Once someone hears the word 'bratty,' they might think of someone who is emotionally immature and a bit of a headache. However, being bratty isn't always negative. From spicing up their love life to prioritizing themselves, behaviors labeled as 'bratty' can actually be good.

So, if you notice these behaviors, you're dealing with a bratty woman. Now, for most women, they might cringe at the idea of dealing with a 'difficult woman.' After all, most people want some kind of peace in their lives, right? And while too much brattiness can be problematic, if she does these 11 things, she might actually be a secret blessing in disguise.

If you notice these 11 behaviors, you're dealing with a bratty woman:

1. She challenges you

If you notice she challenges you, you're dealing with a bratty woman. It isn't always easy to handle a woman who's constantly pushing back. Whether it's a man or a woman, people are prideful and often afraid of looking stupid. That said, a little disagreement never hurt anyone.

Whether it's a debate or a plan they're throwing together, strong-willed women who are slightly bratty will bring out the best in a man because they are so intelligent. Able to think independently, these women offer a different perspective that most men don't usually consider.

However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, as psychologist and author Karyn Hall, Ph.D., states, "We humans are really good at seeing the weaknesses in the arguments of others and tend to be blind to the weaknesses in our own positions." As long as both parties accept each other's perspectives, this 'bratiness' can actually serve as another way forward in the relationship.

2. She’s quick with comebacks

Despite what red pill men claim, regular men genuinely love intelligent women. Whether she has a master's degree or is just witty, no confident and smart man wants a weak-minded woman. This is why, if you notice she's quick with comebacks, you're dealing with a 'bratty' woman.

Once again, there's nothing wrong with being seen as bratty. Strong, commanding women are often labeled as divas regardless. In this case, women who are quick with comebacks are more likely to be intelligent than the average person. After all, only an intelligent person can come back with a retort instantly.

And for the men out there who are quick-witted themselves, not only will they find more joy in being with women like this, but they'll also feel more challenged and motivated to become just as intelligent as she is.

3. She’s stubborn in a cute way

Stubborn women are often criticized for being overly difficult and demanding. From setting boundaries to refusing to accept less, these women are viewed as undesirable by weak-minded men. In traditional patriarchy, a woman who demands too much is seen as difficult, while a woman who demands too little is considered at fault.

Fortunately, women have learned to embrace their stubborn nature. So, if you notice she's stubborn in a cute way, you're dealing with a bratty woman. It might be unpopular to say, but stubborn women are actually pretty great. While there are some downsides to being stubborn, there are also many upsides.

As researcher and author Alice Boyes, Ph.D., said, "Every quality has pluses and minuses, upsides and downsides." In the case of being stubborn, it can lead to more creativity or motivate people to improve. So, if she's stubborn in a non-toxic, but cute way, congratulations, she might just be a keeper.

4. She has a dramatic streak

On the outside, a dramatic streak might seem overwhelming to the average person. While it can be amusing initially, being too dramatic can lead to unnecessary drama in a man's life. That said, just having a dramatic streak isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Let's be honest: nobody likes boring. As much as people might praise 'keeping their peace,' going through life without conflict or drama is pretty dull. So, while some men might cringe at a dramatic woman, others can enjoy and find humor in her ways.

5. She makes things unforgettable

A woman who's 'bratty' will find a way to shake up a man's life. In a good way, she'll add a touch of spice and adventure without causing too much stress. So, if you notice she tends to make things unforgettable, you're dealing with a bratty woman.

Whether it's throwing the most outrageous parties ever while pretending she wasn't planning to, or refusing something only to playfully say 'just kidding' afterward, bratty women keep men on their toes. Sure, it might have their heads spinning, but there's no denying that a little spice is good for the soul.

As psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., said, the best-kept secret to a good life is to find something interesting to focus on and approach it with a playful attitude. As long as she's doing this in good fun, dealing with a bratty woman might not be such a bad thing.

6. She’s competitive

If you notice she's competitive, you're dealing with a bratty woman. Not all men are competitive by nature. While some might set aside their pride to win a game, others are much more relaxed. And although there's nothing wrong with being relaxed, there's something fascinating about a competitive woman.

Maybe it's because she's so unapologetically herself with no holds barred, but a competitive woman is often a woman full of life. Unfortunately, not all men appreciate these traits, which is why some men might completely avoid bratty women with a bit of a streak.

7. She pretends to be helpless sometimes

Okay, it might sound a little messed up, but if you notice she pretends to be helpless sometimes, you're dealing with a bratty woman. On the outside, it might sound frustrating. Nowadays, men want self-sufficient women by their side. Still, it doesn't hurt to feel needed once in a while.

Like sure, she might be able to pay for her own nails or open that jar, but sometimes, a man can feel better about himself when he's serving his partner, and vice versa. After all, people who are truly in love want to feel needed. As social psychologist Theresa E. DiDonato, Ph.D., said, "Not only does being needed help define your role in a relationship, but being needed can also influence how satisfied you feel in a relationship."

So, even if it's irritating for some people, don't make too many changes. Believe it or not, there are some men out there who don't mind when women play the helpless card.

8. She switches moods quickly

If there's one thing about a bratty woman, it's that her mood can change rapidly. One moment she might be happy and lively, and the next she might be particularly sassy. While this kind of behavior might give some men whiplash, if you notice these signs, you're dealing with a bratty woman.

Of course, doing this too often can be tiring. However, depending on what's being said or what feelings are being expressed, a little unpredictability can be the perfect way to spice up a relationship and keep men on their toes. For example, switching from nonchalant to fierce might add that extra flavor people need in their relationships.

So, while doing this too much is a big red flag, balancing between changing moods occasionally could be exciting, depending on the guy.

9. She makes things chaotically fun

If you notice she makes things chaotically fun, you're dealing with a bratty woman. One thing about bratty women is that they love a bit of chaos. Even if it's kind of toxic, they can't help but seek excitement. Whether that means dressing up in a dinosaur suit or booking a spontaneous trip to Germany, she's always impulsive.

Now, for many men, they might find their behavior to be too much. After all, predictability is safer and much more manageable. However, bratty women don't care what men want. As long as they're having a good time and aren't actively hurting anyone, then they're down for a bit of fun.

This is good because, according to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, people who live authentically tend to experience more life satisfaction.

10. She steals your stuff

Sorry, men, but if you notice she steals your stuff, you're dealing with a bratty woman. Whether it's because she enjoys seeing your face scrunched up or simply because your clothes are more comfortable, it really doesn't matter. As usual, she'll steal your clothes with a smile on her face.

Even if she knows you hate it, she won't stop. Maybe it's because she enjoys poking your buttons or teasing you, but with your hoodie in hand, she'll prance around the house carefree. And while it might be 'total brat behavior,' there's no denying she looks cute doing it.

11. She always gets the last word

Finally, if you notice she's always getting the last word in, you're dealing with a bratty woman. It's not like she's intentionally being stubborn, but if there's one thing bratty women dislike, it's losing. This is why she'll continue a playful argument for hours and convince a man that water isn't wet, even if her man strongly disagrees.

And while playful banter is a good thing, make sure it stays balanced. Remember: listening is the best way to help a relationship last. As therapists Linda and Charlie Bloom said, "Listening is a powerfully healing tool in relationships because we all crave to be seen and heard." So, while a little bratty behavior can be cute sometimes, always try to maintain a good balance.

