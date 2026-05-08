Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, meaning that different people are attracted to different types of people. If you find yourself wondering whether you're attractive, make sure you pay attention to subtle clues people give that reveal you're more attractive than you probably realize.

When someone is trying to play it cool, it's easy to miss their attraction because it likely doesn't look like one; in fact, sometimes it can be downright awkward. Psychologist Dr. Mark Travers explains that the small gestures people make when they're drawn to you are a nonverbal way of saying, 'I'm interested, and I admire you,' even if their well-meaning attempts to flirt come across a bit a little clumsy.

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If you're more attractive than you realize, people probably do these 3 things around you all the time:

1. Make a point to compliment your outfit

Life coach Grayson Peter Jay says that no matter what your style is, if you're more attractive than you realize, people will often comment positively on what you’re wearing, whether you’re dressed up for a night out or cuddled up in your cozies. If you find that you get a lot of compliments from all sorts of people, this means you stand out from the crowd and make a major impression.

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What we wear says a lot about our sense of self-worth. We can project our sense of confidence through clothes. So, don’t wait for a special occasion to break out that nice, new article of clothing you’ve been waiting to wear. Put it on now and strut your stuff, just like the universe intended.

2. Pause and do a quick double-take

When you walk into a room full of people, do people stop what they’re doing and give you a little look? Do they come over to say hi and introduce themselves to you? If your answer is yes, then you’re more attractive than you think you are.

People notice you, and they want to be noticed by you, too. Another sign of attractiveness that seems somewhat counterintuitive, but if you’re a VBP — A Very Beautiful Person — you might get asked out on dates less often than you’d like. Your beauty is so overwhelming that people are intimidated by you, so they’re too nervous to even approach you.

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Yet if you find that people aren’t approaching you or swiping right on your stunning profile pic, you can always make the first move yourself, proving you’re more than just a pretty face; you’re also a really interesting person who’s worth getting to know better.

Extreme physical attractiveness can give someone such a heavy social presence that it can make others feel too overwhelmed or intimidated to approach, sociologists have found. And that's how the most alluring person in the room ends up being the one no one walks up to.

3. Act a little surprised that you're single

Katerina Holmes / Pexels

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People might ask you, “How come you’re still single?” They might express shock or surprise that you don’t have a partner. This is because they think you’re too good to be true, and expect you to be coupled up with someone.

Yet it's important to note that just because people wonder why you're single, you shouldn't go for just anyone. Make sure to find a partner who meets your standards, treats you well, and isn't just using you for your beautiful face. Remember, you don't have to settle; you're wonderful, just as you are, all on your own.

You’re so attractive that you level up whatever group you’re with, which means that people want to be around you. Call it natural magnetism or ingrained cultural capital, people like being around you because your beauty makes them look good, too.

"How you feel about yourself affects the friends you attract, as well as future dating partners or mates," marriage and family therapist Susan Saint-Welch explained. "You'll naturally draw people to you who feel good being around that kind of energy."

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Don't forget that true beauty comes from within. The number one thing that makes us attractive isn’t our clothes or our looks: What makes us beautiful is how we interact with people, and whether we show them the grace and empathy that lights us up, making our inner beauty reflect out. But there's absolutely nothing wrong with painting the peacock and letting that inner light shine.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.