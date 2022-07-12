The Secret Reason Men Are Obsessed With Funny Women

In an apparent attempt to keep the ghost of Christopher Hitchens alive and haunting us forever, The Atlantic published an article in their health section in 2015 titled, "Why Men Don't Like Funny Women." (Articles about funny women obviously belong in the health section because laughter is the best medicine.)

The article's click-bait headline has since been changed to "The Plight of the Funny Female," to no doubt indicate sympathy for us poor, funny women affected by the article's premise, which is, "Women want men who will tell jokes; men want women who will laugh at theirs."

So what happens then to women who are funny? Who love telling jokes and making people — including the men we date and marry — laugh? Are we all cast aside, like the author was by a man she dated, in favor of less charming chicks?

Thankfully, the answer to that is HECK NO!

Plenty of men absolutely adore funny women and the funny women I know have no problem getting dates. In fact, it turns out that confident and smart men who are also funny see the ability to make them laugh as a requirement in a partner.

And it may be the key to making a marriage work, according to my friends and colleagues in the New York comedy scene.

When I asked Brett Wean, an improviser, and storyteller, what he loved about having a funny wife, he said, "

"My wife hooked me because she was whip-smart and funny and quick on email. The fact that she can still make me laugh ten years on is the reason we're still together. It's the reason we can put up with a temporarily cranky child squirting all the toothpaste in the sink instead of brushing their teeth like I just asked them to do for the hundredth time."

My friends Erin Judge and Jesse Ross are a married couple who both love Erin's brilliant jabs.

Why on earth wouldn't I prefer funny women? Eff that. Laughing feels good, especially while f*****g!"

Engaged comedians and

Caitlin added, "I feel my most attractive and confident when I make someone laugh. I've never been in a relationship or even attracted to someone who didn't

My wife Caitlin Kean isn't only very funny, she makes me funnier and helps me realize when