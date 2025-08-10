When a woman is truly in love, there’s almost nothing she won't do. She's not trying to be clingy or intense — it's just that when she loves you from the depths of her soul, it overflows into everything she does. Her joy, her energy, her affection — it all pours back into the relationship in small, everyday ways that add up to something powerful.

From meeting your emotional needs to supporting your goals like they're her own, a woman in love tends to give her whole heart without hesitation. It might look over-the-top to someone outside the relationship, but if you've ever been on the receiving end of that kind of love, you know it changes everything.

If a woman truly loves you from the depths of her soul, she will do these 11 things for you often:

1. She supports your dreams, no matter how big or out there they seem

When a woman feels genuinely appreciated and loved, there's almost nothing she wouldn't do. If she truly loves you from the bottom of her heart, she will wholeheartedly support your dreams. Of course, those around you might not always grasp your passions or ambitions, but that doesn't diminish her support.

Many people have a strict way of living life that often involves going to college and getting a desk job. Yet for those who have greater ambitions, they can often feel alone and unsupported by those around them. Still, a woman who truly loves you will support your dreams without a second thought.

As long as you're working hard and are reasonable enough, she isn't afraid to collaborate to help you reach your goals. This is important, as licensed social worker Robert Taibbi, L.C.S.W., explained that teamwork is essential for any strong relationship. Even so, it isn't always easy because most people tend to see the other person as the problem. Yet, according to Taibbi, "The core of teamwork is feeling that the other person has your back, and that you tackle problems together."

So, while some may judge, a woman in love will do what she's always done: be unconditionally supportive.

2. She listens, even when she doesn't totally understand

There are two types of people: those who listen to understand and those who listen to respond. While many of us have been argumentative in the past, if a woman truly loves you from the depths of her soul, she will listen, even if she doesn't completely understand you.

In an argument, everyone's going to have their own opinion about how things should be or what is and isn't the right thing to do. Either way, both parties need to stop and listen to each other, even if they don't exactly see eye to eye. And sure, it might be difficult at first, but for a relationship to last, there needs to be shared effort.

Yet, this shared effort isn't just for them; it's for you as well. According to therapist and relationship counselor Linda and Charlie Bloom, "I do my work not only so that I can have more trust and better communication in my relationship and more enjoyment in the family. I also do the work to feel more whole, and boy is it worth it." This is why women who love deeply always listen and reaffirm their partner. Even if it's hard, they understand that connection is what truly makes a relationship thrive.

3. She challenges you to be better

It's exhausting to try to push someone who doesn't want to be pushed. As many women can attest, babying someone and pushing them to improve only ever ends in disappointment.

However, when a woman is truly loved and listened to, she gradually opens up because she feels valued enough for her opinions to matter. As a result, if a woman truly loves you from the bottom of her heart, she will challenge you to become better.

Encouraging a partner to change isn't always easy, but if they're open enough, they'll share their wishes and motivate them to become the best version of themselves. Whether that means encouraging them to go to therapy or encouraging them to step outside of their shell, women who are in love truly want the best.

As American psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., said, "Encouragement and genuine recognition help create an environment where they feel valued and motivated to grow alongside you." So, if a woman is pushing you, take it as a huge sign that she cares.

4. She includes you in her long-term plans

When you're in a relationship, you might think about where you see yourself with this person years from now. Laughing late at night, you both talk about your dreams and desires with each other, hoping to make them a reality. However, as time passes and relationships dwindle, the relationship becomes less future-focused and more uncertain.

Yet, if a woman truly loves you from the depths of her soul, she will include you in her future without thinking twice about it. And while this might sound out of the blue, believe it or not, daydreaming about the future is a huge sign that the relationship is going well.

According to Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., "One thing that successful relationships all have in common is that the couples in them make plans for the future, both near and long term. Making plans builds a bond and a stronger sense of security in our hearts." So, if a woman is mentioning wedding bells or buying homes, take this as a huge sign that she's in love with you.

5. She gives without keeping score

Love is a fragile balance where giving and taking can either strengthen or weaken the relationship. That said, if a woman truly loves you from the depths of her soul, she will give without keeping score.

Of course, it's also helpful to keep track of how fair the relationship feels. But when a woman feels content and happy within her relationship, she doesn't keep track of how many presents you give compared to hers. Without hesitation, a woman recognizes that the relationship is fair enough where she can give freely without feeling taken advantage of.

