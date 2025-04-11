12 Rare Qualities That Make A Woman Impossible To Forget, According To Psychology

Henry Ford famously said, "Whether you think you can, or you think you can't — you're right." This notion that your mentality has a powerful effect on your ability to succeed is manifest in the results of a study at the University of Melbourne that demonstrated that confident people went on to earn higher wages and get promoted more quickly than anyone else.

Confidence is also proven to make people more physically attractive and impossible to forget. A 2015 study found that true confidence — that is, confidence without arrogance — is "a strong predictor of overall romantic attractiveness." Learning to be confident is clearly important, but understanding the other rare qualities that make a woman impossible to forget is what sets you apart from everyone else.

Advertisement

Here are the rare qualities that make a woman impossible to forget:

1. They get their happiness from within

Happiness is a critical element of confidence because, to be confident in what you do, you have to be happy with who you are. People who brim with confidence derive their sense of pleasure and satisfaction from their accomplishments, as opposed to what other people think of their accomplishments. They know that no matter what anyone says, you’re never as good or as bad as people say you are.

2. They don't pass judgment

fizkes / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Confident people don’t pass judgment on others because they know that everyone has something to offer, and they don’t need to take other people down a notch to feel good about themselves.

Comparing yourself to other people is limiting. Confident people don’t waste time sizing people up and worrying about whether or not they measure up to everyone they meet.

3. They don't say yes unless they want to

Research conducted at The University of California in San Francisco shows that the more difficulty that you have in saying no, the more likely you are to experience stress, burnout, and even depression.

Confident people know that saying no is healthy, and they have the self-esteem to make their nos clear.

Advertisement

When it’s time to say no, confident people avoid phrases such as “I don’t think I can” or “I’m not certain.” They say no with confidence because they know that saying no to a new commitment honors their existing commitments and gives them the opportunity to successfully fulfill them.

4. They listen more than they speak

People with confidence listen more than they speak because they don’t feel as though they have anything to prove. Confident people know that by actively listening and paying attention to others, they are much more likely to learn and grow.

Instead of seeing interactions as opportunities to prove themselves to others, they focus on the interaction itself, because they know that this is a far more enjoyable and productive approach to people.

Advertisement

5. They speak with certainty

It’s rare to hear the truly confident utter phrases such as “Um,” “I’m not sure,” and “I think.” Confident people speak assertively because they know that it’s difficult to get people to listen to you if you can’t deliver your ideas with conviction.

According to a 2018 study, a woman who speaks confidently is memorable because her words demonstrate confidence and clarity, making her ideas and opinions more compelling and impactful. By projecting confidence and avoiding hesitant language, she conveys authority and trustworthiness, which resonates with the audience and leaves a lasting impression.

6. They seek out small victories

Confident people like to challenge themselves and compete, even when their efforts yield small victories. Small victories build new androgen receptors in the areas of the brain responsible for reward and motivation.

The increase in androgen receptors increases the influence of testosterone, which further increases their confidence and eagerness to tackle future challenges. When you have a series of small victories, you feel confident for months.

Advertisement

7. They exercise

A study conducted at the Eastern Ontario Research Institute found that people who exercised twice a week for 10 weeks felt more competent socially, academically, and athletically. They also rated their body image and self-esteem higher.

Best of all, rather than the physical changes in their bodies being responsible for the uptick in confidence, it was the immediate, endorphin-fueled positivity from exercise that made all the difference.

8. They don't seek attention

People are turned off by those who are desperate for attention. Confident people know that being yourself is much more effective than trying to prove that you’re important.

People catch on to your attitude quickly and are more attracted to the right attitude than what or how many people you know. Confident people always seem to bring the right attitude. Confident people are masters of attention diffusion.

Advertisement

Part of knowing how to be a confident woman means that when they're receiving attention for an accomplishment, they quickly shift the focus to all the people who worked hard to help get them there. They don’t crave approval or praise because they draw their self-worth from within.

9. They aren't afraid to be wrong

Confident people aren’t afraid to be proven wrong. They like putting their opinions out there to see if they hold up because they learn a lot from the times they are wrong and other people learn from them when they’re right. Self-assured people know what they are capable of and don’t treat being wrong as a personal slight.

This concept aligns with the idea that vulnerability and authenticity are attractive and memorable traits, regardless of gender. While not a universal experience, some research suggests that women may face unique pressures to appear perfect and avoid mistakes, which can lead to a reluctance to be vulnerable.

Advertisement

10. They stick their necks out

insta_photos / Shutterstock

When confident people see an opportunity, they take it. Instead of worrying about what could go wrong, they ask themselves, “What’s stopping me? Why can’t I do that?” and they go for it. Fear doesn’t hold them back because they know that if they never try, they will never succeed.

11. They celebrate other people

Insecure people constantly doubt their relevance, and because of this, they try to steal the spotlight and criticize others to prove their worth. Confident people, on the other hand, aren’t worried about their relevance because they draw their self-worth from within.

Advertisement

Instead of insecurely focusing inward, confident people focus outward, which allows them to see all the wonderful things that other people bring to the table. Praising people for their contributions is a natural result of this.

12. They aren't afraid to ask for help

Confident people know that asking other people for help when they're out of their comfort zone won’t make them seem weak or unintelligent. They know their strengths and weaknesses, and they look to others to fill the gaps. They also know that learning from someone with more expertise is a great way to improve.

Studies suggest that vulnerability and openness, which are often associated with seeking help, can foster deeper connections and positive impressions. Asking for help can be seen as a sign of strength, not weakness, and can create a positive impression, as it shows self-awareness and a willingness to seek support.

Advertisement

Dr. Travis Bradberry is an award-winning author, and the cofounder of TalentSmart, the world's leading provider of emotional intelligence tests. He has been featured in Newsweek, BusinessWeek, Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, Inc., USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The Harvard Business Review.