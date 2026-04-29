We’ve all been to a man’s house and found it in shambles. If you had to guess, he hadn’t cleaned in months. His fridge was virtually empty, and his trash was overflowing with takeout containers.

Some men struggle to keep their space clean, and it comes across as immature. If your partner doesn’t keep certain things in his home, it’s a sign that he may not be a keeper. A blank, messy space doesn’t appeal to most people. However, if a man has things like cleaning products, a stocked fridge, and a proper bed setup, it can be a game-changer. While most of us expect these things to exist in someone’s home, it’s becoming increasingly rare for some men. Once you notice he has these things, you’ll know he’s an absolute keeper.

Advertisement

If a man has these 11 increasingly rare things in his home, he's an absolute keeper

1. Fitted sheets

Thao Nhu from Canva Creative Studio via Canva

If you’ve dated a man, you know it’s rare to find a proper bed set up. They’re often not afraid to sleep on a bare mattress. A fitted sheet may be a rare relic in their home. If a guy has one, it’s a green flag. He cares about his space and understands how a put-together sleeping space matters.

Advertisement

There are mental health benefits to keeping your bed in tip-top shape. Making your bed in the morning can make you feel calmer and more organized. It can ease anxiety if you’re affected by clutter and disorganization. If a man has a fitted sheet and makes his bed, he’s a rare one, and definitely a keeper.

2. A bed frame

Along with a fitted sheet, a man who has a real bed frame is a keeper. How many times have you walked into a man’s house and discovered he slept on a mattress on the floor? You may assume this habit would end when he graduated from college, but it can persist throughout his life. Their motivation may be different. Some men prefer the support of the floor, while others might be lazy.

VICE interviewed several men who spent years sleeping on a mattress on their floor. One thing stood out: they ditched this habit when they settled into a long-term relationship. If you meet a man who already has a bed frame without your insistence, he’s rare and a keeper.

Advertisement

3. Cleaning products

Cleaning products in your home is common sense. We have to keep our space clean not only for looks, but also for our health. Some men may not spend a lot of time at home. If they work long hours and choose to eat out rather than cook at home, they may use their place solely as a place to crash after a long day. They may not think to pick up cleaning products when they’re at the store. If you see some in your man’s house, you’ll want to keep him around.

There are many benefits to keeping your space clean. Research has found that people who kept a clean house were healthier than the average person. If a man keeps a messy home, he may not only be toxic for your mental health, but also your physical health.

Advertisement

4. Sets of clean towels

Taking a shower or washing your face at your man’s house can be a gamble. How do we know if the towel we’re using was recently cleaned? Men aren’t always the best at doing laundry, and sometimes, they may only own one towel. If a guy has a full set of towels and there’s a clean one for you each time you’re there, it’s a sign he’s a keeper. He might be more mature than the average man because he puts thought into the little things.

Keeping a towel damp for too long can cause fungal infections to spread. If he’s not washing his towels and constantly reusing the same one, he might be putting your health at risk. A guy who has a dry, clean towel to offer you has his life together.

5. A stocked fridge

AndreyPopov from Getty Images via Canva

Advertisement

Some men are fueled only by fast food and takeout. When you go to their house and crack open the fridge, you can almost see a tumbleweed rolling by. You’re lucky if you find some water to drink. I don’t know about you, but this makes a man look immature to me. A fruit or vegetable would go a long way. It’s becoming increasingly rare to find a man who keeps his fridge stocked.

If a man keeps his fridge stocked, it’s a green flag. He cares about his health and well-being. Plus, he’s more likely to cook. He might be more resourceful than the average guy. He may be worth settling down with.

6. Books

I don’t know about you, but when I see books in someone’s house, I’m impressed. Maybe it’s because I am a reader myself, but I think it’s a good look. Science has found that readers have interesting added benefits. It may extend your life compared to non-readers. If a man has books in his home, he might be a keeper.

Advertisement

Not only does reading show a man is more cerebral than the average guy, but it also gives some personality to his home. If he has carefully curated bookshelves, he might be a rare man.

7. Art

There are so many benefits to looking at art. It can boost your mental health and help ease the symptoms of depression and anxiety. There are virtually no cons to having art in your home. Some men have the barest, blankest walls. When you walk into their home, it feels empty. Those who add art to their walls show a bit of personality.

Art can change the look of a room and can positively impact a person’s overall well-being. If they take time to curate a thoughtful space, they are worth keeping around.

Advertisement

8. A living plant

It can be hard to keep a plant alive. Let’s face it, some are easier to care for than others. When you walk into someone’s home and see living plants, it’s almost a sign of their ability to nurture something. It might be an increasingly rare thing to find in a man’s home. If it’s thriving, it can be a sign that he’s a keeper.

Plants positively impact our space. One study found that it has both psychological and physical benefits. Who knows, a man with a healthy plant may be more level-headed and mentally stable than the average guy.

Advertisement

9. Personal touches

SUMALI IBNU CHAMID from Alemedia.id via Canva

I don’t know about you, but my home is filled with personal touches. When you walk in, my interests are clear. From the photos on my wall to the books on my shelves, a story is being told about who I am. Some men don’t care about the decor of their home. It lacks personal touches, which means you might be missing out on learning more about their personality. For some reason, it feels increasingly rare to walk into a bachelor pad and see photos on the wall or sports trophies from childhood.

Personal touches add to the sense of home. You might feel more comfortable in a place that feels homey compared to one with more sterile decor.

Advertisement

10. A proper seating arrangement

Have you walked into a man’s home and seen a TV on the floor with a lone beach chair propped in front of it? When they welcome you into their place, it’s like playing musical chairs. There’s only one spot. Who gets to take it? A man who invests in a couch or chairs shouldn’t be rare, but it seems like single men may choose to settle for the most basic thing they can get.

If a guy has a proper living room sitting situation, they may look more mature and put together. He’s definitely a keeper. How they handle decor can say a lot about their personality.

Advertisement

11. A dinner table

Who knew a dinner table would be such a statement? A man who keeps a proper dining space shows he takes the time to eat at home. Or, at the very least, gives himself the option to do so. When he invites you over, you’ll have a designated spot to sit and eat, even if you just grabbed takeout. It can be a sign that he’s interested in hosting, or more dedicated to cooking than the average guy.

There’s an importance to having family dinners and gathering around a table. Even if he doesn’t use it as often as he’d like, this shows he’s open to the concept and is an absolute keeper.

Advertisement

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.