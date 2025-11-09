A couple’s communication habits are often predictive of their marital satisfaction and well-being, especially when it comes to conflict resolution, expressing needs, and working through problems on a shared team, like a study from the Journal of Marriage and Family suggests. When couples are on the same page and working from the same team, there’s no problem or concern they can’t resolve together.

However, if a partner doesn’t understand the other's needs or struggles to get on the same page with communication styles, it’s easy to spark tension and contribute to a larger sense of resentment that lays the foundation for a disconnected marriage. In fact, there are many common mistakes that hurt your husband’s feelings without you even realizing, all of which can be mediated with clearer boundaries and expectations.

Here are 11 common mistakes that hurt your husband’s feelings without you even realizing

1. Interrupting or not listening

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Even if it’s simply a byproduct of a chaotic day or a lot going on in your mind, if you interrupt your husband a lot, that’s grounds for frustration, especially if it becomes a pattern. No matter how long you’ve been together, active listening is a practice that never gets old or less important — it’s how you ensure your spouse feels heard, seen, and loved.

Active listening strategies trigger responsiveness and often spark a person’s reward appraisal system, according to a study from Social Neuroscience, so it’s no surprise that it’s so influential. When you don’t make space for this kind of listening, or even a sense of quiet energy when you’re simply supporting a husband, chances are they’re feeling more unheard than you even realize.

Advertisement

2. Offering unsolicited advice

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

If you brush off your husband’s concerns or offer unsolicited advice when he’s truly looking for emotional support, those could be some of the common mistakes that hurt your husband’s feelings without you even realizing.

While it might be easier to offer unsolicited advice, the closer your relationship is, at least according to a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, it often creates disconnection and leads to spouses feeling unheard.

Even if he’s not sure how to communicate his need for support over advice, a simple question like, “Do you want my advice or just a listening ear?” is the perfect way to show up in the best way for a husband.

Advertisement

3. Correcting him around other people

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

A study from the Journal of Family Psychology found that an increase in a wife’s hostility can often be associated with a rise in a husband’s depressive symptoms in a marriage.

If a wife goes out of her way to correct him in public, embarrass him around friends, or talk poorly behind his back, even if the intentions aren’t directly malicious, it has powerful negative effects on the relationship.

It’s one of the common mistakes that hurt your husband's feelings without you even realizing, but that often also pop up as resentment and mistrust down the road.

Advertisement

4. Comparing him to others

Geber86 | Shutterstock

Even if it’s something as simple and seemingly harmless as boasting about a friend’s husband or praising other men online, these are some of the common mistakes that hurt your husband’s feelings without you even realizing it. You’re comparing him to other people, rather than accepting and loving him as is, which often brings about tons of unrealistic expectations and frustrations.

Comparison culture often inadvertently harms our relationships and personal well-being, often without us noticing in the moment. It lingers and fulfills the misguided belief that we’re not worthy of love, attention, or validation as we are, but only when we’re in the pursuit of someone “better, more beautiful, or more successful.”

Advertisement

5. Bringing up ‘resolved’ issues

kapinon.stuio | Shutterstock

Opting for more forgiveness in relationships you want to grow is key to reducing mental health concerns and prompting more closeness and trust. Of course, you shouldn’t forgive and forget unless you’re willing to communicate and truly healthily resolve conflict, but if you give grace, you’re probably boasting a healthier relationship dynamic.

However, bringing up these “resolved” issues and holding them against your partner, even after you’ve closed the book on them with a conversation, often ruins that trust and sparks disconnection. It’s one of the common mistakes that hurt your husband’s feelings without you even realizing it.

Advertisement

6. Never saying ‘thank you’

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

If you’re only ever focusing on what your husband is “missing” or not doing, without ever offering appreciation or gratitude for what they do well, chances are you’re moving closer and closer to a connection that entirely lacks intimacy and closeness.

According to a study from the Journal of Positive Psychology, regularly expressing gratitude often boosts relationship satisfaction on its own, but it can also promote better resilience and adaptability in each partner.

Even if it’s a quick “thank you” on the way out the door or appreciating them with affection, these are the little things that actually make the biggest difference in your long-term well-being, health, and happiness.

Advertisement

7. Weaponizing affection

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Weaponizing affection often sounds like this big, manipulative behavior that only an emotionally volatile person does with their partner, but the unfortunate truth is that we do it more than we realize, even in well-intentioned relationships. It’s refusing to cuddle at night after a fight or dropping a partner’s hand around a group of people when we’re upset.

It breaks down trust, sabotages self-esteem, disconnects partners on an emotional level, and, of course, hurts a husband’s feelings. These small moments are more influential than they seem, so be intentional about where you have room to grow — communicating frustrations and resolving conflict, rather than using petty, physical distractions to cope.

Advertisement

8. Always being on your phone

voronaman | Shutterstock

Cell phones are the inanimate objects that often do the most harm to our relationships, not just because their mere presence tends to distract attention, but because they create a buffer between partners and true quality time.

Always being on your phone is one of the common mistakes that hurt your husband’s feelings without you even realizing it, because even if they’re not talking, but just sitting near you, it ensures they feel unseen.

That’s why the healthiest, most connected couples often set strict boundaries and technology rules around their phones. When they’re together, they’re present with each other. When they’re talking, they’re actively listening. When they’re experiencing a disconnection, they lean into the discomfort, rather than distracting themselves with a phone screen.

Advertisement

9. Taking over every decision

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Relationships are a partnership, not just in resolving conflicts or planning for the future, but also in making small decisions throughout the day. Whether it’s financial decisions or larger plans, if you’re taking over every decision without consulting a partner, that could be one of the common mistakes that leads to feelings of disconnection.

Even if it seems simple, research, like a study from the Journal of Couple & Relationship Theory, shows that decision-making processes between partners influence their relationship quality, happiness, and longevity. Even small decisions offer space for intimacy and closeness if you’re intentional enough about making space for them.

Advertisement

10. Assuming he’s ‘fine’

AlpakaVideo | Shutterstock

There’s a lot of strength in vulnerability for everyone, but especially for men, who often face social stigmas and expectations that push them away from the emotional openness they need to thrive in life.

That’s why romantic relationships are often so essential for men — they provide space to practice vulnerability and emotional expression in ways that they tend to struggle with in their outside friendships and relationships. However, assuming that your husband is “fine” when he’s not explicitly talking about internal struggles is one of the common mistakes that hurt his feelings without you realizing.

You obviously can’t be a mind-reader to understand how he’s feeling, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t cues you should notice as a spouse that urge you to open a conversation or be emotionally supportive.

Advertisement

11. Making hurtful jokes

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Whether it’s using a phrase like “I’m just joking” to minimize his hurt and pain or overusing sarcasm in inappropriate moments, these are some of the common mistakes that hurt your husband’s feelings without you even realizing it in the moment

Like psychology professor Susan Krauss Whitbourne explained, sarcasm can sometimes bond couples in the right moments, but when it’s used to convey internal hostility or to cope with disconnection, it’s instead perceived as rude or cruel.

If you have a concern, be self-aware and self-assured enough to bring it up directly with a partner, rather than trying to cope with internal turmoil and fear by using jokes and sarcasm to point at your hurt.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.