If a man truly loves his wife, he'll never let her worry about basic things like important responsibilities or lying. Instead, he wants to make her feel safe and comfortable, not only in his presence and their relationship, but in each and every aspect of her daily life. A satisfying relationship is associated with improved health and longevity, as well as happier partnership, and a husband like this makes it a point to prioritize that.

With her well-being always top of mind, a loving husband won't ever make his wife question his motives or have concerns about their relationship lasting. From taking on certain household chores to making sure she feels appreciated, and navigating the stress of external factors like work or school, a healthy partner shows up to meet his spouse’s needs.

If a man truly loves his wife, he'll never let her worry about 11 basic things

1. Going to bed angry

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While different couples resolve conflict in unique ways, there are certain principles the healthiest couples use, including listening and avoiding unnecessary conflicts. Along with basic compassion and respect, these principles help spouses show up for their partners, even when they disagree.

A husband who truly loves his wife will never let her worry about growing resentment or leaving a conflict unresolved. Whether it’s finding a compromise to fend off going to bed unsatisfied and angry, or supporting each other’s complex and uncomfortable emotions, a great partner is checked in, even when it’s difficult.

While it may seem contradictory, partners in the healthiest marriages may disagree often, practicing their conflict resolution and communication skills, so they’re well equipped to resolve issues.

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2. Taking blame for his mistakes

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By refusing to have a victim mentality, loving husbands are willing to own up to their mistakes and genuinely apologize when they fail to keep a commitment. These men openly communicate with their spouse.

Rather than adopting a sense of defensiveness or misguided victimhood when he makes a mistake, as licensed marriage and family therapist Jason Whiting explained is common in toxic partners, a good husband uses these moments to empower and reassure his spouse.

Whether it’s a genuine apology or an acknowledgement of the areas he needs to grow in, a healthy partner never blame-shifts to protect their own ego, usually at the expense of their relationship wellness.

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3. Feeling disrespected

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According to a study published in Personal Relationships, respect is an important contributing factor to relationship well-being and satisfaction. While it often takes many different forms and manifests in unique behaviors, feeling disrespected is something a good husband will never let his wife worry about.

By showing up in vulnerable conversations and leading with honesty and compassion, they relay a basic level of respect in their marriage that not only promotes comfortability, but ensures nobody is sacrificing their personal needs or boundaries for the sake of the other.

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4. Lying and dishonesty

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Many people lie in their relationships to avoid conflict or to cope with their fears of rejection, but wives with husbands who truly love them will never have concerns over whether or not he's being dishonest. By prioritizing open communication and actively listening to each other’s emotions, both partners feel safe and secure enough to always be truthful.

Without trust, there’s no foundation for a healthy marriage to thrive. Not only will partners in a dishonest marriage be constantly battling feelings of inadequacy and anxiety in their daily lives, they’ll grow resentful and emotionally drained worrying about what’s real and what’s not.

While a healthy partner may struggle with trust issues, the key to finding a healthy balance at home is being overly communicative and committed. If both partners are committed to talking through their worries and needs, it’s nearly impossible for disconnection and misunderstandings to get in the way.

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5. Feeling controlled

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Controlling behavior can look different depending on the relationship dynamic, but oftentimes, it manifests in small and unsuspecting behaviors like constantly checking in or giving ultimatums. Unfortunately, subtly controlling behaviors can be precursors to a much more toxic marital dynamic.

Even if it’s childhood trauma or insecurity fueling a partner to adopt unhealthy habits and communication styles, a marriage can be quickly sabotaged by a spouse feeling controlled or less empowered at home. But men who love their wives will empower her and listen to her struggles, even occasionally setting his needs to the side to pick up the slack in their daily routine. He breeds security and safety in his marriage by uplifting his spouse, rather than controlling her.

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6. Being burdened by household or family responsibilities

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While many women tend to take on the majority of household responsibilities and childcare in their families, despite working the same, if not more, hours than their spouses, feeling burdened by chores or caregiving at home is something husbands who love their wives truly and deeply will never make her stress about.

Of course, no relationship is going to be entirely 50/50. Every couple has its own balance of household responsibilities and expectations that works for them. However, a loving husband who has both his and his spouse’s best interests in mind will often flex that balance to ensure everyone feels comfortable and appreciated at home.

Whether it’s picking up extra chores when their partner had a rough day or regularly checking in about expectations at home, a good husband doesn’t simply adopt gendered expectations or marital norms. Instead, they craft their own healthy ones.

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7. Feeling less important than other relationships

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The stressors of daily life and work, as well as family burdens, can often urge partners to pull away from their spouse and hyper-fixate on their tangible responsibilities. Even if it’s nurturing a relationship with friends or co-workers, oftentimes a partner who’s checked out in their marriage leans into other areas of their life to seek the comfort and distraction they’re not getting at home.

While it’s certainly an unhealthy dynamic to prioritize other connections and relationships over your partner, it’s an uncomfortable balance that many people unfortunately fall into without open communication or trust. However, being blissfully detached and disconnected from this relationship balance is something wives with loving husbands don't need to stress over.

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8. Being uncertain about the future

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Many long-term partners grow resentful in their relationships and marriages when communication takes a back seat in their connection. From talking about the future to setting clear expectations about what they need, partners who don’t prioritize communication are often left to ruminate in their own thoughts and grow disconnected from their spouses.

According to counselor Monica Martinez, making the effort to communicate more frequently and openly can help alleviate feelings of anxiety and uncertainty in a stagnant marriage. People change and needs shift over time, so it’s almost inevitable that the future you’d planned with your partner when you first met is different from the one both of you need now.

A healthy, loving, and supportive partner can recognize that and find a better compromise with open communication, ensuring everyone feels heard.

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9. Feeling unheard in conversations

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According to a study published in PLOS One, feeling heard isn’t just important for nurturing a healthy emotional state, it’s also an essentual foundational experience in healthy marriages and long-term relationships. When people feel heard by their partner, it helps to cultivate a more safe and secure relationship dynamic, where everyone can communicate their needs, expectations, and conflicts without distress.

Feeling unheard can quickly derail a relationship, but when a husband truly loves his wife, he puts in effort to make her feel appreciated. He listens without judgment and openly communicates how he's feeling, even if it's an uncomfortable conversation to have at first.

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10. Having to beg for quality time together

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Life coach Sherri Gordon argues that every couple needs quality time together to maintain a healthy dynamic in their relationship. Of course, it’s not just about being in the same room together. Quality time is all about intentionality, whether it's showing up for each other or being present in the moment.

While many partners of insecure or avoidant spouses may feel inclined to beg for attention and quality time, women with loving, doting husbands will likely never face this issue. He plans dates every once in a while and stays present, which is how an intentional partner shows up and supports their spouse.

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11. Having to remind him about important dates or situations

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By remembering the little things and making an effort to prioritize them, a healthy and loving husband like this is incredibly thoughtful. Even amid the chaos of daily life, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel appreciated and valued in our connections.

For some, that looks like our favorite coffee in the morning or a little note from our partner. For others, it’s about feeling confident in our partner’s ability to remember important dates like a birthday or even remembering small details about our lives that others may overlook.

Having to beg for this kind of intentionality and attention is usually present in unhealthy relationships. But a good husband will not only make his wife a priority in their marriage, he will find ways to keep the spark and affection alive with little moments of connection and love.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.