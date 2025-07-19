When it comes to knowing whether the person you are falling in love with is your kindred spirit, much of the solution comes down to identifying your perfect energetic match. That's because when we talk about people as kindred spirits, it's all about energy. A kindred spirit is a person whose interests, personality or attitude is similar to your own, and though they may not be obvious at first, there are certain extremely rare signs you've found your true kindred spirit.

The likeness between you and your kindred spirit can often make you feel like you've met another manifestation of yourself, but this deep connection is wonderful. And if you're lucky to find a kindred spirit in a romantic partner, hold on tight and don't let go, because this could be an incredibly satisfying life-long romance.

Here are 11 extremely rare signs you've found your true kindred spirit

1. You finish each other's sentences

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

It might be a cliché trope often seen in movies and television, but when you've found your kindred spirit, you seem to always be in sync. You're so on the same wavelength that it's easy to carry on conversations with each other.

Whether you're talking about your shared interests or how you feel about a certain situation, you not only bring them up at the same time, but end up saying the exact same thing together. It's almost as if you're the same person and have a connection like no other.

Advertisement

2. There's a natural flow to your relationship

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

When you're together, it just feels easy. You don't need to worry about walking on eggshells or hiding your true self from them, because a relationship with a kindred spirit feels effortless and natural. You fully trust them, and that's important, because higher levels of trust in a relationship lead to greater satisfaction in life.

No matter what you're doing together — whether it's going out to dinner, spending a night on the couch, or hanging out at a community event — everything is peaceful. And you can breathe easier when they're around.

Advertisement

3. You feel like you've known one another forever

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

When you feel like you've known each other forever, even if you've actually only been together for a few months, it's one of the extremely rare signs you've found your true kindred spirit. Kindred spirits are often souls we've known in other lifetimes, after all.

As clinical psychologist Dr. Saima Muhammad Nawaz explained, "This emotional intensity and mental engagement — whether conscious or unconscious — can make time feel irrelevant. The more you focus on someone, the stronger the connection feels, creating the illusion that you've known them for a lifetime. It's a powerful reminder of how our emotions and the way we engage with others shape our perceptions of relationships."

Advertisement

4. You're comfortable with silence between you

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

With many couples, a silence between the two can be deafening. But when you've found your kindred spirit, it's so easy to be together that neither of you feels the need to fill the space with words. Sitting in silence can often feel uncomfortable, but with a kindred spirit, talking isn't always necessary to understand each other.

"Comfortable silences between a couple can be as important as a good conversation. In this busy, chaotic world, there is always the pressure of having to make conversations and do something all the time, but when you're able to sit together and spend time without having the urge to fill every moment with words, it indicates a deeper level of understanding, intimacy, and trust," clinical psychologist Mehezabin Dordi revealed.

Advertisement

5. They feel similar to you

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Perhaps you've gone out in public and people have commented on how you and your partner are the same person. It's not just about looks, but the way you speak, respond to your surroundings, and your mannerisms.

Kindred spirits can be a new physical manifestation of the same energies, like two people intertwined. If this is how others perceive your relationship, and you also feel that energy, it indicates you've found your kindred spirit.

Advertisement

6. You share many of the same interests

Budimir Jevtic | Shutterstock

While romantic partners are sometimes an "opposites attract" connection, where one person may have certain hobbies that their partner dislikes, one of the extremely rare signs you've found your true kindred spirit is if you both have the same interests.

Not only are you into similar things, but you're each open to exploring the interests of the other, because you know you'll probably like something they like. It's an open-minded relationship where you're constantly learning from each other.

Advertisement

7. You can talk for hours

Cast Of Thousands | Shutterstock

It's extremely easy to carry on conversation with your kindred spirit, and topics come up naturally. You may discuss your passions and interests, or even mundane things like what you had for lunch.

And that's not a bad thing as, according to clinical social worker Assael Romanelli, pointless or random conversations are great for building a connection. "When you take the time to enjoy purposeless conversations, you'll find they are, in fact, highly valuable, efficient, and meaningful in nurturing your relationship. The nonsensical time builds a strong foundation for a deep and resilient connection," he added.

Advertisement

8. You just 'get' each other

stockfour | Shutterstock

Because your relationship is so easy, you know that your partner understands you on a deeper level. There's no need for lengthy explanations of your positions, feelings, or beliefs, and you don't have to overexplain your ideas for them to understand you. As couple's therapist Jonathan Robinson explained, "The number one thing is that people want to be understood and they want to feel like their emotions are being valued."

As one of the extremely rare signs you've found your true kindred spirit, this feeling is comfortable and makes you really feel seen. You don't need to worry about judgment or being invalidated.

Advertisement

9. You experience life in the same way

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Everyone's experience of life is subjective and related to their lessons and evolution, in addition to their personality and character traits. What was a positive experience for one person may not be the same for another.

But kindred spirits tend to see life in the same way, regardless of how they were raised. It's like you and your partner have some unexplainable connection that helps you really understand the other and what you've been through.

Advertisement

10. You share a similar sense of humor

oneinchpunch | Shutterstock

There are no painted-on smiles or fake laughter with a kindred spirit. In fact, some might say you have the exact same sense of humor. And, according to research published in Personal Relationships, the success of a relationship is tied to having a shared sense of humor.

In your relationship, you sincerely like each other's jokes. It's yet another perk of understanding each other on a deeper level.

Advertisement

11. You can be your true self around them

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

With your kindred spirit, you don't need to be shy or hesitant to be your authentic self. You don't hide your true nature nor do you try to change who you are to appease them. Instead, you let it all hang out, so to speak, so there's no secrets.

A kindred spirit doesn't just tolerate your weird side, they love it — and you love theirs. What could be more perfect?

Paige Apgar is an energy healer, transformational coach, and energy medicine practitioner. She works with clients to achieve vibrational expansion, soul alignment, and healing.