Marriage isn't always smooth sailing. Despite the effort women put into making their marriage thrive, over time, that connection may fade, and they find themselves acting out in certain ways, particularly during mealtime. Whether it's talking over him, spending time on her phone, or avoiding meals altogether, women who no longer respect their husbands often do these things at dinner.

Despite what some may think, these sorts of emotions can be worked through with hard work. But after feeling neglected for years, some women grow resentful, leading to resentment, which can dissolve a marriage. Women won't always verbalize their problems with their husbands, but their behaviors at the dinner table say a lot.

Women who no longer respect their husbands often do these 11 things at dinner

1. Eat separately or avoid the meal entirely

A woman isn't trying to purposely rile her husband up when she does this. In a perfect world, she wouldn't be dealing with a bucketload of bitterness and resentment, causing her to pull away.

Yet, the reality is that women who no longer respect their husbands don't respect them for a reason. Whether it's because he's neglected her emotions or drained her energy, a woman who's done catering to her husband has completely lost respect for him.

As a result, she pulls away and spends less and less time with him. This isn't great, as according to couples therapist Kyle Benson couples should be spending six hours a day together for a better relationship. But a woman who's lost respect just can't help herself. Once she's fed up, she doesn't want to be in the same room as him.

2. Not wait for him to join

Women who no longer respect their husbands often don't wait for him to join dinner. Eating meals together is a good sign of a healthy relationship, as meal time is a bonding experience. But for women who are frustrated with the status of their relationship, the last thing they want to do is spend time with someone who doesn't appreciate them.

Even if it's rude, once a woman is close to the edge, she doesn't have a strong desire to keep holding on anymore. And while it might seem like the end of a marriage, deep down inside, she may still want to work it out. Still, she's been let down so many times that she no longer has hope things will improve.

3. Criticize him openly at the table

Dinner is supposed to be a relaxing time filled with idle chatter and good food. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case, as some couples have a bucketload of tension that's never been resolved. So, filled with tension and bitterness, women who no longer respect their husbands will often criticize them at the dinner table.

A woman like this no longer cherishes her bond with her husband. Filled with anger and hate, her goal is to tear down her partner to make them feel the way she does. But acting too much on those emotions can quickly end a marriage.

As psychology expert Ellie Lisitsa explained, criticism is one way marriages end in divorce. But whether she cares or not is a different story.

4. Refuse to engage in conversation

Once a woman is done, she becomes silent. No longer feeling safe and comfortable expressing her opinions, she bottles up her emotions until they explode. And while this is clearly an unhealthy way to go about things, she can't help herself and will refuse to engage in conversation.

It may be cruel, but regardless of where she stands, communication is key. However, getting the silent treatment from someone you love is never a good feeling. And while it's her job to communicate, it's equally important to create a safe space.

5. Focus on her phone more than on him

Everyone's been in a situation in which they had to deal with someone who's always on their phone. Despite how rude it is, the other person doesn't seem to grasp reality, causing discomfort to those around them.

Depending on what's happening in the marriage, women who no longer respect their husbands often focus more on their phones at dinner. With her head ducked down, a woman who is done doesn't make an effort to connect with their partner.

Despite clinical psychologist Dianne Grande saying, "Each of us has an innate need to feel safely attached to another person who will be there in our times of physical or emotional need," she's likely been feeling this way for a long time.

6. Interrupt or talk over him

Once a woman is completely done and fed up with how her husband treats her, he shouldn't expect her to be nice. She's run out of patience, and now, the only time she feels heard is when she's yelling at him over pasta.

Even if it's unwarranted, these women can't help how they feel. Unable to control their emotions and their resentment, they explode, effectively choosing to talk over him or interrupt him.

7. Dismiss his opinions

Women who no longer respect their husbands often dismiss his opinions over a meal. In marriage, both partners are supposed to lead with love and respect. Taking their partner's feelings into consideration, they consult one another and ask each other for their opinion.

But when a woman does this to her husband, she doesn't trust him to lead, let alone make a decision. Maybe it's because she feels he's always been reckless; either way, a wife who's done will roll her eyes at his suggestions. But not only is it rude, but it can also make a man feel misunderstood.

According to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, feeling misunderstood leads to higher perceived stress, lower life satisfaction and motivation, as well as less healthy cortisol slopes. And that spells disaster for a marriage.

8. Serve others

Serving each other at dinner is the polite thing to do, no matter if you're a husband or wife. Depending on who's up and about, they might give their partner an extra serving of food, just because. However, women who don't respect their husbands will serve everyone except them.

Even if it's clearly causing tension, in her mind, it doesn't matter. So consumed by her thoughts and feelings, she doesn't care how her actions make her look. While everyone is awkwardly glancing at them, she's already sitting by herself, completely ignoring her husband in the process.

9. Bring up past mistakes

Nobody is perfect in this world. Whether they meant for it to happen or not, couples are bound to step on each other's toes and make mistakes. But too many mistakes isn't a good thing and can quickly unravel a relationship and cause tension.

According to psychiatrist Kathryn Ford, "Mistakes in relationships happen all the time, generally every day. The goal for strong relationships is not to eliminate mistakes but to get very good at handling them. In fact, mistakes handled well strengthen individuals and relationships more than not making mistakes."

10. Act overly polite or formal

Believe it or not, being overly formal with a partner isn't always a good thing. If a woman feels rigid or not relaxed with a man she's been married to for years, it might just mean she no longer respects her husband. As a result, she'll avoid tough conversations in favor of keeping the peace.

Yet husbands can feel it, causing the relationship to turn sour as misunderstandings brew and unspoken emotions triumph over their meals. To avoid this, husbands should always reassure their wives. Even if it's a bit much, reminding her that she's loved and is safe to open up means the world.

11. Rush through the meal

Women who no longer respect their husbands often rush through dinner. She's tired of arguing and doesn't want to make the situation worse. With a heavy heart, she pretends she's okay while secretly harboring resentment for her husband.

And while she might think she can bypass this, she likely makes excuses as to why she needs to hurry through the meal. It's a bit immature to avoid those tough conversations, but if she's broached a topic over and over again with little success, she's bound to give up.

As psychology expert Susan Krauss Whitbourne explained, "Sensitivity to your partner's needs can help you grow not only as a partner, but as an individual who can adopt a fulfilling set of personal values."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.