Women Who Make Their Partners Feel Emotionally Safe Do These 7 Subtle Things, According To Psychology

Be a safe place for him to land.

Last updated on May 04, 2025

Woman making her partner feel emotionally safe. Budgeron Bach | Canva
Advertisement

A common problem in romantic relationships is mistrust between partners, which erodes positive feelings and love. While it’s not uncommon for people to worry that their partner has the potential to stray, women are more likely to experience trust issues than men in relationships.

For instance, in The Normal Bar study, the authors collected groundbreaking data from 70,000 participants internationally and found that only 39% of women in their sample (compared to 53% of men) completely trust their partners. The authors ask: What’s wrong with this picture? Usually a lack of emotional safety.

Advertisement

Open and honest communication is the key to restoring love, trust, and intimacy in their relationship. Vulnerability is often seen as a weakness, but it’s a strength. Dr. Brené Brown, a distinguished expert on vulnerability, explains that it’s really about daring to show up and letting ourselves be seen by our partner. She writes, “When we shut ourselves off from vulnerability, we distance ourselves from the experiences that bring purpose and meaning to our lives.” 

Women who make their partners feel emotionally safe do these subtle things:

1. Consider your own role in creating an emotionally safe space

woman who makes partner feel safe by challenging mistrustful thoughts simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

Ask yourself: is your lack of trust due to your partner’s actions, your issues, or both? Trust is the foundation of healthy relationships, and addressing mistrustful thoughts can strengthen the relationship. 

Research by Michigan State University explained that challenging mistrustful thoughts encourages open communication and vulnerability, allowing both partners to express their feelings more honestly.

RELATED: Men Go Crazy For Women Who Do These 9 Little Things

Advertisement

2. Pay attention to your partner's relationship doubts

woman helping partner feel safe by gaining confidence in her perception LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Ask yourself: Is there congruence between my partner’s words and actions? Does he keep important promises and agreements?

When individuals, regardless of gender, express and acknowledge their doubts in a relationship, it can foster a sense of security and trust for their partners. A 2012 study argued that vulnerability and honesty can create a space where partners feel understood, validated, and safe to share their doubts and emotions without fear of judgment.

RELATED: 20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love

Advertisement

3. Pay attention to how your actions and reactions impact the relationship

woman who makes her partner feel safe by gaining awareness of her reactions Worawee Meepian / Shutterstock

Take responsibility for your actions and reactions. According to a 2023 study, when women become more aware of how their emotional reactions might negatively impact a relationship, their partners can feel safer. 

This awareness often stems from understanding how their triggers and vulnerabilities might lead to destructive behaviors, which can be addressed to create a more secure and balanced emotional environment.

RELATED: 6 Little Things Men Wish Women Would Do More In Relationships, According To Psychology

Advertisement

4. Assume the best if your partner lets you down

woman making partner feel safe by not assuming failure is intentional Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock

Sometimes people simply make a mistake. This approach, which involves viewing mistakes as potential learning opportunities or momentary lapses, fosters a more trusting and supportive relationship dynamic.

2021 research found that partners can cultivate a sense of self-compassion and understanding by viewing failures as opportunities for growth, leading to improved self-esteem and overall relationship satisfaction.

RELATED: 12 Everyday Things Men Find Totally Romantic — And Wish Women Would Do More

Advertisement

5. Listen to your partner’s side of the story

woman making her partner feel safe by listening to him Chay_Tee / Shutterstock

Make sure your words and tone of voice are consistent with your goal of building trust. This active listening and validation foster empathy, strengthening emotional connection and trust.

Research from The Gottman Institute emphasizes the importance of couples taking turns as speaker and listener, allowing for deep understanding and connection.

RELATED: 5 Subtle Signs You Have Serious Trust Issues In Your Relationship

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Make Your Relationship Great Again (Finally)
11 Tiny Gestures That Speak Loudly When Someone Truly Adores You

6. Practice attunement with your partner

woman who makes partner feel safe practicing attunement Yuri A / Shutterstock

In his book, What Makes Love Last? renowned American psychologist Dr. John Gottman defines attunement as the desire and the ability to understand and respect your intimate partner’s inner world. He writes: “Attunement offers a blueprint for building and reviving trust in a long-term committed relationship.”

RELATED: Men Go Wild For Women Who Do These 3 Little Things

Advertisement

7. Keep in mind that learning to trust is a skill that can be nurtured

woman who makes partner feel safe learning to trust Branislav Nenin / Shutterstock

It can be a slow process. With courage and persistence, you can turn hurts from past betrayals into lessons.

In his book, The Science of Trust, Dr. Gottman challenges the way most of us define trust. He says that trust is an action rather than an idea or belief — more about what our partner does than what you or I do. 

You may enter a relationship with a fractured trust for a variety of reasons. A recent breakup or divorce is not always the root cause. 

But as you become more aware of your tendency to mistrust your partner, you can stop yourself and ask: Is my mistrust coming from something that is happening in the present, or is it related to my past?

Many relationships are sabotaged by self-fulfilling prophecies. If you believe your partner will hurt you, you can unconsciously encourage hurt to emerge in your relationship. But day by day, if you learn to operate from the viewpoint that your partner loves you and wants the best for you, you can enjoy trust in your life. Trust is more of an acquired ability than a feeling. 

When you sustain the loss of a relationship due to broken trust, it makes you smarter and more keenly able to extend trust to those who are deserving of it. You can learn to trust your instincts and your judgment when you honestly deal with your fears. If you can come to a place of self-awareness and understand the decisions that were made that led to trust being severed, you can start to approach others with faith and optimism.

While learning to trust can be one of our biggest challenges as women, it’s important to realize that doubts are common in relationships. Practicing being vulnerable in small steps will encourage open and honest communication — a crucial step to restoring faith in love. Trust is essential to helping both partners feel secure and building a happy relationship that endures the test of time. 

RELATED: 12 Undeniable Signs A Man Loves You From The Start, According To Psychology

Terry Gaspard, MSW, LICSW, is a licensed clinical social worker with extensive experience in counseling and writing.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
People Who’ve Been In Long-Term Relationships Know These 8 Truths About Love Better Than Anyone Else
If You’re Struggling With Relationship Confidence, Psychology Says These 5 Reasons Might Explain Why
Stay-At-Home Mom Devastated After Accidentally Reading Her Husband’s Group Chat & Realizing He Wants To Break Up
Loading...