Many women are pressured to people-please from a young age — falling in line with gendered societal expectations, according to a study from the Journal of Experimental Psychology, which urges them into quiet and subservient roles. Of course, as they get older and build self-esteem, it’s possible to unlearn those habits, but it also tends to shift their relationships, centered around the nuances of gender roles and constructs.

Women who don’t love their husbands anymore do these things at home — from turning away from the household responsibilities they’ve been consistently burdened with, to overlooking physical touch without emotional connection, and even avoiding their partners. If they don’t feel heard or respected, they now have the foundation to advocate for themselves, disconnected from their partner and falling out of love.

Women who don’t love their husbands anymore do these 11 things at home:

1. They pick fights over nothing

Women who don’t love their husbands anymore may cause petty arguments or pick fights over nothing for many reasons — from crafting a space to deal with their complex internal emotions, to crafting an excuse for their behavior, and even framing themselves as the victim to cope with their insecurity or resentment.

According to marriage therapist Jason Whiting, these petty arguments are often rooted in behaviors like blame-shifting, playing the victim, and sometimes avoidance that may flourish when resentment is left unresolved.

2. They spend more time alone

Prioritizing personal time alone, building an identity outside of just being a spouse, and building self-esteem and internal gratification with solitude are all incredibly important, but when someone indulges too much time apart from their partner intentionally, it can cause a disconnect within the marriage.

Like counselor Suzanne Degges-White suggests, spending too much alone time — especially when it’s intentional to avoid the other — can compromise connection, intimacy, and the quality time necessary to sustain a long-term connection. Healthy couples find a balance between personal and quality time together, but women who don’t love their husbands anymore do the opposite at home.

3. They avoid having real conversations

Even though they may be starting petty arguments to let some of their pent-up emotions out, many women who don’t love their husbands anymore won’t engage and, at times, completely avoid having real, in-depth conversations with their partners.

Instead, these concerns and issues linger inside of them, further deepening the divide, pushing partners away from each other, and sparking more tension and resentment at home.

Conflict isn’t always inherently “good or bad,” like a study from the Social Development journal argues, but is influenced by the quality of a relationship and the way it’s managed. If one person is avoiding it at the expense of relationship and partner wellbeing, of course, it’s going to lean toward unhealthy and separation.

4. They stop helping so much around the house

Many women who feel disconnected from their partners or isolated from romantic love may stop doing the same amount of household labor in their living space.

Considering women are often burdened with these responsibilities without question, along with other emotional labor, at disproportionate rates compared to male partners, it’s not surprising that their resentment may grow deeper without intimacy or connection at home.

They may expect their partner to do more of the chores around the house, stop helping in little moments, and even avoid the labor that they’ve been doing without appreciation or acknowledgment for years. Helping other people — especially in your relationship — is affirming and bonding, but when there’s tension or resentment, it can become a true chore.

5. They avoid intimacy

When women don't love their husbands anymore, they often express this at home by avoiding intimacy, whether it's about emotional vulnerability during check-ins with their partner or a decrease in physical affection.

Whether it’s physical or emotional, when partners don’t feel appreciated and respected by their partners or disconnected in their relationships in general, it’s this intimacy that falters. It’s often one of the first signs of a lost spark or a partner who’s fallen out of love — they don’t hold hands, spend quality time together, or even open themselves up in conversations to express emotions and concerns.

While this loss of intimacy can be a cause for losing love in a marriage, it can also be a side effect of the loss itself — often caused by other experiences like betrayal or infidelity.

6. They stop asking about his day

Relationship experts Linda and Charlie Bloom argue that daily check-ins with a partner are more effective and important for boosting intimacy and connection than many people believe. Not only does asking each other about their days carve out intentional space for quality time, it allows people to bolster physical and emotional intimacy — even in the longest of relationships.

Checking in could be as simple as “How was your day?” or intentional physical touch at the end of a stressful week. However, when it’s overlooked in response to resentment, disconnection, or lost intimacy, it only further deepens a couple’s struggle to find togetherness.

Women who don’t love their husbands anymore may avoid doing these things at home, but they also busy themselves with other things to make excuses for doing so — spending more time on childcare, different relationships, and family to justify their separation.

7. They don’t ask for his input

Whether it’s grocery shopping, handling financial planning, making parenting decisions, or simply ordering dinner on a weeknight, women who don’t love their husbands anymore won’t make the effort to ask for their input.

Although a loss of respect isn’t always associated with a loss of romantic love, it generally is one of the first things to suffer alongside resentment or lessened intimacy, according to a study from the Frontiers in Psychology journal. She doesn’t ask for his input or opinion, loop him in on important conversations, or even seek out his advice or help when she needs it.

8. They start keeping secrets

A study from the Frontiers in Psychology journal underlines the importance of trust in a relationship, not just for building intimacy, protecting respect, and bonding partners, but to cultivate the foundation of an entire partnership and marriage. When couples don’t consistently practice trust, vulnerability, openness, and respect, they put their romantic love and intimacy at risk.

That’s why women who don't love their husbands sometimes do things at home that damage trust — from lying about small things to keeping secrets or committing bigger acts of betrayal, and ignoring the importance of mutual respect and honesty.

9. They act passive-aggressive

Alongside petty arguments and resentment, women who don’t love their husbands anymore act passive-aggressively around the home. From talking negatively behind their husband’s back, to ignoring conflict and conversation, and even name-calling or making small jabs, it’s hard to grow closer together when these little daily habits are pushing partners apart.

Part of the reason why this passive-aggressive behavior is so common is that these disconnected partners no longer have spaces to deal with their emotional turmoil or communicate it with each other. Their anger has been demonized, like social work specialist Signe Whitson suggests, so they resort to passive-aggressiveness to cope.

10. They stop saying 'thank you'

According to a study from the Journal of Positive Psychology, couples who regularly give thanks and express gratitude to one another boast higher relationship satisfaction and happiness. These moments not only bond them closer together, they also tend to build internal self-esteem and security in ways that resentment and disconnect regularly sabotage.

Women who don't love their husbands anymore go out of their way at home to stop saying "thank you" to their partners. Maybe they don’t feel heard or respected, so they’re not interested in offering that support to the other. It’s also possible that a loss of romantic love has distracted them from basic connection, urging them to cope with avoidance and passive-aggressiveness.

11. They plan the future without him

Marriages and long-term relationships need work to evolve, grow, and maintain a healthy nature, according to a study from the Family Relations journal, so it’s not surprising that couples who avoid vulnerability or conversations about the future end up feeling resentful and disconnected.

Women who don’t love their husbands anymore aren’t just making decisions without talking to them or avoiding necessary conflict; they’re also planning their lives in the future without considering them. That’s one of the signs that divorce or separation could be looming — they’re planning their way out, focusing on themselves, without considering their supposed “lifelong” partner.

