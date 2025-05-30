11 Rare Things People Only Do When They’re In A Relationship With Their Soulmate

There is no comprehensive checklist that we can use to determine whether or not a person is our soulmate. Anyone can feel as if they were meant for you in the beginning, but there are some rare things people only do when they're in a relationship with their soulmate because they have deep emotional connections and relationship dynamics that are unique and special.

Soulmates are romanticized, and everyone looks high and low, hoping they are lucky enough to come across the love of their life. Every relationship looks different, and soulmate relationships are not about constant fireworks. They are profound and rare, but some universal patterns indicate the compatibility and love shared between two soulmates.

Here are 11 rare things people only do when they are in a relationship with their soulmate

1. They maintain an effortless connection

Jonathan Borba from Pexels via Canva

I recently stopped dating a person who self-identified as my soulmate. Sure, we were having good times together. He treated me respectfully and did nice things for me. But it was like we were from two different planets. Our conversations became tense, and I started not looking forward to interacting. It was clear that my values and beliefs were different from his, so I ended it. In the aftermath, he accused me of not being able to work through problems. But here's the thing... if we were really soulmates, our connection would be effortless.

Two people who were destined to be together just get one another. Conversations flow naturally, and there is no need to fill quiet space with words. Your soulmate can sit with you for hours on end in bliss without a single word being exchanged. There is a feeling of familiarity as if you have known each other your whole lives. If you are wondering if your partner is your soulmate or looking for yours, keep in mind that if it feels like hard work, keep looking because they are not it.

Advertisement

2. They are vulnerable with you and provide emotional safety

Dziana Hasanbekava from Pexels via Canva

Emotional intelligence should be a qualifier for anyone hoping to be in a relationship with their soulmate. You have to be able to understand and navigate your own emotions, while also being able to interpret and tend to your partner's. True soulmates don't need walls of protection around their hearts because they feel safe, secure, and able to be vulnerable with their deepest secrets and wildest dreams.

But partners can express their truest thoughts and emotions without fear of being judged or dismissed. There will be difficult moments throughout life, but if you have really found your soulmate, those moments are easier to manage. You support each other's growth and healing with a spirit of patience and understanding that is hard to find.

Advertisement

3. They share your core values

Thư Nguyễn's Images via Canva

If you have ever tried to fit a square peg into a round hole, you know it was a total waste of time and energy. When considering who your soulmate is, you and they must be on the same track. If you believe in two different faiths, that might be tough to navigate, if not impossible. You want a close-knit family, but they prefer isolation. Those dynamics don't align and can cause friction over time.

This isn't about hobbies or interests, as you and your love should have things that you do because you love them. You don't have to do everything together, but you should support and encourage one another. Foundational values like integrity, family, trust, and goals must strongly coincide for someone to be your true soulmate. Anything less should be a dealbreaker.

Advertisement

4. They grow with you

dotshock via Canva

When couples split up and cite the reason as growing apart, it seems vague. But when two people connect and decide they want to make magic together, they have to grow together. If one person evolves and transforms while the other stays stagnant, the relationship is headed down a dead-end road and will likely fall apart.

In a true soulmate connection, both parties are inspired to become better versions of themselves because they want to be all they can be. They grow because of each other, not despite each other. Finding your soulmate can influence you to strive for higher heights and be more self-aware of how you impact other people.

Advertisement

5. They manage conflict respectfully

JackF from Getty Images via Canva

Ongoing disagreements can tear a relationship apart. Terrible things might be said that can never be taken back. When two people are soulmates, they use conflict to learn more about each other and strengthen the connection. Someone who is meant to grow old with you isn't fighting to win. They are fighting to thrive with you.

Soulmates have a deep desire to understand each other. Things are not always easy, but they know how to gently challenge one another. They face their fears together, heal old wounds, and get out of their comfort zones to discover new areas of love and light. The relationship isn't perfect, but when you are truly with your soulmate, it's absolutely worth it.

Advertisement

6. The two of you have an unspoken understanding

Leung Cho Pan via Canva

Have you ever looked across a crowded room at the person you love and known exactly what they were thinking? You might have been deeply embedded in a connection with a soulmate. You can sense their feelings without words. The connection is intuitive and mutual.

To be able to connect on a spiritual level, soulmates have a deep respect for each other's differences. They don't agree on everything, but they are curious to know and understand their other half. No one is trying to change the other person. They've accepted them for who they are and made an intentional effort to understand them in a way that builds knowledge of their nonverbal cues and body language.

Advertisement

7. There is a magnetic pull between the two of you

smartmedia via Canva

They are the first thing on your mind when you wake up and the last thing you think about before going to sleep. When you're apart, you feel an invisible soul tie that you can energetically feel. In dysfunctional relationships, that emotional or spiritual connection will come across in a codependent way, but for soulmates, it is consistent support and love when you need it.

The irresistible urge to keep your man or woman close is so overpowering that you miss them before they even leave your presence. Having them around makes the tough moments or life so much easier. Whether it's a family crisis, a huge decision, or just a bad day, you know that they will face it with you. Their presence is your refuge from the storm and a source of strength.

Advertisement

8. They show you that stability and passion can co-exist

pixelshot via Canva

There are people in the world who seem to be addicted to drama. They thrive in chaos and find peace and satisfaction boring. To feel alive, they light fires everywhere and watch you work to put them out, taking your silliness as an act of love. But if you meet your soulmate, you will quickly learn that a relationship doesn't have to be fiery to be passionate.

A healthy, happy relationship puts your mind at ease. It doesn't disrupt your nervous system, keeping you on pins and needles. The person who speaks to your soul provides a steady foundation and a burst of emotional and romantic intensity that feels natural, not forced. Their love is consistent and wraps you up like a warm blanket on a cold night.

Advertisement

9. They show up authentically

Antonio_Diaz from Getty Images via Canva

A soulmate will not feel the need to love bomb or future fake you. They don't wear a mask or send in their representative to impress you, only to show you who they really are later on. They show up genuinely and authentically and give you the space to do the same. Soulmate relationships are ones where each partner feels more at ease, alive, and able to be themselves.

This authenticity goes beyond being loved. It makes you feel seen. It's like your inner world, which is only reserved for those who know you best, can be on full display. Your weird quirks, illogical fears, and impossible dreams are embraced. You never need to hide parts of yourself or water yourself down to make your partner comfortable.

Advertisement

10. They prioritize you, but never lose themselves

Julia Malinowska from capturenow via Canva

A soulmate relationship is a delicate balance between individuality and unity. It's about being interdependent, where you can work well together, but still maintain your independence. The love of your life will never force you to lose your identity. They want you to remain who you are while still feeling deeply connected to them.

When everyone is their truest selves, time feels different around them. Hours can go by and seem like mere minutes. You get lost in conversation with no desire to be anywhere but there. Major milestones come and go at warp speed and in natural succession. There is no pressure or hesitation, just a shared understanding of where the two of you are going together.

Advertisement

11. There are synchronicities in your stories

g-stockstudio from Getty Images via Canva

Someone who is your soulmate might experience synchronicities with you; meaningful coincidences that, on the surface, seem unrelated, but have significant personal meaning. This could be strange timing, near misses, or recurring encounters. Your paths have intertwined along the way in some unexpected ways. It's as if the universe or fate conspired to bring you two together.

For some unknown reason, but of you are organically confident in the relationship. There's much less insecurity and doubt, not because it's perfect, but because you believe in the bond that you share. The future will always be uncertain, but if you are in a relationship with your soulmate, the connection feels unshakable.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.