There are some people out there who cannot leave the house without hopping in the shower and scrubbing their body. No matter if they're running late, or they just don't feel like it, they'll force themselves to stand under the stream of the shower because they just can't imagine going outside and interacting with people while smelling bad. On the other hand, there are others who have no problem skipping a shower every now and again, especially if they feel like they can get away with a quick spritz of perfume or cologne.

However, while you may feel that you've completely pulled off not having to shower, it may not be as successful as you may think, as there are tiny ways people can tell you didn't shower, even when you try to freshen up. Odor has a way of lingering on the body and evading your own sense of smell, but not the noses of those around you. If you're going to skip properly cleaning yourself, you should take the proper steps to make sure you look your best anyway.

Here are 11 tiny ways people can tell you didn't shower, even when you try to freshen up

1. There's a sour undertone to your scent

It might not be incredibly obvious, but even if you've sprayed perfume or put deodorant on, there's sometimes that faint sour or even musty smell that's still clinging to your skin. It might not be enough for people to look twice at you, but they'll still get a faint whiff when you walk by.

It's usually a combination of things, whether it's dried sweat from sleeping or just the product you've put on mixing with your body's natural oils. Even if people can't quite put their finger on it, it's still enough for them to notice that something's not quite right.

However, there really is a universal way to showering, at least according to dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park. "There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to washing skin and hair," Park said. "Showering too frequently can definitely dry out your skin, worsening redness, itchiness and flaking, and triggering eczema flares."

2. You have crusty eye corners

One of the most telling signs that you may not have showered but simply chose to quickly freshen up is the faint build-up of crust in the inner corners of your eyes. The gunk that seemingly forms as you're sleeping and you're usually able to clean off in the shower as you're washing your face might seem like such a small and minuscule detail, but can be a huge tell.

When people are conversing with you, they might easily see the corners of your eyes have a bit of crust in it, and while they may not be able to tell that you haven't showered, they can maybe tell that you haven't really cleaned your face.

If you're someone that's trying to get away with not showering, but also trying to clean the gunk from your eyes, the American Academy of Ophthalmology encourages people to wash their hands before they try to rub any of that morning goop from their eyes.

3. There's flaky skin around your nose

One of the tiny ways people can tell you didn't shower, even when you try to freshen up, is if they notice the skin around your nose flaking. The skin around your nose is quite sensitive and can be quite a hotspot for dry, flaky skin to form, especially if you haven't showered or cleaned that area extensively.

Considering the skin around our nose is a popular spot for oil to form and build up from constantly rubbing at our nose throughout the day, sweating, and just that leftover product that sits on the skin, the dead skin cells tend to cling to those creases.

However, it's always a good idea to try and take care and keep your skin hydrated. A 2015 study found that using a quality moisturizer regularly is actually way more important than the specific ingredients in a lotion.

Even if you've woken up, splashed your face with water and lathered moisturizer on your face, it won't take long until the lotion may begin to separate and the dry skin starts to come through. While it's not one of those things that can be clocked immediately, it can be a visible sign that your face didn't get the deep clean that it needed.

4. Your fingernails have grime underneath

Fingernails can truly reveal a lot when it comes to a person's hygiene. While you may not actively pick and scrub under each of your fingernails, usually when you get out of the shower, all of the gunk and dirt that had been sitting underneath your nails is automatically cleaned out from the water and soap. However, if you're avoiding even a rinse down, that build-up doesn't get washed away and instead settles under your nails, making it obvious that you still have that dirt and grime there.

While some people tend to use nail brushes and other kinds of tools to clean the dirt and grime, a study published in the Journal of Hospital Infection didn't find any differences between people who used nail brushes to those who didn't when washing their hands.

Like most of these other things, it can be subtle, but if you're someone who talks a lot with their hands, then people may be quick to notice that your nails are dirty. No matter how short they're clipped, that little glimpse of gunk can be a tell that you're not exactly as put-together as you're trying to come across as.

5. Your scalp has build-up

Even if you've taken the time to style your hair, use a bit of shampoo, and even some hair oil, your scalp can still reveal a bit of the truth. All of that product, sweat, and natural oils in your hair have a tendency to really build up around your roots and cause your hair to appear a bit dull. It's one of the major but also tiny ways people can tell you didn't shower, even when you try to freshen up.

