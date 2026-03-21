While hygiene routines and everyday cleaning habits look different for every person, there are a few basic things that everyone should be making time for. Especially when avoiding them is so easy and convenient, it’s important for discipline to influence how people show up for themselves and their health.

From waiting to wash sheets to avoiding a shower after working out, intelligent people refuse to do these extremely unhygienic things that everyone else doesn’t think are a big deal. They might be easy to overlook amid the chaos of their lives, but by leaning into a predictable routine, they can figure out how to weave them in without much of a hassle.

Intelligent people refuse to do these 11 extremely unhygienic things that everyone else doesn’t think are a big deal

1. Reusing bath towels

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Even if the excuse of using “clean” bath towels after a shower makes people feel better about reusing them, experts argue that going any longer than two or three uses can often cause all kinds of skin and odor issues. While it’s okay to reuse your towel after a shower, the actual hand rag you’re using to clean your body should be rewashed every single time.

While they can empathize with frugal struggles and wanting to preserve water at home, intelligent people refuse to continually reuse their towels. Not only is it extremely unhygienic, but it would take more effort to find a place to tuck them away, rather than following their normal wash schedule.

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2. Waiting too long to wash their sheets

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Experts suggest that the average person should wash their sheets once a week or every two weeks, but most people are going months without doing the chore. Of course, it’s not easy or convenient, but procrastinating only puts your sleep and well-being at risk.

From acne to fungal issues and all kinds of sleeping struggles, intelligent people avoid dealing with these symptoms by making time to wash their sheets often.

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3. Not showering immediately after working out

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While skipping a shower after working out or getting sweaty won’t hurt everyone once in a while, consistently sitting with dirt and sweat on your skin can lead to all kinds of skin issues, from acne to larger fungal problems.

Even if it’s the last thing they want to do after working out, intelligent people make the time to shower and clean themselves. Of course, this often means preparing and planning ahead to make sure they have the time, depending on when they can work out, but the extra work is worth the effort for their well-being.

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4. Not washing their hands in the bathroom

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A study from Michigan State University found that only around 67% of people washed their hands with soap after using the restroom. While there are all kinds of excuses that people use to avoid taking the time to wash their hands, it’s a hygienic practice that everyone should be prioritizing amid the chaos of life.

Skipping a few minutes of hand-washing in the moment can lead to all kinds of illnesses and infections that take time and happiness away from someone’s schedule.

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5. Sharing drinks and utensils

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According to pathologist Dr. Bobbi Pritt, sharing drinks with other people can often transfer a wide range of bacteria, leading to seemingly harmless things like the common cold and more severe infections and illnesses. While sharing with your family and friends is generally normalized, the bacteria that can live on the rims or glasses and within the contents of a drink should be avoided in most cases.

Intelligent people refuse to put themselves at risk and entertain these extremely unhygienic things, even when everyone else thinks it’s perfectly harmless and convenient.

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6. Not flossing their teeth

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The age-old debate of flossing after brushing your teeth is still alive and well, with many people arguing that it’s too forgettable or unnecessary to make space for it in their busy routine. However, avoiding flossing is one of the things intelligent people refuse to do, even if everyone else thinks it’s not a big deal.

According to experts from the National Institute of Health, flossing is a key player in reducing the risk for gum disease, along with intentional, thorough teeth-brushing. While there are all kinds of nuanced reasons why people rush through their dental routine and avoid flossing, this is your reminder to make space for it, even if it’s only once or twice a week.

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7. Eating unwashed produce

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Many people don’t wash their produce before eating it, because they haven’t gotten sick before. They use their past experience as evidence that it’s healthy to avoid it, even when experts argue the complete opposite.

“Washing produce helps remove dirt, bacteria, pesticides, and other residues that could make people sick,” food policy professor Dr. Darin Detwiler argues. “Even if something looks clean, you can’t see harmful germs like E. coli or Salmonella.”

So, even if it’s more comfortable and convenient to overlook washing produce from the grocery store before eating and cooking with it, intelligent people take the extra step to protect their health and well-being, even if there’s a chance they’ll be fine if they don’t.

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8. Using dirty sponges to clean dishes

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The whole point of handwashing dishes is to get them clean to a higher standard than a dishwasher can, and yet, many people keep a soggy, already-used sponge in their sink, riddled with bacteria, to clean dishes over and over again.

For many intelligent people, washing their sponges and replacing them regularly is an option. However, according to a study from the International Journal of Food Microbiology, brushes over sponges is often a better option for keeping bacteria in check.

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9. Not washing their water bottles

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According to a 2024 study, unwashed reusable water bottles can harbor more bacteria than a toilet seat, and yet, people are still using and drinking from them even after weeks of dodging the dishwasher. Intelligent people may opt for a reusable water bottle as a frugal alternative to buying single-use plastic ones, but they take the extra step of washing them regularly.

Especially with this data in mind, use this as a reminder to clean your water bottle more often.

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10. Coughing and sneezing openly

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It’s well-documented and researched that covering your mouth while coughing or sneezing into an elbow can greatly reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, according to data from the CDC. Despite that, many people are constantly overlooking these small shifts. Especially in crowded, public spaces, where coughing into an elbow is considered “good manners” and respectful etiquette, some people simply don’t.

However, intelligent people who are often more prosocial and empathetic refuse to do anything but cover their mouths. Not only do they care about their own health, but they’re cognizant of respecting and protecting other people’s, too.

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11. Reusing the same toothbrush for months

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The average person should replace their toothbrush every 3 to 4 months, according to a study from the International Journal of Dental Hygiene. While it might be easy to forget or stretch the timeline, the study reveals that people who keep their toothbrushes for longer often experience worsened dental health from the wear of bristles while brushing.

So, while it might seem like something that’s easily pushed off amid the hectic nature of everyday life, intelligent people figure out a system to make it a priority for their dental health and their overall well-being.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.