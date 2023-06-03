40 First Father's Day Gifts For New Dads & Dads-To-Be

Gifts for new dads — and their new babies.
By Jamille Jones and Andrea Zimmerman — Updated on Jun 03, 2023
Photo: Anna Kraynova / Shutterstock
While you're brainstorming Father's Day gift ideas for the other men in your life, it's important to not forget the men who are adding "dad" to their titles. And this year will be one he won't forget.
A man's first Father's Day is one he'll always remember. And while that new role comes with changing diapers, feedings, and making sure the newborn stays safe, there are other ways to honor new fathers in your life.
RELATED: What Your Relationship With Your Father Is Like, According To Astrology
Whether he's a new father or a dad-to-be, choose gifts that totally play up their status as "parent."
Whether it's for your husband, boyfriend, son, or friend, there are plenty of awesome ideas to get you started. And the best part: Most of these gifts work for the baby, too!
Help him celebrate with these 40 first Father's Day gifts for new dads and dads-to-be:
RELATED: 50 Thoughtful Father's Day Quotes To Show Dad How Much You Care
1. Monca + Andy Hospital Cuddle Box
For new dads welcoming home the best gift they'll ever gift, gift them this perfect cuddle box with everything they need for their new snuggle buddy.
2. Boxfull Of New Baby Hugs
When you can't be there in person to welcome Baby, send something thoughtful and sentimental in your place with this oh-so-sweet hug in a box.
3. Nanit Sound & Light Machine
This smart nursery must-have combines a sound machine with a night light to help babies fall asleep, stay asleep longer, and build healthy sleep routines.
4. The Spunky Stork Matching Shirts
These adorable Daddy and Me matching t-shirts are hand-screen printed and made with super-soft organic cotton.
RELATED: 21 Best Father's Day Gifts For Grandpa
5. State Lorimer Diaper Bag
Every new dad needs a solid diaper bag and this one is solid — and so good-looking — you'll forget you're actually carrying diapers. It's lightweight and packed with utility.
6. Gunamuna Wearable Baby Swaddle Wrap
New dads will soon learn the mysterious art of baby swaddling and this swaddle wrap has the comfiest fit. It's magically fluffy and perfectly weighted in ultra-soft bamboo.
7. pixsee Smart Video Baby Monitor
For the tech-y new dad, this is a next-level AI baby monitor. Its area dtection lets you set a safe zone so you know when your baby's moving in or out of it. It’s like watching overhead.
8. NAOT Men's Doze Slippers
New dads spend a ton of time around the house, so gift him these warm and comfy slippers. A soft fleece lining and mattress foam padding insole provides plenty of warmth and comfort.
9. Mini Bloom Toot Toot Balm
Dad's first introduction to diaper rash! This ultra-rich formula instantly calms irritated skin and provides a thick barrier of protection, giving you peace of mind during and after changes.
10. Death Wish Organic Fair Trade Coffee
Coffee is an incredible gift for new dads for obvious reasons. This brand provides bold, smooth, and strong cups: enough to combat many a sleepless night.
11. Millie Moon Luxury Diapers
Diapers — dads can never have too many diapers. And with each pack of these sold, the company will make a donation to Reach Out & Read, a national literacy foundation. Win/win.
12. Babiators Baby UV Sunglasses
For the super-cool dad who wants to pass down his dapper style, these ultra-cool keyhole-shaped sunglasses are the ultimate baby accessory.
RELATED: Why Everyone Should Celebrate Fathers & Men Who Mentor Like Dads, On Father's Day
13. The New Dad's Survival Guide: Man-to-Man Advice for First-Time Fathers by Scott Mactavish
From father to father, this book is an essential guide for all new dads. The struggles of new parenthood are real, but this book gives new dads humorous advice for every situation they might encounter.
14. 7 AM Bunting Bébé
Dads who live in colder climates will quickly learn what bunting is! This is the perfect one-and-done starter bunting for milder temps as it features a breathable airy-like exterior and a full body sac for your infant’s comfort.
15. Mori Baby Starter Set
This baby starter set is a curated collection of up to 12 essentials which makes a truly exquisite, luxurious gift for little ones and their parents.
16. Lovevery Play Gym
From tummy time to play fort, The Play Gym provides a whole year of play — and let's face it: dads are good at play.
17. Norani Baby Rockets Crib Sheet & Changing Pad Cover Bundle
Let Dad know early on: baby crib sheets are not nearly as difficult as fitted sheets — we promise.
