You Can Tell Someone Is Your True Heartmate By The Way These 10 Things Naturally Fall Into Place

Finding a heartmate (like a soulmate, but better) is the number one priority for many people. I believe you have a lot of chances to do so. Your heartmate might not necessarily just be one person.

There's a reincarnation-based belief that I've always been fond of: The belief is that when you die, your soul shatters and breaks into pieces. Those pieces are randomly brought together with pieces of many other souls to form new souls and new people.

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So when you meet someone that you so strongly click with or find that person who is so clearly your heartmate, you're finding pieces of your heart in them, and they're finding pieces of their heart in you, and things will just naturally fall into place.

You can usually tell someone is your heartmate by the way these 16 things naturally fall into place:

1. You easily connect without trying

Maybe you met through a mutual friend. You might have run into each other at the park. Maybe you were making eyes at each other at the bar. Whatever the case, when you finally said hello, there was electricity.

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There was an intense connection made through conversation and body language. For some couples, this feeling fades over time, but with your heartmate, it only grows more intense. Enjoy this, because it's not something everyone gets to have.

2. Your level of communication is unmatched

Every long-lasting relationship's success can be attributed to the ability to communicate not just clearly but authentically. This communication is real, nothing is hidden, and there's no lying. There's nothing to hide.

This leaves you open and vulnerable with your partner. It sometimes takes practice, but heartmates have this type of communication with one another. Heartmates need to voice their needs and know that communication comes in many different forms. But good communication will lead to a higher connection.

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"What they say is clear and makes sense. [Your heartmate] won't dodge questions or avoid answering when you ask them something," explained psychotherapist Susan Saint-Welch.

3. You create your world together

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The strongest relationships with heartmates are the ones where they create together. Sure, it can be fun to lie in bed and watch movies. Hanging out is great. But if that's all you do, where are you headed?

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Heartmates find the things they have in common, and even some things they don't, and jump in with both feet. They share the arts and sciences and create together. Sharing these passions pushes your passions for one another even further.

Everything about your relationship seems intense. What you do for fun, your ideas, your passions, your fights: everything has a certain fire behind it.

4. You feel like you've known each other forever

A heartmate is a person defined as someone who shares a piece of your heart, so chances are, you've known them in a past life. So that extremely familiar feeling makes sense. You should know them because you have a part of each other in you both.

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Couples therapist Joanne Brothwell notes that this kind of recognition in another person will usually show up early; she cites a study that explained that the feeling that you're remembering someone (even though it's the first time you've ever met) can be a powerful sign of a heartmate connection.

5. You just 'get' each other

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This is not something I can easily describe here, but there's just something between you that clicks. It's that you-know-it-when-you-feel-it gut instinct that you are simpatico and that you have each other's backs. You can ride out any storm together.

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6. You love their imperfections

If you feel like you constantly need to change your partner for the better, it's not exactly a good sign. With a heartmate, you'll find even their stranger quirks and imperfections endearing.

7. You have a telepathic bond

Like ET and Elliot, you seem to know what they're feeling, know what they're about to say. You think about them, and not long after, they shoot you a call or a text message.

You look in their eyes and see something so familiar. They draw you in almost immediately. Pay close attention to the eyes of the people you meet.

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8. You feel inspired by them

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At the end of the day, old souls are here to seek out people to inspire. They want to leave the world a better place. Join forces with them, and you'll make waves in this life.

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9. You can be completely honest with them

Heartmats don't lie to your face, or ever, especially over petty things. This will sometimes hurt, but they don't sugarcoat how they feel. They also don't have time to talk about stuff that's beneath them or silly, neighborhood gossip. They want good, mentally stimulating conversations. Be ready for that.

10. You feel supported by them

Heartmates want to see the best in themselves and their partners. Even if what they think you're doing is a little bit ridiculous, they have your back because true heartmates are ride or die.

Higher Perspective seeks to unite like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.

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