This is important, as psychotherapist Sherry Gaba, LCSW, said, "Healthy relationships are designed to be a give and take, with both partners working together to provide support, encouragement, and compassion during times of challenge, sadness, or problems."

So, if your girlfriend or wife is surprising you with little gifts, take this as a sign that she deeply loves you, even if she doesn't always say it every day.

6. She respects your boundaries

As most people know, setting down firm boundaries isn't always easy. Whether it's setting down boundaries with friends or coworkers, there will always be that one person dying to push your buttons just to see what they can get away with. However, if a woman truly loves you from the depths of her soul, she will respect your boundaries without thinking twice.

It's helpful to remember that adjusting to boundaries can be challenging. Even if it might seem simple to others, breaking the habit of doing something when you're so accustomed to it can be tough for some. While women often give themselves understanding as they make these changes, they're also quick to reflect on their actions if they happen to cross a line.

According to licensed psychologist Jordan Fiorillo Scotti, Ph.D., "Boundaries are the imaginary lines we draw around ourselves to promote physical and mental well-being." So, if a couple wants to live their best life side by side, having boundaries is a must.

7. She speaks to you gently, even when she's upset

How many of us have been guilty of raising our voices during an argument? As much as you might try to break that bad habit, it's normal to become a little explosive sometimes, especially when your needs aren't being heard. That being said, if a woman truly loves you from the depths of her soul, she will speak to you gently, even in conflict.

It isn't always easy, but women in love know that yelling during arguments is a recipe for disaster. As psychologist Bernard Golden, Ph.D., explained, "However, a raised voice can trigger our threat system — and by doing so takes it to another level. It can easily move us into a fight, flight, or freeze state."

Keeping this in mind, women often aim to be neutral and listen to their partner with patience, even when it's challenging. She might occasionally slip up, maybe raising her voice accidentally, but quickly corrects herself. What's most important is that she recognizes her imperfections and genuinely tries her best to communicate softly.

8. She checks in — not to control you, but because she cares

If a woman truly loves you from the depths of her soul, she will always check in with you throughout the day. Sure, it isn't the best feeling in the world to be spam texted with TikToks or food reminders, but a woman in love just can't help herself. She misses you and wants to show you just how much she cares.

Whether that's asking if you ate dinner or asking how your day was, women in love will always check in to show their partner that their feelings and needs do matter to them. As Linda and Charlie Bloom explained, "Only those who carve out sufficient time and energy to mutually support each other’s development will have success."

With that being said, make sure to reciprocate. While women often check in, many people forget to also send that good morning message or ask if she's eaten. So, if you want to keep that spark alive and make her feel loved, simply sending a 'just checking in, how are things going?' text is enough.

9. She makes sacrifices (and doesn't hold them over your head)

The quickest way to make a woman resent you is to have her give up her dreams or goals in life without offering anything else in return. Whether it’s small goals like living in the city or big goals like giving up their career, many women become resentful towards their partner as they sacrifice with little in return.

If a woman genuinely loves you from the bottom of her heart, she'll make sacrifices without resentment. The only scenario in which she won’t regret her choice is when she perceives the sacrifice as worthwhile. To reach that point, both partners must be willing to give and receive equally in the relationship.

With this in mind, if a woman willingly chooses to sacrifice something she wants for your happiness, know that she loves you deeply because, as it stands, most relationships can’t endure ongoing sacrifices without resentment building.

10. She celebrates your growth, not just your wins

Life isn’t always about what someone accomplishes. Despite what others may think, life is also about the growth people make along the way. With this in mind, if a woman truly loves you from the depths of her soul, she will celebrate your growth, not just your success.

Sure, it is important to cheer your partner on when they accomplish a milestone in their career or in their education. Even so, it’s equally important to cheer them on when they’re putting the work in to make it to the end of that rainbow.

From working late hours to being completely stressed out during these moments of vulnerability, it’s important to have someone who’s cheering you on, which luckily, women who are in love are great at doing.

11. She learns how you need to be loved

Finally, if a woman truly loves you from the depths of her soul, she will learn your love language. It sounds simple, but many couples go throughout life without fully understanding one another.

From never catering to their emotional needs to neglecting spending quality time together, these actions can easily make you feel unloved and unseen.

This is why many women who are in love make it their life mission to learn their partners' love language. Even if she doesn’t always get it right, a woman in love gets up and tries again until she’s finally able to make her partner feel cherished.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.