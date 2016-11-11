12 Ways To Make Him Think About You — All The Time

Fill his mind with thoughts of only you.

Do you think your guy is thinking about you right now? How would you like to be able to always answer that question with an emphatic yes

Well, there are a few simple ways to encourage your guy’s wandering mind to always focus back on you during even the busiest day.

Imagine him now, trying to focus on his work, yet his thoughts Keep happily meandering around to images of you.

With a few well-placed innuendos in the morning, followed up with a few, umm — how should I put it? — a few well-timed reminders during the day, he will be unable to focus on anything else but you at all.

Here are 12 things to do that will make him want you so bad he won't be able to stop thinking about you:

1. Start subtly, early in the morning.

Walk around as long as possible in your underwear and "accidentally" brush your body up against his as you are getting ready for work.

Squeeze in a few times subtle moments in which you bend over seductively. He won't know what to do with himself.

2. Kiss him (or if you think he can handle it ...)

Right before work, give him a kiss he'll be thinking about all day long — a kiss that will leave him seriously considering calling in sick. I'm talking a five-minute-long teasing kiss that will cause him to need a respirator to breathe.

Or if you'd like to try the more obvious approach, you could start a certain act, but not finish it.

3. Call or text him with a subtle desire.

Use some form of modern technology to buzz him or ring him to just say, "Mmm ..."

As long as you aren’t monopolizing his device, a short suggestive text or call from you to remind him of your desire for him will certainly be a sensual surprise.

4. Write him a lust note.

Go old school and physically pen a lust note. It doesn't have to be long. In fact, a little slip of colored paper slid inside his pocket will be an alluring reminder of you when he's reaching into it for something else later.

You can be as subtle or as suggestive as you like.

5. Hide something naughty for him to find.

Alright, if you have a flair for the dramatic, listen up. Nothing’s going to make him think more about you than slipping a pair of your sexiest underwear into his briefcase, backpack, or laptop case.

Do be sure to put them somewhere safe where they won’t accidentally fall out in front of anyone ... unless you want his coworkers thinking about you all day, too.

6. Do something completely unexpected.

If you always meet up after work, mix it up ... a lot. Surprise him by showing up outside his office in a trench coat with nothing on underneath, or invite him to meet you at a bar you've never been to and instruct him to call you by the name "Isabella."

He'll be thinking you're slightly off your rocker in a scintillating way.

7. Share a slightly suggestive photo.

You’ve probably sent tons of hot selfies for his private viewing, but what about one that leaves him guessing while slightly blushing?

Take a shot of your lingerie drawer, or of your lightly tousled bed sheets, or of just the nape of your neck ... you get the idea. Tease him with ambiguity.

8. Praise his bedroom talents.

Tell him what you love about him in bed. Think about the kinds of moves he performs that no man has pulled off quite so well.

Trust me, he wants to receive adulation for his techniques, which will only encourage him to come up with more ways to please you.

9. Share your fantasies.

Sometimes being asked about his fantasies may make a guy clam up, but there's a way to entice him into opening up more to you. You go first!

Start by sharing a fantasy that is doable in the moment and in your control, and then make it happen! He'll be emboldened to be thinking outside the box, and then when he has own fantasies when you're not around, he'll more likely to imagine you as his co-star.

10. Listen to him.

When he wants to talk, listen. I mean really listen. Sometimes we are so busy multitasking, we only listen half-heartedly.

If he's not responding back to your flirty texts, ask him what he's thinking about. Then put your whole self into actively listening, encouraging him to share what's going on and then repeating back what you think you heard him say so he knows you've heard him and that you understand.

11. Keep your promises.

Do what you say you're going to do whenever possible. If you aren’t able to follow through on an enticing tease you've been hinting about because of a last-minute assignment or a family situation, be sure to acknowledge it.

Let him know why you're unable to keep the implied commitment, and be sure to reschedule your much anticipated alone time.

12. Be silly and playful.

While all these suggestions may seem like you need to be overtly seductive to make him think of you, don't get hung up on that word. You know yourself and your mate and what will and won't work. so be sure to put your personal spin on everything.

Do unexpected silly things. Wrestle him on the couch. Grab some whipped cream and squirt it on your nose. Or think of a silly, unique way to lead him into the bedroom.

Basically, make him laugh, because love is supposed to be fun.

And what's more fun than being able to be truly yourself when seducing your love?

The more ways you can show him that you want him, the more he'll want you, too — and the closer you will be in all areas of your relationship.

It’s all about the little things, and they add up fast. Trying one new sultry thing a week will keep your relationship fresh and interesting for the both of you, guaranteeing the passion stays alive for the long haul.

Sheila Hageman is an author, teacher and yogi who has appeared on numerous TV shows including Today Show, ABC News, NBC News, and as an expert on Bill Cunningham and Anderson Cooper. She has been featured on Salon, Mamalode, Mom Babble, and The Huffington Post. Follow her on Twitter.