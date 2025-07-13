5 Profound Things You'll Feel When You Have A Genuine Soul Connection With Someone

Have you met someone new — maybe even a person you think could be a genuine soul connection? If so, ain’t romance grand? The long, late-night conversations, holding hands as you walk through the park, the butterflies you feel when you see them...

It’s all so wonderful. And it's also all so scary. Opening yourself up to someone and allowing yourself to fall in love with them can be terrifying. Letting your guard down enough to let a person into your heart makes you tremendously vulnerable.

Advertisement

Because of this, many of us are hesitant to let ourselves fall in love — sometimes, so much so that we don't even know when it's already happened. How do you know you love someone? If you're feeling confused and aren't 100% sure of what you're feeling, look for these five signs that will make the answer of whether or not you're in love with someone fairly clear.

Here are five profound things you'll feel when you have a genuine soul connection with someone:

1. You feel all the feels

ORION PRODUCTION / Shutterstock

It's important to understand the difference between being in love with someone and having a genuine soul connection to someone.

I believe that when you are in love with someone, you feel the feelings that you read about in books. When you see your person, your heart leaps a little bit, you long for their touch, you want to know everything about them, spending time together is lovely, and you care about their hopes and dreams.

When you love someone, as opposed to being in love with someone, your feelings are more of friendship. You feel peaceful and happy being with them and supporting them in their endeavors, but that feeling of your heart leaping, of relishing their physical touch, just isn’t there.

How do you feel when you see your person? Does your heart leap, or do you just feel peaceful? It’s an important distinction and one that only you can know.

Advertisement

2. You miss them when you are apart

Anton Mukhin / Shutterstock

When you have a genuine soul connection with someone, watching them walk out the door can be physically painful. You count the minutes, hours, or days until you will see them again.

When you are reunited, it’s like you feel whole again. It is important, however, to know the difference between obsessive love and being in love.

When we are in obsessive love, when we are apart from our lover we cannot function. We are constantly wondering where they are and what they are doing and maybe even stalking them on social media. Our jobs and friendships suffer and the physical pain from the distance is debilitating.

If you love someone healthily, being apart from them is hard, but you still live your life as you always have done, waiting anxiously to see them again, but also perfectly healthy apart. And, man, you know that the reunion will be worth the wait.

A 2018 study suggested this feeling is indicative of the presence of emotional intimacy, where the bond is strong enough that their absence is noticeable and impactful. This feeling of missing someone can also be a reflection of how much you value them and their presence in your life.

Advertisement

3. You like them because of their flaws, not in spite of them

Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

When you have a genuine soul connection with someone, you like everything about that person. You love that they want to spend so much time with you and ask you questions about your day.

You are always happy to be with them and love it when they touch you. You appreciate the way they open the door for you or give you foot rubs at night.

Furthermore, when you are in love with someone, you even love the things that you find frustrating. Perhaps they always leave dirty dishes in the sink or act differently when they are with the guy, or forget to buy you flowers on your anniversary. Things that you truly wish could be different.

If you love your person despite these things, and perhaps even think they are adorable even while they are bugging you, then you are definitely in love.

My boyfriend has these short-sleeve button-down shirts that he likes to wear to work in the summer, and white sneakers, too. I hate those shoes and shirts, but man, he is the most handsome man I have ever seen every time he walks out the door in the morning. Yes, I am madly in love with this guy.

Advertisement

4. You feel secure in what you have

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

If you truly have a genuine soul connection, you aren’t constantly questioning the relationship. Do you think that you want to be in this relationship, but just aren’t sure?

Do you think about whether you are making a mistake in committing to this person? Do you spend time thinking about other people instead? Do you find yourself rationalizing your relationship more often than not?

People who are in love are secure in the fact that love is real and equal and that a commitment to it is a smart one. If there are little red flags that you are ignoring or if you are constantly wondering if this person is enough for you, then you most likely aren’t in love.

A secure relationship provides the space for partners to feel loved, accepted, and understood, which are key components of a genuine and lasting connection. A 2014 study found that securely attached individuals can rely on each other for emotional support, creating a sense of security and belonging.

Advertisement

5. You are all in, no more swiping

dekazigzag / Shutterstock

Do you find yourself looking at other people and wondering if, for whatever reason, you might be interested in a relationship with them? Do your friends introduce you to other people whom they think might be better for you?

If either of these things is the case, you might not be in love. People who have found a genuine soul connection don’t go seeking other potential mates. They are perfectly happy with the person sitting beside them, and the prospect of being with someone else is abhorrent.

Furthermore, if you are in love, you know that, more than anything, you don’t want to hurt your partner with your wandering eyes or hands. You know that keeping your eyes firmly focused on them is what you want to do every day. And they will love you for it!

Knowing that you are in love with someone is an important part of taking the next step in a relationship. If you are in love, then you can open yourself up and move forward in your relationship, knowing it’s the right thing to do.

And if you don’t love them, let them go. They deserve to find love, too. So don’t waste either of your time pretending that you'll be the one to provide it.

So, if you feel deep emotions for this person, if you want to be with them always and miss them when they are gone, if you like almost everything about them, have few questions about the relationship and know you can be faithful, most likely you are in love and this is the right person for you.

Mitzi Bockmann is a NYC-based Certified Life Coach who works with individuals who strive to heal their toxic relationships so they can have their happily ever after. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, Psych Central, among many others.