindness without expecting something in return. Partners on the other side of these behaviors always feel the need to "prove" themselves worthy of things like love and respect that should be undeniably unconditional in healthy marriages.

Especially on hard, stressful days when a great partner would step in, wives in these transactional relationships often end up feeling more misunderstood and alone.

6. Their partner doesn't care about their interests

While togetherness and collaboration are obviously important aspects of a healthy, successful marriage, individuality and personal interests are just as powerful for bringing people together. However, if a husband or partner makes their wife feel guilty for expressing themselves or shuts down when they talk about interests they're passionate about, it can often lead to loneliness.

That's why people argue that good partners feel like a "best friend" first. They may not have all the same interests or hobbies as their partner, but they care enough to have fun conversations about them and make an effort to engage in them for the happiness of their spouse.

7. They're shut down when expressing emotions

Especially in male partners, shutting down during conflicts and stonewalling their partners when expressing vulnerability are common experiences that make their marriages feel disconnected and lonely. While it's not always easy for male partners to open up and accept accountability, largely because of stereotypes about "masculinity" in our culture, it's an essential part of bonded, healthy marriages.

Wives who feel lonely also feel guilty for bringing up concerns, expressing their needs, and being honest, because they're always met with defensiveness and anger on the other side.

8. Nothing feels reciprocal

According to relationship coach Annie Tanasugarn, the most common indicator of a one-sided relationship is emotional inconsistency. From allowing one partner to take on all the emotional labor in conversations to leaning into avoidance when someone has emotions they need a safe space to express them within, without emotional reciprocity, one person always feels disconnected.

While it might be natural for couples to fall apart amid the chaos and stress of daily life, if disengagement and disinterest are common traits in a marriage, chances are they're a sign of "the point of no return."

9. They feel compared to other women

While women are often socialized into comparison tendencies in general within society, having a partner who doubles down makes everything harder. Whether it's comparing their wives to a gender norm or an unattainable standard from what they're seeing online, wives who feel lonely and misunderstood simply don't feel validated for what they're already bringing to the table.

Especially when comparisons are "upward" or intended to change something intrinsic about a partner, as psychology expert Arash Emamzadeh explains, they can lower relationship satisfaction, cultivate pessimism, and lead to intense underlying resentment.

10. Their partner is always on their phone

Even the mere presence of a phone when partners are talking at home can lead to distractions and invalidating feelings, according to a study from Scientific Reports, let alone having a partner who's actively scrolling through it. Feeling heard is a basic human desire, but it also cultivates strength and bonding in our relationships, and if it's being sabotaged by online distractions in their partners, of course, these wives feel lonely and misunderstood.

Even if it's a casual conversation or response to "How was your day?" we need to feel seen and appreciated by our partners, and cell phones or constant distractions make it hard to feel those things.

11. They're blamed for their own feelings

Especially with overly defensive partners at home, bringing up concerns and leaning into conflict in a relationship can often make wives feel lonely and misunderstood. Their intentions are typically good-hearted. They want to put effort into the relationship, fix things, and show up better, but when their partners run from or get combative in the face of discomfort, it feels impossible.

Even when they try to have healthy conversations and arguments at home, they end up getting nowhere and leaving with all the blame their partners weaponize to cope.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.