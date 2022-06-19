50 Happy Father's Day Quotes To Show Your Dad How Much You Appreciate Him

Father's Day is the yearly holiday all about celebrating dads. Your dad is your hero, so why not use his special Sunday to show him just how much he influenced your life by sharing some of the best dad quotes around?

Share these dad quotes with him to brighten up his day for Father's Day!

It's hard to figure out the perfect way to tell dad how much he means to us. Well, consider using some good old-fashioned quotes and sweet messages as a way to brighten up his special day. No need for a last-minute gift — why not send him a few carefully chosen words, instead?

A father teaches us how to learn more about ourselves — at least a good one should.

For the dad who tells one-too-many dad jokes, consider sharing sentimental quotes that remind dad you'll always be his little girl or boy. Cherish the memories, laughter, and love you share with your dad.

Share one (or a few) of these Father's Day dad quotes to let him know how much you care.

50 Best Father's Day Quotes to Share With Dad

1. "Dads know a lot. Grandpas know everything."

2. "A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way."

3. "Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met my dad."

4. "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: he believed in me" — Jim Valvano

5. "Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song." — Pam Brown

6. "The older I get, the smarter my dad gets."

7. "A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone." — Paul Valery

8. "Dad, my mind still talks to you. My heart still looks for you. My soul knows you are at peace."

9. "I'm as lucky as can be, for the world's best dad belongs to me."

10. "Dad, remembering you is easy, I do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away."

11. "Spend time with those you love. One of these days you will say either, 'I wish I had' or 'I'm glad I did.'"

12. "My father didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it." — Clarence B. Kelland

13. "She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father." — Harper Lee

14. "Daddy, did I ever tell you you're my hero?"

15. "A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow."

16. "No matter how old she may be, sometimes a girl just needs her dad." — Carole Singer

17. "Father and Son, true best friends for life."

18. "Love your parents. We are so busy growing up, we often forget they are also growing old."

19. "The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother." — John Wooden

20. "Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad." — Anne Geddes

21. "Parenthood requires love, not DNA."

22. "What is a dad? A dad is a person who is loving and kind, and often he knows what you have on your mind. He's someone who listens, suggests, and defends. A dad can be one of your very best friends. He's proud of your triumphs, but when things go wrong, a dad can be patient and helpful, and strong. In all that you do, a dad's love plays a part. There's always a place for him deep in your heart, and each year that passes, you're even more glad, more grateful, and proud to call him your dad. Thank you dad for listening and caring, forgiving and sharing, but especially, for just being you."

23. "A father is someone who carries pictures where money used to be."

24. "A dad is someone who guides you to the right path."

25. "A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty."

26. "A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." — Billy Graham

27. "Daddies don't just love their children now and then. It's a love without end. Amen."

28. "I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by the little scraps of wisdom." — Umberto Eco

29. "Anyone who tells you fatherhood is the greatest thing that can happen to you ...they are understating it." — Mike Myers

30. "The power of a dad in a child's life is unmatched." — Justin Ricklefs

31. "Father is the noblest title a man can be given." — Robert L. Backman

32. "I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection." — Sigmund Freud

33. "It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping." — John Sinor

34. "Dad: a son's first hero. A daughter's first love."

35. "Being a daddy's girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life." — Marinela Reka

36. "Dad: He can play like a kid, give advice like a friend, and protect like a bodyguard."

37. "Of all the titles that I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best." — Ken Norton

38. "Above all, children need our unconditional love, whether they succeed or make mistakes; when life is easy and when life is tough." — President Barack Obama

39. "One day you will realize that material things mean nothing. All that matters is the well being of the people in your life." — Leon Brown

40. "Fatherhood is leadership; the most important kind."

41. "A father's job isn't to teach his daughter how to be a lady, it's to teach her how a lady should be treated."

42. "The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family." — Reed Markham

43. "When I'm at my best, I am my father's daughter."

44. "Dad, I know you've loved me as long as I've lived, but I've loved you my whole life."

45. "Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met my dad."

46. "Everything I am you helped me to be."

47. "When my father didn't have my hand, he had my back." — Linda Poindexter

48. "To the world, you are a dad; to your family, you are the world."

49. "When God was handing out dads, he saved the best for me."

50. "I'll always remember the things you have taught me and how much you love me."

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native. When she's not writing, Jill enjoys Zumba class, travel, and referencing classic Seinfeld episodes.