People With Zero Common Sense Tend To Say These 11 Blah Statements On A Regular Basis

Not everyone without common sense lacks intelligence. In fact, plenty of smart people struggle with everyday judgment. But people with zero common sense tend to say certain statements all the time. While each one might seem harmless on its own, hearing them over and over again can show that a person has poor judgment and low self-awareness.

Saying just one of these phrases once doesn't automatically mean someone has zero common sense. We all have off days. But when these phrases become someone's default response to responsibility, risk, or reflection, it's usually a sign they're not thinking things through all the way.

11 blah statements usually said by people with zero common sense:

1. 'That's just how I am'

The first thing people with zero common sense tend to say is, "That's just how I am." And sure, everyone has their own way of doing things. Maybe you're the type who grocery shops at night, or you're super organized at work and can't function without a color-coded list. We all have patterns that feel natural to us.

The thing is, once a habit forms, it's hard to break. That doesn't mean it's impossible; it just means it takes effort. So, using "that's just how I am" as a blanket excuse to never grow or adjust is where it starts sounding less like personality and more like avoidance.

According to a study published in Neuron, habits leave a lasting mark on specific circuits in the brain, which helps explain why they're so hard to break. But there's a big difference between having a habit and being oblivious to how your behavior affects you or other people.

Lacking common sense often comes down to limited real-life experience or refusing to learn from past mistakes, and when someone keeps using personality as an excuse, they usually just stay stuck instead of growing.

2. 'I don't have time to think about it'

Most people are busy these days. Between work, relationships, and everything else, it's not always easy to pause and think something through right in the moment. That's why most of us eventually make time to reflect, even if it's later, so we can let common sense and basic reasoning take over. But people with zero common sense tend to insist they "don't have time to think about it".

And sure, maybe they don't have time right then. That happens. But not having time now doesn't mean you never come back to it. The problem is, people who lack common sense don't usually bother. They rush to get it over with, make reckless decisions, and then act surprised when those rushed choices blow up on them later.

3. 'Everyone's doing it'

It's tempting to follow the crowd when that feels like the easiest option. Whether it's going along with friends or ignoring something you know isn't right, most of us learned pretty early on that "everyone else is doing it" isn't a valid excuse. Unfortunately, people with zero common sense lean on that line all the time to justify their choices. And no, it's not a good excuse.

The bigger issue is that instead of owning their decisions, they look for someone else to blame. Even if their choices hurt themselves or other people, they'd rather point outward than look inward. As psychotherapist and psychoanalyst F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W., explains, "Taking legitimate responsibility can make you feel more competent, powerful, and in charge of yourself."

It might feel easier in the moment to dodge accountability, but long-term, it always costs you.

4. 'That'll never happen to me'

It's easy to look at someone else's situation and judge from the outside. If you've never lived through it, it's tempting to just scurry along and mind your own business. After all, if it could "never happen to you," why even care? But people with zero common sense say something like this all the time, like they're somehow exempt from consequences.

Sure, maybe it's not happening to them right now. But just because something isn't your reality today doesn't mean it never will be. Every person goes through their fair share of hurdles. Rather than judging, it makes a lot more sense to learn from other people's mistakes and think carefully about your own choices. You can't control everything, but you can lower your chances of making the same avoidable errors.

5. 'I already know everything about that'

Everyone's knowledgeable about something. It might not be academic, but we all have areas where we feel confident and experienced. Still, learning never really stops. New research comes out, trends change, games evolve; there's always more to understand. But people with zero common sense tend to say, "I already know everything about that," like the book is closed.

Do they know something about the topic? Probably. But knowing a lot isn't the same as knowing everything. That's where the Dunning-Kruger Effect comes in: the idea that sometimes the less someone understands, the more confident they feel about their expertise. As mental health expert Adi Jaffe, Ph.D., explains, it's when your own blind spots keep you from recognizing those blind spots. At a certain point, arguing with someone like that just isn't worth it. You're better off saving your energy.

6. 'That's not my problem'

It's tempting to brush off someone else's concern when it doesn't directly affect you. Most people might think it, even if they don't say it out loud. But when it really matters, they usually step in and help, especially if they realize it could become a problem for them down the road. On the flip side, people with zero common sense say, "That's not my problem," without hesitation.

Ignoring something doesn't always make it go away. You never really know what life's going to throw at you, and burning bridges over minor problems rarely pays off. Helping when you can not only makes someone else’s life easier, but that kind of aid might come back around when you need it.

7. 'Nothing bad will happen'

When everything's going well, it's easy to relax and let your guard down. If your finances look good and your relationships feel solid, you might think, "What's the worst that could happen?" But that's exactly when people with zero common sense tend to say, "Nothing bad will happen," like consequences only apply to other people.

Just because things are fine right now doesn't mean they'll stay that way. That's why thinking things through actually matters. As Lixing Sun, Ph.D., a faculty member at Central Washington University, explains, "Critical thinking keeps you alive by helping you avoid bad information that can harm your health." Is slowing down to think always fun? No. Do people get impatient? Of course. But taking a minute to use basic reasoning can save you a lot of chaos later.

8. 'It's not that serious'

On the surface, something might not seem like a big deal. Maybe it was just a questionable joke, or what feels like a small decision in the moment. But downplaying someone's concerns just because you don't see them as urgent isn't exactly wise. People with zero common sense say, "It's not that serious," all the time.

The problem is, they rarely stop to think about how that sounds. Instead of pausing, they minimize what happened and act like the other person is overreacting. Is that fair? Not really. But if they don't personally see it as important, they'll dismiss it anyway, even if that means coming off as insensitive or disrespectful.

9. 'I know a shortcut'

Let's be honest, nobody loves working. If the average person could have it their way, they'd probably take the easier route instead of spending hours on tedious tasks. But a lot of people would still rather do it right, even if it takes longer, than risk turning in something sloppy or disappointing themselves.

People with zero common sense, though, find shortcuts to skip the work they don't want to do, regardless of the consequences. To them, faster automatically means better, but rushing often lowers the quality of work. The more you cut corners, the more likely you are to create bigger problems down the line. As physician Susan Biali, M.D., puts it, "Slow down and work and live more intentionally, and if you take better care of yourself, you'll probably be way more effective." Sometimes, taking time to make sure a job is done well is the smarter move.

10. 'I'll just wing it'

Planning isn't exactly anyone's favorite activity. It takes time, it can feel tedious, and it's almost never fun. But most of us still do it because we know being prepared pays off. Luck favors the well-prepared, not those who just hope for the best. Still, people with zero common sense love to "just wing it."

It doesn't matter what the research says or how many times preparation has proven useful. If planning feels inconvenient, people who lack common sense refuse to do it. They go with whatever feels easiest in the moment with confidence. And sure, sometimes it works out. But long term? Winging it over and over usually catches up with you.

11. 'Someone else will deal with it'

Finally, people with zero common sense prefer to let "someone else deal with it," like passing the buck is a long-term strategy. They eagerly push their responsibilities onto other people to avoid dealing with things themselves. But constantly refusing to step up holds them back, too.

As resiliency and wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Ed.D., explains, “Kindness has the power to boost satisfaction, happiness, and physical and mental well-being.” In other words, showing up and helping out actually benefits you, too. It might not always feel convenient in the moment, but being reliable and considerate tends to pay off in the end.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.