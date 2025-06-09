Study Reveals How Filthy Your Bedsheets Probably Are — Especially If You're Among The 25% Who Only Wash Them Once A Month Or Less

You are all disgusting garbage people who spend eight hours a night rolling around in your own muck like prize-winning hogs at the county fair. That's according to a new study that shows you are all giving that Pigpen kid from Peanuts a run for his money by never washing your bedsheets, you absolute slobs. Who raised you?!

Just kidding! No, but seriously, a new study found that our bedsheets aren't as clean as we think they are, and it's likely because we aren't washing them enough.

A study reveals just how dirty your bedsheets probably are.

Now, don't get all mad at me. I'm just the messenger. Mattress company Amerisleep conducted a study of 1,000 Americans with an average age of 40, split evenly between men and women, and asked them about their bed cleanliness habits. And to say the results are shocking is an understatement.

Germophobes, you might want to skip this one, because jokes aside, it seems a huge number of us are sleeping in beds that are not fit for human existence. Either that or none of this matters because most of us have lived decades without this information and been just fine. Who's to say!

Americans do not wash their sheets nearly often enough, according to the study.

Now be honest: How often do you wash your sheets, you nasty slob? Stop lying! Because Amerisleep's findings are bracing. Twenty-seven percent, more than a quarter, of respondents said they only wash their sheets once a month.

Which is better, at least, than the 11% who wash them even less than that, but still. On top of this, 33% only wash their duvet cover once a month, and another 35% less frequently. And then there's the 3% who answered this question with, "Wait, people wash their duvet covers?" These animals said they've never washed their duvets in their lives.

But these aren't even the most bracing statistics. A full 23% of respondents — nearly 1 in 4 — said they don't know how often they wash their bedding. They just wait until they… gimme a second here… THEY WAIT UNTIL THEIR SHEETS LOOK OR SMELL DIRTY.

Do you have ANY idea how filthy your sheets need to be to LOOK AND SMELL DIRTY? What is the matter with all of you!!! I'm not even a particularly tidy person, but good Lord!

Experts say bedding needs to be washed weekly to avoid being steeped in bacteria.

That aforementioned 23% who just wait until their bed gets stinky are in for a rude awakening. Experts say your sheets are full of bacteria long before you can see or smell that they're dirty and that they need to be washed weekly. Duvets and comforters you can let slide for 1-2 months.

This is because everything from sweat to skin oils to dead skin, bacteria, and allergens rapidly accumulates in your bedding, which can spark all kinds of problems like acne, allergic reactions, and skin irritations. Amerisleep's study also found a correlation between those who rarely wash their bedding and poor sleep quality, eye issues, and even brain fog.

And if you're among the high number of Americans that Amerisleep found have no hesitation in allowing shoes, dirty clothes, luggage, and other household items into your bed, these concentrations of dirty stuff are likely even higher.

So stop reading this right now and go strip your bed and put that stuff into the washing machine, especially if you're among the 17% who admitted they lied TO AN ANONYMOUS SURVEY about how often they clean their bedsheets. We see you!

