40 First Father's Day Gifts For New Dads & Dads-To-Be

While you're brainstorming Father's Day gift ideas for the other men in your life, it's important to not forget the men who are adding "dad" to their titles. And this year will be one he won't forget.

A man's first Father's Day is one he'll always remember. And while that new role comes with changing diapers, feedings, and making sure the newborn stays safe, there are other ways to honor new fathers in your life.

Whether he's a new father or a dad-to-be, choose gifts that totally play up their status as "parent."

Whether it's for your husband, boyfriend, son, or friend, there are plenty of awesome ideas to get you started. And the best part: Most of these gifts work for the baby, too!

Help him celebrate with these 40 first Father's Day gifts for new dads and dads-to-be:

For new dads welcoming home the best gift they'll ever gift, gift them this perfect cuddle box with everything they need for their new snuggle buddy.

SHOP NOW

When you can't be there in person to welcome Baby, send something thoughtful and sentimental in your place with this oh-so-sweet hug in a box.

SHOP NOW

This smart nursery must-have combines a sound machine with a night light to help babies fall asleep, stay asleep longer, and build healthy sleep routines.

SHOP NOW

These adorable Daddy and Me matching t-shirts are hand-screen printed and made with super-soft organic cotton.

SHOP NOW

Every new dad needs a solid diaper bag and this one is solid — and so good-looking — you'll forget you're actually carrying diapers. It's lightweight and packed with utility.

SHOP NOW

New dads will soon learn the mysterious art of baby swaddling and this swaddle wrap has the comfiest fit. It's magically fluffy and perfectly weighted in ultra-soft bamboo.

SHOP NOW

For the tech-y new dad, this is a next-level AI baby monitor. Its area dtection lets you set a safe zone so you know when your baby's moving in or out of it. It’s like watching overhead.

SHOP NOW

New dads spend a ton of time around the house, so gift him these warm and comfy slippers. A soft fleece lining and mattress foam padding insole provides plenty of warmth and comfort.

SHOP NOW

Dad's first introduction to diaper rash! This ultra-rich formula instantly calms irritated skin and provides a thick barrier of protection, giving you peace of mind during and after changes.

SHOP NOW

Coffee is an incredible gift for new dads for obvious reasons. This brand provides bold, smooth, and strong cups: enough to combat many a sleepless night.

SHOP NOW

Diapers — dads can never have too many diapers. And with each pack of these sold, the company will make a donation to Reach Out & Read, a national literacy foundation. Win/win.

SHOP NOW

For the super-cool dad who wants to pass down his dapper style, these ultra-cool keyhole-shaped sunglasses are the ultimate baby accessory.

SHOP NOW

From father to father, this book is an essential guide for all new dads. The struggles of new parenthood are real, but this book gives new dads humorous advice for every situation they might encounter.

SHOP NOW

Dads who live in colder climates will quickly learn what bunting is! This is the perfect one-and-done starter bunting for milder temps as it features a breathable airy-like exterior and a full body sac for your infant’s comfort.

SHOP NOW

This baby starter set is a curated collection of up to 12 essentials which makes a truly exquisite, luxurious gift for little ones and their parents.

SHOP NOW

From tummy time to play fort, The Play Gym provides a whole year of play — and let's face it: dads are good at play.

SHOP NOW

Let Dad know early on: baby crib sheets are not nearly as difficult as fitted sheets — we promise.

SHOP NOW

This baby bath gift set contains everything you need to cleanse, nourish and protect your baby's delicate skin.

SHOP NOW

The first handheld baby massager on the market is designed to foster calm and attachment.

SHOP NOW

This baby food service is an incredibly helpful gift when it comes time to give baby more than just milk. Organic, non-GMO baby food is delivered to your door and freshly made single-ingredient smooth purees to textured multi-ingredient recipes.

SHOP NOW

This activity walker perfectly accompanies the first steps. Stable and solid, it provides the support needed to ease your little one's wobbly gait, allowing them to discover the world safely and with confidence.

SHOP NOW

Reading to your baby is one of the brightest joys of being a new dad. Gift him a beautiful book centered around love that they can both enjoy — and don't forget to write a personalized note on the interior.

SHOP NOW

These dreamy pajamas are naturally moisture-wicking, gentle on your infant’s delicate skin, and breathable to soothe and comfort your little one.

SHOP NOW

This quirky whale pull-along is a creative and exquisite take on an iconic children's learning toy.

SHOP NOW

A big dad milestone is eventually teaching your kid to ride a bike. Gift him this toddler balance bike, which is designed to enable toddlers to easily hop on and roll away, and learn how to steer, balance, and stop before pedals are introduced.

SHOP NOW

This feeding trio has mealtime covered, dads! Its easy-grip toddler cutlery set features a patented fork, a deep scoop spoon, and of course, a sippy cup.

SHOP NOW

Babies grow way too fast, so memorialize those little feet while you can. This keepsake kit will simplify his life for more bonding moments.

SHOP NOW

An amazing tactile experience, babies are able to grasp the ring easily and enjoy the different textures of silk and wood.

SHOP NOW

Gift the fit new dad in your life a jogging stroller. Featuring fabric made from recycled water bottles, its versatility is built to handle rugged running trails or smooth city streets.

SHOP NOW

Oh, wet wipes: the gift that keeps on giving. These thick and soft wipes are 100% water and plant-based, larger than other wipes, and embossed to clean the biggest messes.

SHOP NOW

Taking first steps: another new dad milestone! Soft, flexible, and roomy, these first walkers are perfect for learning to walk.

SHOP NOW

Baby bathtime is pure parent bonding and this Angelcare Baby Bath Support makes it easier and safer for both parties. Pair this gift with #18.

SHOP NOW

This is a genius gift: a baby coat that buckles into a car seat, so it's not a nightmare of unwanted coat bulk getting in the way.

SHOP NOW

Baby face cream and lip balm that's non-toxic, clean, and plant-derived.

SHOP NOW

These little stuffed bears are lovingly crafted from favorite LoveHeld textiles, to bring joy to your little one's day.

SHOP NOW

A great highchair is clutch for new parents. This one is more compact than most, so it’s easier to slide right up to the table. It also has a self-guiding magnetic buckle that automatically locks into place, and an extra roomy tray to catch all that comes its way.

SHOP NOW

Give the gift of Spanish bilingual learning! The gift set consists of 3 premium children's board books written in Spanish and English and a matching swaddle.

SHOP NOW

These playful bath toys have been designed to support babies' visual and cognitive development through their patterns, scales, and colors.

SHOP NOW

Transform all your "Congratulations!" cards into a keepsake book with this unique gift. Just send as many cards as you can that fit into the custom box and the cards will be professionally photographed and edited so your memories will be preserved and celebrated forever.

SHOP NOW

Wears well with everything — especially a new baby.

SHOP NOW

Jamille Jones is a freelance who writes about astrology, relationships, and pop culture. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor for YourTango.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.