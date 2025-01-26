Woman Shares How To Actually Be Yourself — 'Show Up In Whatever Way Feels Right To You In That Moment'

"Be yourself." We've all heard that one before, but it's usually easier said than done. What does being yourself even mean, and how does one do so in a world where everyone is so focused on defining who they are? Well, it seems one woman has found the answer, and it's much simpler than you'd expect.

Fitness influencer Lily Bowman spends a lot of time on socials and knows how hard it can feel to embrace your true sense of self in a sea of people all trying to stand out. What she learned is, to be true to yourself and let your inner light shine, it's best to simply stop trying and just be.

A woman shared the secret of how to actually be yourself.

Bowman explained that many people label themselves in ways such as being a shy person or a loud person, and they keep repeating those labels to themselves until they accept it as who they are.

"To define is to limit, and we are meant to grow and evolve and change — change our minds, change our perspectives, change our energy, become better," she said. "So why would we define and label ourselves and put ourselves in a box if we're meant to grow and change and evolve?"

She continued on to explain that we create labels for ourselves that we aren't too fond of, such as the "quiet one," but not actually wanting to be the quiet one. This is done because we feel stuck with those labels, so we show up as them.

The answer to how to be yourself is contained in the 'be.'

"The best way to be yourself is to just be," Bowman said. "Show up in whatever way feels right to you in that moment." One day you can be quiet and reserved, another day you can be outgoing and loud.

There is no pressure to conform to labels forced upon you by yourself based on what you've done in the past or what you plan to do in the future. All you have to do is act how you want in the present.

The more you are honest with yourself about who you are in the moment, the more in tune you will become with yourself. This may also include focusing more on what you want and not allowing others to have an influence over how you act. Sometimes, people aren't truly themselves for fear of how others will respond to them, and they will put up false appearances to make others happy.

PeopleImages | Canva Pro

According to Psychology Today, it can help to become more aware of situations in which you feel it is best to act differently from who you truly are. Noticing this behavior is just the first step, so don't become frustrated if you can't change your behavior immediately.

The long-term goal is to become more comfortable showing up how you want to in any given situation, but it may take time as you try to break away from labels created by yourself and others.

Being yourself just means existing without limits.

Intentionally or unintentionally, don't allow yourself to only adhere to a rigid persona that you feel pigeonholed into based on how you've acted in the past or who you want to be in the future. Just because you failed biology in high school doesn't mean your dream of becoming a nurse is a lost cause. Or just because you want to have a career in tech in the future doesn't mean you're not allowed to explore your love of the arts.

You're allowed to just exist in the moment without being confined to any one way of life. You are here to experience life the way you want to, you get to lead the narrative not led it lead you. Don't overthink it; just get out there and simply be.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.