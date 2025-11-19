Did you ever get the feeling that your partner isn't quite proud of being with you? It's one of the worst feelings in the world. Most men are generally quiet about any moments where they feel embarrassed by their partners, because, well... they want to be nice. But more often than not, their embarrassment can be seen in what they say and do.

However, there's some good news: what they don't say matters just as much as what they do say. And there are certain phrases a man will never use when he's proud of his relationship. Because while men who are proud of their partners and those who aren't will say they're proud to be with you, but it's what else they say that truly reveals the reality of the situation.

Here are 11 phrases a man will never use when he's proud of his relationship

1. 'Try not to say too much about yourself with them, say this instead'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

The most common awkward mistake some socially awkward folks make is oversharing. If you tend to overshare a bit, your partner might give you the warning not to say too much around people who are somewhat sensitive.

That's normal, though. He's trying to help you avoid a faux pas. What isn't normal is if he's trying to coach you to lie about what you do for a living or just tells you not to say anything. That's a sign that he might have lied about what you do, who you are, or what you're really like.

2. 'She's let herself go'

fizkes | Shutterstock

There are few things that are as devastating for a woman to hear as this type of speech. We all age, we all change, but this is one of the phrases a man will never use when he's proud of his relationship, because men who are proud of their wives or girlfriends will embrace the changes as they come.

Men who are embarrassed by their partner's looks generally won't say it to her face, but they will often say it to their friends. If you see him mentioning this to his group chat, he might be embarrassed about the way you look, even if it's not warranted. Generally speaking, getting put down by your spouse is never a good sign. At best, it's a sign of embarrassment or social stupidity, at worst, it's extreme cruelty.

3. 'This is my friend'

pics five | Shutterstock

If you hear this phrase come from him, you're in deep trouble. A husband or boyfriend who is proud of his partner will never, ever ignore the opportunity to introduce you to others as his one and only. By saying this, it not only shows that he's extremely disrespectful of the person who is supposed to be his number one, but that he's invalidating you.

"Emotional invalidation upsets the power balance in a relationship and leads to uncertainty and self-reproach. You may think that to stay in the relationship, you must swallow any feelings that are not acceptable to your partner. Disregarding your feelings leads to disconnection from your authentic self," psychotherapist Amy Lewis Bear explained.

Men are notorious for having "trophy" spouses because being married to the right person actually is a source of pride. If he's calling you a "friend" or avoiding a label on the relationship, that's his way of putting social distance between the two of you. And that's a clear-cut sign of shame.

4. 'Are you sure you really want to go to that?'

Just Life | Shutterstock

It's no secret that many men view having a great wife as a badge of honor. Most can't wait to flaunt their ladies to other people. But if you're noticing your husband trying to get you away from social settings where other peoples' partners might be, it's never a good sign.

According to marriage counselor Dylan Banks, a man will hide his relationship for a variety of reasons, including being afraid of emotional vulnerability and fearing judgment. But even if that's the case, hiding a spouse or partner could be a sign that he's trying to eventually break things off entirely.

5. 'I'm really not into PDA'

Dusan Petkovic | Shutterstock

It's true that some guys are not into public displays of affection, but that's not quite what's going on here. Men who balk at the idea of holding your hand in public are making a much bigger statement than they let on.

If you keep trying to hold his hand and he just doesn't do it unless you're alone, that's a warning sign that he's not proud to be your partner. He's trying to make it look like you're not actually together.

6. 'I know that's close to home, but I don't want to go to that restaurant'

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Does it feel like your partner keeps trying to push you further and further away from places close to home? Or, rather, does it feel like he's trying to schedule things in a way that ensures that you won't run into anyone he knows? This is a sneaky little trick guys do when they're either cheating or just embarrassed to be seen with you.

"For some partners... hiding infidelity is a top priority. They want to keep their primary relationship partner. They also want to keep their extra-dyadic partner(s). The costs of losing their primary relationship, in these cases, are too high, so they turn to the hard work of hiding their infidelity," social psychologist Theresa E. DiDonato revealed.

7. 'We don't really need to put our business on the internet, do we?'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Be very wary of any man who refuses to put his romantic status on social media sites like Facebook or Instagram. It's a sign that he's trying to hide his relationship status from others for one reason or another. In many cases, it's because he's trying to find someone else to cheat with. However, it also can be because he's embarrassed of being seen tied to you.

But when he truly loves his partner and wants to show her off, this is one of the phrases a man will never use when he's proud of his relationship. Rather than fighting her tooth and nail to put information about their relationship online, he fully embraces it and even gets excited at the thought of others seeing into his personal life.

8. 'I got the memory in my brain, why should I post it?'

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

It's important to remember that what you post or display online can speak volumes about where you stand with others. If you find that your husband or boyfriend won't tag you on photos, won't post photos of you, and never shares any links with you online, you should be worried.

Assuming that your man isn't using his Instagram for work, it could be that he's not proud of your relationship. Even if he tries to excuse it, there's really no real reason why he shouldn't show that he's dating you online.

9. 'Do you really need to eat that right now?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

While most guys will at least try to be nice about the way they treat touchy issues like embarrassment, the truth is that not everyone will be that nice. Some guys, particularly those who are filled with contempt, will have no problem treating you poorly. As life coach Mitzi Bockmann pointed out, "The number one sign of a toxic marriage is contempt. Toxic people treat each other with contempt and thus, respect in the relationship disappears. And without respect, nothing else matters."

Guys who feel contempt for you will get judgy with their mannerisms. So, they might ask you judgy questions or even sneer about certain habits you have. If it's gotten to this level, it's worth noting that you don't have to tolerate it. Because this will only get worse if you stay with him.

Advertisement

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

If a guy says this to you, it's a direct sign that he's not thinking of you as a friend or family member. More importantly, he's making a clear line in the sand about where he wants you to stay: not near his loved ones. Unfortunately, saying this means that he's made it abundantly clear where you stand. He's not proud of his relationship with you.

On the flip side, this is one of the phrases a man will never use when he's proud of his relationship. When he's proud of your relationship and enjoys being with you, making you a part of family gatherings or outings with friends is second-nature.

11. 'What would others think?'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

This is a classic war cry of the people who feel perpetual shame, primarily because shame is all about worrying what other people think. Marriage therapist Andrea Dindinger noted that shame causes people to move inward and take things personally, adding, that "[shame] often compels individuals to hide and distance themselves from others because they constantly fear being hurt."

If you hear your partner acting concerned over what others have to say, chances are that he's feeling a little bit of shame already. There's some good news to this, however: you don't have to stand for it. You can break it off and find someone who is proud of you.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.