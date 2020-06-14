30 Best Father's Day Gifts For Your Husband

Show him he's the apple of your eye. Always.

What are the best gifts for your husband and other half?

It's a constant struggle, and whether it's Father's Day, your anniversary, his birthday, or "just because," it can be difficult to come up with gift ideas for things he'll actually use and doesn't already own.

With Father's Day right around the corner, go for something with lots of function and a built-in need, while also choosing something he wouldn't think to buy for himself. From home and wellness to kitchen tools, there are plenty of options.

And these Father's Day gifts for your husband will be perfect for any occasion.

Home/Wellness/Grooming

1. The Perfect Chair

Looking to splurge a little for your man? The Perfect Chair’s body-frame ergonomics are inspired by the neutral zero-gravity position developed by NASA to support astronauts during their ascent into orbit. The zero-gravity positioning relieves back pressure and pain.

(Human Touch, $2,999)

2. 'The Vault' Password Organizer Log

Intentionally created to look like a regular book, anyone who sees the book will have no idea that it contains valuable passwords and account information. For the husband who has everything, this solves the problem of forgetting or losing passwords.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Fabric Steamer

Driven by a 1550-watt steam generator, just press the Turbo button to supercharge this steamer to release stubborn wrinkles, refresh upholstery, and give garments a professional, fresh-pressed look. He'll look his best every single day.

(Target, $55.99)

4. Beer Cap States

If he loves drinking beer, give him something to collect his favorite bottle caps. Choose the state he loves most, and he can proudly display all the bottles he's imbibed.

(Uncommon Goods, $35)

5. The Grandpa Soap Co. Pine Tar Soap, Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash

The Grandpa Soap Company's products are made with functional ingredients that solve manly skin and haircare problems. Make hubby smell and feel good with an awesome set like this.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. GAMMA+ Absolute Zero Cordless Foil Shaver & Retractable Trimmer

If he's constantly shaving, this special edition professional finishing Foil Shaver has an advanced design that gives a closer, smoother, and more even shave. Even better, it won't irritate skin and the compact design allows easy shaving of tight corners.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Tech/Gadgets

7. ZUS Smart Dash Camera

This dashboard camera is designed to improve driver safety. With a state-of-the-art G Sensor, the ZUS Smart Dash Cam recognizes sudden movements, automatically begins recording, and provides an unedited view of what happened.

(Nonda.co, $99.99)

8. PureGear AutoGrip Vent Mount

Another gadget he can add to his car, this mount is great for anyone who fumbles around in the car with their phone and charging cables, trying to look at maps and drive at the same time. The self-gripping support arms means easy positioning of his phone in the dock.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Scribd Subscription

Scribd is a digital platform that offers unlimited access to millions of books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, and more. Your husband can catch up on his favorite weeklies like TIME and Bloomberg Businessweek, or finally tackle George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones series.

(Scribd, $9.99/month)

10. Gold-Dipped Poker Cards

Have a man with the taste of luxury? These cards are presented in an elegant high-quality case made from cherrywood, and dipped in 24k gold. There's no better way to make your husband feel like he's in a James Bond film.

(Eternity Rose, $199)

11. Horse Racing Game

If your husband loves to gamble, give him this handcrafted board game that will provide endless thrills. Why not add the kids for a rousing game of racing horses down the board?

(Uncommon Goods, $84)

12. Home Team Baseball Game

Can't go to the ball game because of pandemic restrictions? Bring his love of baseball home with this fun board game. It's almost like the real thing!

(Uncommon Goods, $68)

13. Men's Utility Bracelet

This bracelet doubles as a cool accessory and opens into a multi-tool that includes a knife and flat head screwdriver. It's made of stainless steel meaning it will last for many years (and adventures!) to come.

(Uncommon Goods, $40)

14. Smartphone-Controlled Paper Airplane

What guy doesn't want to be a kid from time to time? Whether it's creating his own airplane from the included templates, or letting the kids join in on the phone, his inner child is sure to come out.

(Uncommon Goods, $50)

Style/Fashion

15. 'FATHOR' Funny Dad Shirt

Though your husband is a hero in his own right, if he's got a love of comic books, this shirt will definitely speak to him. This Avengers-themed shirt may convince hi that he's actually Thor!

