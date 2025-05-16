7 Attractive Traits In A Woman That Make Men Stick Around, According To Psychology

It's not about catching his eye; it's about making him never want to leave.

Last updated on May 16, 2025

Attractive woman with traits, that make men stick around. PeopleImages | Canva
Airbrushed models are everywhere you turn. Magazines. Social media. Billboards. We are living in an increasingly visual society pushing the image of what’s “attractive” to us. Many of you may be watching this expecting to see a list consisting of amazing legs, a great smile, chiseled abs, and a tan. 

There is nothing wrong with putting a value on your appearance and that of your partner — we all do it. A 2017 study supports that physical attraction is the fundamental starting point of essentially any relationship, but if that is the only glue bonding the two of you together, it will quickly weaken and break apart. The flame may burn strongly, but briefly.

You don’t have to win the lottery in the gene pool to be attractive. We may not be able to decide the cards that are dealt to us, but we can decide how we play our hand.

Here are seven attractive traits in a woman that make men stick around, according to psychology:

1. Confidence

confident woman as an attractive trait Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Being confident is key. Being perfect is not. A strong purposeful walk, your head held high, eye contact, and a wide welcoming smile goes a long way.

Confidence breeds more than just a strong presence or attraction. It’s the foundation for a strong life. Success is rooted in your self-confidence and is the ability to go after what you want — a very attractive thing to do.

2. Ambition

woman with the attractive trait of ambition Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

Ambition signifies a purpose, a drive, and a direction in life. Ambition is attractive for a driven man because he has his own goals and sees you as a teammate to take on the world with.

If you’re with a man who doesn’t appreciate your drive, keep looking. A real man will never be intimidated by your ambition.

Some research suggests that men are attracted to ambitious women because it reflects a drive for success and achievement, which may align with their values. Sharing similar goals and aspirations can foster a sense of connection and mutual support in a relationship.

3. Passion

attractive woman who exudes passion Ground Picture / Shutterstock

It is extremely attractive when a woman exudes passion. Passion for her life, friends, hobby, her work. To see a woman in her element and truly loving what she’s doing exudes attractiveness and is irresistible.

A 2017 study indicated that maintaining passion in a long-term relationship requires effort, including regular communication, shared experiences, and a willingness to nurture the relationship. It's important to remember why you fell in love with your partner and to create opportunities for passion and connection. 

4. Kindness

woman with the attractive trait of treating others with kindness Josep Suria / Shutterstock

Treating others with kindness is a disappointingly rare quality in modern society. That makes it even more attractive when a woman shows compassion to another. It shows heart and a level of depth that could never be made up for by a solely beautiful exterior.

Women who display kindness and caring behavior, especially in everyday interactions, strengthen relationships and create a more positive and fulfilling environment for their partners. A 2011 study found that this is because kindness can increase feelings of appreciation, gratitude, and attachment, which are crucial for long-term relationship success.

5. Honesty

woman being honest as an attractive trait Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

How long would you stay in a relationship with a beautiful/handsome liar? If you can’t trust your partner or believe what they say, how can you construct a lasting foundation with them? You can’t.

Not to mention, lying is a major turn-off. An honest woman has enough self-respect to be upfront with you as well as herself. She exudes attractiveness through her frankness, integrity, and loyalty.

6. Class

woman with the attractive trait of being classy Ground Picture / Shutterstock

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: class has nothing to do with the price tag on your outfit. Class is about the dignity with which you carry yourself and the level of respect you give to the people around you.

It doesn’t matter what kind of car you drive, what part of town you live in, or what brand of clothing you wear; if you are considerate of others and regard their feelings, your attractiveness will radiate. On the other hand, if you have an ugly attitude and embarrass others in public, it’s an automatic turn-off.

7. Intelligence

woman with the attractive trait of being intelligent Yuri A / Shutterstock

There is no denying that someone’s looks are what initially draw us to them, but it’s difficult to spot a great personality from across the room. Many a fling was built on physical attraction alone, but how long can it last?

When conversations lack depth or intrigue, we often fill our time with physical activity together. But it’s impossible to build a real connection or a lasting relationship with someone on attraction alone.

Being intellectually challenging and having the ability to hold real discussions will always trump shallow beauty in the long run.

James Michael Sama is an internationally recognized speaker, author, and relationship coach. He is a go-to expert with outlets such as CNN, Bravo, The New York Post, The Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, CNBC, The Boston Globe, CBS, and more.

This article was originally published at James M Sama's website. Reprinted with permission from the author.

