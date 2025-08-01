9 Phrases Women Use On A Regular Basis That Attract Genuinely Decent Men

Have you ever wished you could learn the secrets to getting a quality man’s attention? The good news is it’s not a mystery and it’s 100 percent learnable.

There are emotional trigger phrases for attraction that will viscerally grab a man’s attention when he meets a woman who deserves his full attention for a future together. These emotional trigger words and phrases will activate attraction, allowing you to capture and maintain his attention.

Here are 9 phrases women use on a regular basis that naturally attract genuinely decent men:

1. 'I love how I feel when I’m with you'

A man can feel the difference when he’s in the presence of a woman who fully appreciates him. He’s drawn to women who welcome his need to protect and take initiative. This has nothing to do with subservience.

A decent man feels her power to balance him and is attracted to confidence, the ability to feel safe, and relaxed. If you want to get his attention, say something like:

"I feel taken care of when you choose nice places to take me."

"You know how to make me feel special."

"I love how I feel when I’m with you."

2. 'I can’t wait to see you again'

Nothing pushes away a man more than feeling like a woman’s "project" as she tries to change him by "smoothing his rough edges" or "polishing his potential."

You’d hate it if he did it to you, so don’t do it to him. Men love feeling respected as they are — no changes necessary. Your ability to appreciate and understand him is one of your greatest and most desirable gifts.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

"I don’t know how you do it, but you just seem to get me."

"I feel connected to you."

"I can’t wait to see you again."

3. 'I always look forward to our time together'

Decent men take pride in their ability to protect and provide. Many men will prioritize their career aspirations and delay getting serious with a partner until they feel like they can offer these prospects.

The number one thing he wants in return is your appreciation and gratitude in exchange for his efforts. That’s not a lot to ask, is it?

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

"I know you’re busy. I’m so glad you made time to get together."

"I always look forward to our time together!"

"I’m so glad you picked this restaurant. It’s great!"

4. 'Can I get you anything?'

The great ability to nurture and care for others has nothing to do with being subservient. It’s a superpower that can melt a man and have him see a potential future with you.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

"Have you eaten yet? Are you hungry?"

"Can I get you anything?"

"What can I do to help?”

5. 'Hey, can we talk about what happened earlier?'

Men tend to respond to challenge and can be competitive on occasion. The last place he wants unnecessary conflict is in the home with his partner.

This doesn’t mean you can’t disagree. It means you both learn ways to communicate effectively and solve problems, especially when a disagreement arises.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

"Hey, can we talk about what happened earlier?"

"I know you want to ______. Can you help me understand why?"

"I appreciate your opinion, but there’s another factor we should consider."

6. 'I know it wasn’t your intent, but…'

When a man is looking for a partner, he needs to know you are loyal and have his back, especially when times get tough. Your honesty, integrity, and empathy are a powerful emotional trigger that will inspire him to see you as a true, reliable partner in your future together.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

"I need to tell you something and I know you may not like it…"

"I know it wasn’t your intent, but…"

"Something is going on and you need to know about it…"

7. 'I can be flexible on that'

A wise woman will guard against letting a man feel like she's trying to tie him down or take away his options too soon. She’ll also make sure he feels the advantages and gifts of freedom within a partnership.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

"I’d love to see you, but I have some things to do as well."

"I can be flexible on that. What works best for you?"

"I think you should go to that thing with your friends…"

8. 'I can’t wait to see you'

Once a man is captivated, he starts to think about you all the time — even when you’re apart — and knows you’re unlike anyone he’s ever met.

He appreciates how you make him feel and recognizes you make his life better just by being in it. At this point, he’s clear that you feel special, he’s falling in love, and he’s considering a future together.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

"I can’t wait to see you, too!"

"I’m sure we’ll work it out."

"I love our time together."

9. 'I’m so grateful you came into my life'

Once you trigger all these emotional charges, a man starts to see you as a soulmate and potential life partner. It’s such a rare combination of traits that it might inspire him to step up sooner, even if he didn’t think he was ready.

That’s because, at this point, fear of loss may move him to action.

If you want to get his attention, say something like:

"I’ve never felt like this about anyone ever before."

"I’m so grateful you came into my life."

"I didn’t know love could be like this."

Now that you're aware of these nine phrases, you can use the emotional trigger phrases for attraction to find authentic love.

Dave Elliot is a Neurostrategist and coach known for achieving results with a variety of techniques that enable rapid, transformational change.