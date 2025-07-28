4 Quiet Signs He Loves You A Lot More Than You Realize

Men sometimes have a hard time expressing love. Maybe it’s because they were taught not to be too emotional as kids, or because of societal pressure. It’s pretty common for boys to grow up avoiding things like crying, showing physical affection, or talking about their feelings. But if you know the quiet signs of a man who is truly in love, you'll never doubt his feelings again.

Sure, it can sometimes frustrate or hurt a partner when they aren't getting grand gestures and romance, and some women might need that. But according to a wedding expert named Lotoya, there are four quiet signs that a man is deeply in love, you just haven't realized it yet.

Advertisement

Here are the 4 quiet signs your man loves you more than you realize:

1. He makes decisions with 'we' in mind

Leeloo The First | Pexels

“He’s not out here moving like he’s single at all,” she said. When it comes to making choices, whether big or small, he checks in, plans, and brings you into the conversation. “Even the smallest choices feel like they include your heart,” she added.

Advertisement

This idea is backed by love expert John Gottman, who wrote, “Let your partner influence you.” In his book "The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work," he explained how important it is for couples to actually listen to each other’s opinions. Like Lotoya pointed out, real love means sharing decisions, not just making them alone.

2. He prioritizes peace over ego

“He’s not going to argue with you,” Lotoya said. “He’s going to remove himself, step away, reflect, and come back to you with an intention, not a reaction.” She emphasized that real love comes from protection and care, not from impulsive arguing.

According to a 2024 study, both forced and voluntary breaks during arguments helped reduce aggression in participants. This shows that if your man takes a moment to breathe and reflect before returning to the conversation, he’s being extra thoughtful, making sure things stay respectful and calm.

Advertisement

3. He's emotionally consistent

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

"He doesn't disappear on you," Lotoya said. "He doesn't have you guessing; he's not playing any kind of game." She pointed out that when a man is really invested, the way he talks to you, touches you, and shows up for you stays consistent, even on his bad days.

Philosopher Aaron Ben-Zeév explained that consistency in romantic relationships is essential in an article for Psychology Today. He argued that when someone’s hard to read or emotionally all over the place, it can leave their partner feeling anxious. On the other hand, being consistent builds trust and safety, two things that truly matter in a lasting relationship.

Advertisement

4. He sacrifices without keeping score.

“He makes sure that you have whatever you need,” Lotoya said. If he needs to find extra money or take on more work, he’ll do it to help you, and he won’t throw it back in your face later. For men like this, real love means stepping up without keeping score.

A 1997 study backed this up. Researchers found that a willingness to sacrifice was tied to stronger commitment, higher satisfaction, and greater emotional investment in the relationship. In other words, if someone’s willing to make sacrifices for you, it’s a clear sign they love you.

The takeaway from both the study and the TikTok video is that there are many ways men show love, some of which are easy to miss. That’s why it’s so important to recognize these signs and appreciate them. Because the worst thing would be losing someone you love just because you didn’t understand the way they were loving you.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.