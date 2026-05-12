Many people can’t imagine intentionally hurting someone they love. For others, though, it’s just normal. Therapist Claire Jack explained that no one can get through life without ever hurting anyone, but some people do it on purpose because they enjoy it or they’re dealing with wounds of their own.

Unfortunately, men can fall into this category, because some husbands do certain things in the name of love that actually hurt their wives for life. They claim that they’re acting out of love, and they might really believe that on some level, but their behavior does nothing but leave their wives with lasting emotional scars. They equate love with control and possessiveness, and their wives suffer the damaging consequences.

Some husbands do 11 things in the name of love that actually hurt their wives for life

1. Act controlling to protect her

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A controlling husband may try to micromanage every aspect of his wife’s life and claim that he’s protecting her in the process. He can frame telling her how to dress or who to talk to as a way to keep her out of danger and do his duty to take care of her, but it’s obvious to everyone else that he just wants to have a say in everything his wife does.

The concept of privacy is a bit different for married couples because they’re basically in each other’s space constantly, but that doesn’t mean a husband should know every detail of his wife’s life. Keeping track of where she goes or who she interacts with is unacceptable, and it’s not real love.

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2. Use jealousy as proof of his love

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The jealous husband has become some sort of stereotype that society generally accepts. After all, if he’s so jealous, that must mean he really loves his wife, right? That may be true, but it certainly doesn’t excuse his behavior.

Jealousy is a natural human emotion, and everyone feels it to some degree. However, when a husband starts cutting his wife off from her friends and family so she's dependent on him or feels like she has to act differently to appease him, things have gone too far. That’s completely toxic and hurts her for life.

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3. Take control of finances so she doesn’t have to worry about it

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Every couple has their own financial dynamic that includes everything from who pays most of the bills to whether they keep their money in joint or separate accounts. Some husbands may insist on being in charge of their family’s finances to make it one less thing their wives have to worry about, all while hiding ulterior motives.

This is actually considered financial abuse, and it’s extremely harmful. Women who find themselves in this situation often do not have access to the funds they need to live independently, so they feel like they’re trapped in an unhealthy relationship. Having sole control over the finances can be a major manipulation tactic used by husbands, often in the "name of love."

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4. Refuse to address problems to keep the peace

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A lot of people like to avoid conflict whenever they can, and doing so isn’t necessarily a sign that they’re trying to hurt someone. However, absolutely refusing to ever work through the issues in a relationship just to avoid arguing has consequences, and can sometimes be a sign that a husband doesn’t want to put the work in.

The reality is that any unresolved issues that go ignored will continue to fester and cause further problems in a relationship, even if a husband doesn’t want to talk about them because he thinks it will cause a fight. Arguing can be healthy, and it really can’t be avoided if a marriage is going to remain strong.

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5. Think he doesn’t need to apologize because of all the good things he does

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If a husband can look around at his life and actions and identify all kinds of good things he does that help his wife and their marriage, he might feel like that’s some kind of antidote to anything he does wrong. From his perspective, he brings so much to the relationship that a few small infractions aren’t a big deal, and he doesn’t need to take responsibility for them.

Despite these misguided beliefs, psychology professor Karina Schumann reminded everyone of the truth. “Apologies really can be thought of as the super glue of life in a way,” she said. “Other things that are really important are some sort of acceptance of responsibility or accountability for the offense.”

The good things someone does don’t cancel out or cover up the bad, and no husband should think that he doesn’t need to address and take responsibility for his mistakes just because he has other good qualities.

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6. See her as part of himself instead of an individual

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Marriage is complicated in a lot of ways because it means two people are coming together to join their lives and form a union. That doesn’t mean they stop being themselves, though. Relationship experts John and Julie Gottman discovered through their own research that the strongest relationships are the ones where a couple strikes a balance between being a unit and also being separate people.

Not all husbands see the importance of this principle. Some lean into outdated ideals about gender roles and marriage and think that means they can claim some kind of ownership over their wives. They don’t see her as being her own person as much as they see her as a piece of their lives. That’s bound to cause resentment and make her question her worth.

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7. Cancel out his temper with love bombing

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Unfortunately, whether in real life or in the media, we’ve all seen a husband lose his temper with his wife in a completely unreasonable way, and then shower her with affection and gifts afterwards to try to cover up it ever happening. It feels nice to get presents or be treated well, but this kind of whiplash is nothing more than manipulation.

When a husband distracts his wife from the reality of his behavior with compliments and acts of love, it’s known as love bombing. This usually feels good at first, but eventually he’ll flip the switch and use the ground he’s gained to become controlling. This will leave her in a constant state of confusion and make her question what’s real and what’s fake.

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8. Criticize her in an effort to help her become better

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There’s a big difference between offering constructive criticism and being downright rude. We all likely have moments when we have to correct the course of someone we love as gently as possible to help them, but a husband constantly putting his wife down and insulting her is not the same thing.

He can try to frame it as offering a helping hand, but making snide comments about her weight isn’t going to help her grow. This kind of criticism is manipulative and meant to be hurtful. As hard as it may be to hear, it really is often a sign that the husband is dealing with insecurities of his own that he can’t handle. He doesn’t need to take that out on his wife, though.

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9. Make decisions himself to take the pressure off of her

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Life comes with a lot of hard choices that have to be made, and it’s understandable to wish someone else could make them for you, especially if you’re indecisive. Husbands might prey on this feeling by insisting on making all the big decisions themselves and claim that makes it easier for their wives and reduces their stress.

Couples who have the ability to be decisive and act with confidence tend to have more successful marriages. That doesn’t mean one spouse should make all the decisions on their own, though. Instead, they should both work together to find acceptable compromises that work for them both. Otherwise, it’s just a wife being controlled by her husband.

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10. Think he contributes enough outside of the home

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The conversation about how husbands and wives should divide household labor seems like it’s destined to be a never-ending debate at this point. Men are actually doing more housework than they ever have before, but unless something drastically changes, chores still won’t be split evenly between men and women until the year 2066.

Many men have a provider mindset, and they believe that their contribution to their family comes from their paycheck. Of course, it’s totally normal for women to be a part of the workforce now, but things that need to be done around the house often still fall on them. Their husbands think that because they work hard at the office, they don’t need to lift a finger at home, and they don’t see anything wrong with expecting their wives to handle everything there.

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11. Expect her to push through the hard times to prove her love

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All relationships have highs and lows, and it’s not uncommon for even the strongest marriages to go through a rough patch that leaves the couple wondering if they’ll actually make it. However, there are times when a marriage simply can’t be saved, especially if a husband is creating a toxic environment.

Instead of understanding why his wife feels like she needs to pull away, he might insist that her sticking it out is a sign of her love. In reality, she needs to think of her own needs and make a decision based on what will create the best outcome for her. Plus, if he’s really pushed her away that much, it’s a bit presumptuous to say she needs to prove her love when there may not even be any left.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.