Why Couples Who Communicate In These 8 Ways Stay Together Forever, According To Couples Therapist

In all aspects of life, communication is key. But in marriage, if there’s a breakdown in communication skills, it can bring the whole thing down. As such, couples need to have effective communication. Unfortunately, however, that’s usually a lot easier said than done.

“The number one thing is that people want to be understood and they want to feel like their emotions are being valued,” says Jonathan Robinson, a couple’s therapist and author of the new book More Love, Less Conflict: A Communication Playbook for Couples.

“And when that doesn’t happen, marriages start to have problems. I never have couples come into my office saying, ‘We understand each other, that’s why we want a divorce!’ But of course, the opposite happens all the time.”

But how can couples who want to stay together forever start on that road to good communication skills and healthier interactions?

Why couples who communicate in these ways stay together forever:

1. They practice daily appreciation

Robinson says a simple note, text message, or compliment can go a long way in a relationship. Research in the Epidemiology and Health Journal supported how letting your spouse know they are appreciated and their efforts aren’t going unnoticed can help them feel validated and understood. “The number one correlation with happiness in couples is the number of appreciations they give to each other,” he says. “We forget to do daily appreciations.”

2. They listen actively

As your grade school teacher likely chided you about, there’s a difference between hearing and listening. This is a big part of a happy marriage, too.

To fully take in what your spouse is saying to you, Robinson recommends what he calls ‘empathic listening,’ which means listening and responding not with solutions or options but with such phrases as “I can see that you’re upset because…”

That level of understanding can help husbands and wives diffuse arguments relatively quickly. “It’s hard for couples to do this because they get triggered so easily, and they don’t know this skill,” says Robinson. “So it’s really important that they practice it with small things before they get triggered. So that, when they’re triggered, they’ll still be able to do it.”

3. They write down criticisms

No matter how things are going in your marriage, good or bad, if you criticize your spouse aloud, there will be flare-ups. That’s why Robinson recommends writing down some things about your partner that might rub you the wrong way and presenting them to your partner. When criticisms are presented in this fashion, your partner can take them, process them, and formulate an answer, rather than just firing back a retort.

“I usually have couples do that once every three months so it doesn’t get overwhelming. Just say, ‘These are some of the things I’m having a hard time with,’” Robinson says. “Complaining and shaming your spouse into trying to change does not work. I think direct criticism is to be avoided completely. But if you need to say something, do it in written form.”

4. They practice positivity

The Gottman Institute showed that happy couples who practice a 5:1 ratio of positive to negative behaviors are more likely to be happy and healthy. Robinson does agree that that sentiment has shown to be true but also acknowledges that very few married couples realistically practice that. However, he says that saying positive statements out loud regularly helps build equity in a relationship and can be key in diffusing arguments down the road.

“It’s really important to have those positive statements,” he says. “It’s like money in the bank. So that, when you need to make a withdrawal because of life circumstances or stress, you have something in the bank to withdraw from. And if you don’t say positive statements on an ongoing basis, then your marriage can easily go bankrupt.”

5. They embrace the power of the time-out

A marital disagreement can go from a spark to a five-alarm blaze with one wrong word, as explored by research from The American Psychological Association (APA). To keep that from happening, Robinson recommends putting the brakes on a disagreement before it gets out of hand.

“If you see you’re getting hot and heavy and upset, use the phrase ‘red light,’” he says. “That’s a signal that you should take minutes to just quiet down and say nothing and calm down. By the time you’re back after two minutes, you’re more likely to be in the rational part of your brain and not be upset.”

6. They make contact

Don’t underestimate the power of simple gestures. You can say a lot without saying a word just by holding hands or giving a hug. “All these things are really important because, in this culture, we don’t have enough physical touch,” says Robinson. “So I have couples do that every day. And it’s not to be overlooked.”

7. They use “I” statements

What you say during an argument matters. When you do argue with your spouse, try and shift the focus by not casting blame and saying, “You did this” or ‘You need to fix this’ and instead use “I” statements.

“When you use ‘you’ statements, they feel blamed and their ears turn off,” says Robinson. “So, when you use ‘I’ statements, you avoid that. You can take responsibility by using a statement like, ‘One way I see I contributed to this upset is…’ What you’re trying to do is not have your partner become defensive and an ‘I’ statement or taking some responsibility helps with that.”

8. They ask questions

Yes, you might have been married a long time, and perhaps dating longer before that, but you’d be surprised to know that there’s still probably a lot to learn about your significant other. Robinson recommends getting curious.

“I have various exercises in More Love, Less Conflict,” he says. “Sometimes it’s just asking questions like, ‘What was the highlight of your week?’ or ‘When did you feel the closest to me this week?’ or ‘What’s something that you’d like from me?’ or ‘What’s something that would make things even better?’ Very simple questions that keep the love alive and keep understanding it are very useful.”

Jeremy Brown writes for Fatherly, typically covering marriage and relationship issues.