RELATED: 30 Thoughtful Gifts That Say 'I Love You' Without Words
18. Johnson's Bath Discovery Gift Set For Parents-To-Be
This baby bath gift set contains everything you need to cleanse, nourish and protect your baby's delicate skin.
19. Kahlmi Baby Massager
The first handheld baby massager on the market is designed to foster calm and attachment.
20. Little Spoon Organic Baby Food
This baby food service is an incredibly helpful gift when it comes time to give baby more than just milk. Organic, non-GMO baby food is delivered to your door and freshly made single-ingredient smooth purees to textured multi-ingredient recipes.
21. Coco Village Activity Walker
This activity walker perfectly accompanies the first steps. Stable and solid, it provides the support needed to ease your little one's wobbly gait, allowing them to discover the world safely and with confidence.
22. Love Is A Ball by Amy Novesky
Reading to your baby is one of the brightest joys of being a new dad. Gift him a beautiful book centered around love that they can both enjoy — and don't forget to write a personalized note on the interior.
23. Dreamland Baby Infant Bamboo PJs
These dreamy pajamas are naturally moisture-wicking, gentle on your infant’s delicate skin, and breathable to soothe and comfort your little one.
24. Bababoo & Friends Whale Wilma Pull-Along Toy
This quirky whale pull-along is a creative and exquisite take on an iconic children's learning toy.
25. Woom 12" Toddler Balance Bike
A big dad milestone is eventually teaching your kid to ride a bike. Gift him this toddler balance bike, which is designed to enable toddlers to easily hop on and roll away, and learn how to steer, balance, and stop before pedals are introduced.
RELATED: Best Father's Day Gifts For Your Husband
26. b.box 4-in-1 Baby Feeding Set
This feeding trio has mealtime covered, dads! Its easy-grip toddler cutlery set features a patented fork, a deep scoop spoon, and of course, a sippy cup.
27. KeaBabies Baby Keepsake Kit
Babies grow way too fast, so memorialize those little feet while you can. This keepsake kit will simplify his life for more bonding moments.
28. Sarah's Silk Sea Baby Teether
An amazing tactile experience, babies are able to grasp the ring easily and enjoy the different textures of silk and wood.
29. Babygap by Delta Children Trek Jogging Stroller
Gift the fit new dad in your life a jogging stroller. Featuring fabric made from recycled water bottles, its versatility is built to handle rugged running trails or smooth city streets.
30. Healthybaby Wet Wipes
Oh, wet wipes: the gift that keeps on giving. These thick and soft wipes are 100% water and plant-based, larger than other wipes, and embossed to clean the biggest messes.
Related Stories From YourTango:
31. See Kai Run First Walker Sneakers
Taking first steps: another new dad milestone! Soft, flexible, and roomy, these first walkers are perfect for learning to walk.
32. Angelcare Baby Bath
Baby bathtime is pure parent bonding and this Angelcare Baby Bath Support makes it easier and safer for both parties. Pair this gift with #18.
33. Buckle Me Baby Coat
This is a genius gift: a baby coat that buckles into a car seat, so it's not a nightmare of unwanted coat bulk getting in the way.
34. Evereden Baby Face Cream & Lip Balm
Baby face cream and lip balm that's non-toxic, clean, and plant-derived.
35. LoveHeld Linen Bear
These little stuffed bears are lovingly crafted from favorite LoveHeld textiles, to bring joy to your little one's day.
36. Nuna Zaaz Highchair
A great highchair is clutch for new parents. This one is more compact than most, so it’s easier to slide right up to the table. It also has a self-guiding magnetic buckle that automatically locks into place, and an extra roomy tray to catch all that comes its way.
37. Spanish Bilingual Duck Duck Books Gift Set
Give the gift of Spanish bilingual learning! The gift set consists of 3 premium children's board books written in Spanish and English and a matching swaddle.
38. Etta Loves Rubber Bath Toys
These playful bath toys have been designed to support babies' visual and cognitive development through their patterns, scales, and colors.
RELATED: The 21 Best Memes To Celebrate A 'Happy Father's Day' (And Earn Your Rightful Spot As Dad's Favorite Kid)
39. Cards By Artkive
Transform all your "Congratulations!" cards into a keepsake book with this unique gift. Just send as many cards as you can that fit into the custom box and the cards will be professionally photographed and edited so your memories will be preserved and celebrated forever.
40. Kenny Flowers Dad Hat
Wears well with everything — especially a new baby.
RELATED: 30 Funny Father's Day Gifts For First-Time Dads
More for You:
Jamille Jones is a freelance who writes about astrology, relationships, and pop culture. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor for YourTango.
YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.