(Etsy, $20.88+)

16. Authentic Football Stadiums Relic Watches

Another great gift for a sports fan, the face of this watch is crafted from salvaged seats in iconic stadiums! This classy watch has Swiss movement, a laser-cut dial, mineral crystal, and brushed stainless steel case.

(Uncommon Goods, $425)

17. Hubbard Free by the Samuel Hubbard Shoe Company

The Hubbard Free is known as the "Unsneaker" — a shoe that feels like a sneaker but looks like a dress shoe. It's made in Europe from the finest materials, and a full glove-leather lining delivers a buttery soft feel.

(Samuel Hubbard, $195)

18. Perfect Freakin' Wife Sock Set

These custom socks will make a very cute gift for your husband, who sometimes needs to be reminded just how incredible a partner he married!

(Etsy, $11.19)

19. Personalized Boxers For Men

Though these can double as a Valentine's Day gift, who said it’s wrong to place your mark on a spouse? It’s just smart to let the world know he belongs to you!

(Etsy, $9.26+)

Food/Drink/Kitchen

20. Cooper's Cask Coffee 4-Bag Coffee Set

Rise and shine with a delicious cup of brew! With one bag each of Single Origin Bourbon Colombian, Malt Whiskey Sumatra, Rye Whiskey Ethiopian, and Rum Barrel Rwanda Roasted Coffee, give hubby something nice to wake up to on Father's Day.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

21. POLIGO 12-Piece Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Tools Set

Now you can pull out all the stops when firing up the BBQ! The set includes a barbecue spatula, grill tongs, a barbecue fork, all-purpose knife, steak fork, serrated steak knife, multipurpose corkscrew, cutting board, grill glove, salt and pepper shakers, and a storage cooler bag.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

22. Salami of the Month Club

Olympia Provisions makes 12 different salamis crafted from northwest pork using old-world technique. The Salami of the Month Club makes it easy for members to try every one of these delicious salami. Choose one, two, or three, and send!

(Olympia Provisions, $156)

23. Sipsmith London Dry Gin

Sipsmith London Dry Gin sets a new benchmark for supreme craftsmanship and excellence. This is a modern day gin, using a classic recipe and method. For him, it's the way it used to be and the way it should be.

(Reserve Bar, $45)

24. Bella 12” X 16” Smokeless Grill

If your husband loves to barbeque year-round, this smokeless grill makes juicy burgers, perfect steaks, and even grilled peaches — all from the convenience of the kitchen counter. Plus, the removable cooking plate and probe have temperature control.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

25. 'World's Best Farter' Funny Coffee Mug

Tell your gassy husband just how much you love and appreciate him with this hilarious mug. Now he can drink his morning cup and be reminded of his, ummm... smell.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

26. 6-Pack Funny Beer Labels

Another great gift for the husband who likes to drink, surprise him with a 6-pack of all the thoughts you have. Because even though Father's Day is a time to celebrate him being a great dad, remind him of how you adore him as a husband, too.

(Etsy, $14.95)

27. Ambros Banana Whiskey

This is a new premium whiskey brand infused with real bananas. Ambros infuses each batch with 50,000 hand-peeled bananas — no fruit purees, juices, natural flavors or syrups.

(Total Wine, $28.99)

28. Iichiko Shochu Saiten

A higher-proof umami spirit, this is rich in flavor with limitless cocktail possibilities, from Iichiko, Japan's #1 Barley Shochu. For a husband that really prides himself on the best items in his home bar, this is a winner!

(Specs Online, $30.99)

29. 45-Second Omelet Maker

Instead of standing over the stove waiting for your eggs to cook, all you have to do is pop this one right into the microwave. And it comes with an easy-to-follow recipe.

(Uncommon Goods, $25)

30. Outdoor Popcorn Popper

Ready for those outdoor movie nights this summer? Now pops can whip up fresh popcorn with this portable popper.

(Uncommon Goods, $17)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who loves browsing for cute gifts (and great sales) on the Internet, so she found a way to make it part of her job! Find her on Twitter or via email.​