On top of that, the build-up on your scalp can be a bit visible and easy to spot. If you're under certain lighting or even in direct sunlight, that residue can make your hairline, scalp, and even your part line look slightly gray and even waxy. People might not comment on it outright, but the flaky, greasy-looking appearance of your hair can give away that you rolled out of bed and started your day without actually taking a shower.

There are definitely tools that you can use to help alleviate that build-up that doesn't involve dry shampoo. Research has shown that lemongrass oil can be an effective treatment for dandruff. Of all of the hair tonics used in the study, the solution containing 10% lemongrass was shown to work the best as a dandruff treatment.

6. You're extra itchy

When you end up skipping a shower or just a proper cleanse, the first thing that tends to happen, outside of odor protruding through, is that you start to feel itchy. Throughout the day, you may notice that you're really itchy on different parts of your body, from your legs, to arms, to even your stomach.

It might not be something that you consciously notice, but the itchiness is a mix of all the sweat, your body's oils, and even the dead skin cells that haven't been scrubbed off from taking a shower. "Dead skin and grease naturally gather on the top layer of skin," explained Dr. Aishah Muhammad, MD. "By not washing, this build-up can leave your skin feeling itchy and dry."

If you're around other people, they may start to notice the fact that you can't seem to stop itching yourself. And while they may not know that you didn't shower, it's definitely a sign that something's a bit off.

7. Your skin looks dull

When you shower, your skin has this glow that's associated with freshly-washed skin. When you skip out on that, though, your skin can appear to look a bit dull and flat. The dullness could be from actively skipping your skincare routine or skipping steps altogether. As you go about your day, you might even notice that you look a bit uneven and less radiant than the days where you take your time and actually shower and scrub your skin clean.

Even if you're still moisturizing your skin, that dullness can still shine through. On top of that, the products you're applying just won't sit well on top of your skin because it's not cleansed. You may not look dirty, but you won't exactly look refreshed and clean either.

8. Your hair doesn't have its usual bounce

While you may have been able to avoid having a greasy or scalp full of build-up, skipping a shower and, by extension, a hair wash day, can mean that your hair just doesn't move the way that it not only should but in the way that you may be used to. Unwashed hair has a way of looking flat and even sticking together in certain sections instead of flowing freely.

The root of the problem is mostly because of oil and product build-up, like hairspray, gel, and even regular hair oil. Without a clean scalp, the rest of your hair can just lose its shape quite quickly. It's one of those things that might give away to the fact that you haven't actually showered, and while you can easily just put your hair in a slick-back bun or ponytail to hide it, it might not be as comfortable as being able to wear it down.

9. Your shirt slightly sticks to your back

You might feel a bit fresh yourself, but your clothes can end up sticking to your back in a way that makes it slightly noticeable that you maybe haven't showered. Because your skin still has a layer of sweat and oil on it, your clothes just won't sit on your skin in the same way that they would after being properly cleansed and moisturized.

The stickiness from the night before means that as the day goes on, you'll find that the clingy feeling of your clothes can end up becoming a bit more noticeable, especially if you find yourself constantly tugging at and shifting around in the clothes you're wearing.

10. Your ankles are a bit ashy

It might seem oddly specific, but one of the subtle clues that suggest you didn't shower is the fact that your ankles can appear a bit ashy and even slightly gray-looking. Ashy skin is caused by a lack of moisture, which a shower can help alleviate. But when you haven't showered in quite some time, it can become quite noticeable to others if they take a peek at your ankles, especially in the summer if you're wearing sandals and open-toed shoes,

The dust that appears on your skin isn't always just dirt, but rather, all of the other things that sit on your skin that you're supposed to wash off underneath the warm water of a shower with some soap. Again, even if you are slathering lotion on your skin, it just won't sit in the same way that it would if your skin was clean, and can even make your ankles more ashy and dry.

11. You feel grimy, even if no one has pointed it out

While you may look put-together and have managed to avoid physically looking like you haven't showered, it doesn't mean that you still don't feel the grime on your skin, even if it isn't visible. Chances are if you haven't bathed, people can tell you didn't shower, even when you try to freshen up.

When you feel grimy, it can feel like there's an invisible layer between your skin and the clothes that you're wearing, and can impact the way that you move and your aura entirely. People can pick up on that, and while they may not be able to tell that you haven't showered, they can tell that you just don't feel comfortable. It's more a physical discomfort than anything else and, by default, it just ends up affecting your confidence.

