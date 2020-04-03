30 Thoughtful Gifts That Say 'I Love You' Without Words

How romantic and sweet!

Saying "I love you" can take any relationship to a new place (good and bad, depending on if the sentiment is returned). But for couples who have been together for some time, it's more about showing your love rather than saying it.

That's why choosing thoughtful gifts is more about the sentiment than the item itself.

Since "I love you" is more than words that are verbally said, and is about the feelings and meaning behind those words, there is no perfect time of year to choose a romantic gift that shows how you feel. And since we're living in uncertain times right now, the time to show someone how much you love them, is now.

So, walk the walk with these gifts that show your deep adoration and love for your other half. Because there's no time like the present to prove your devotion.

Jewelry/Style

1. Natalie Mills Eyana Earrings

Nothing says “I love you” more than eternal consistency. The Eyana earrings, which means eternity, is a fitting name for this elegant pair. They're also lightweight, which makes for a comfortable wear.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Cultured Freshwater Pearl & Diamond Accent Ring

Treat your love to the high-fashion elegance of this cultured freshwater pearl and diamond accent ring, designed in gold. It's beautiful and unique, just like her.

(Macy's, $450)

3. M.M.LaFleur The Silk Slip

Cut from ultra-soft, 100 percent silk, this slip features a deep neckline, adjustable sliders on the straps, and a subtle V in the back. It's perfect for dressing up for a night out or when she just wants to slip into something more comfortable around the house.

(M.M. LaFleur, $145)

4. 'I'm In Love With The Shape Of You' Dog T-Shirt

Though it's not a gift for her, per se, it's perfect for the furchild you share. Pink Papyrus' high-quality poly/cotton sleeveless pet shirts are lightweight and breathable, double stitched in all the right places, and have a hint of stretch.

(Pink Papyrus, $21+)

5. BeMine Matching Couples T-Shirts

Looking for a great gift for your partner? Your best bet is to get matching couples shirts, so you can match in style. It's quite an original gift that will brighten both your days, no matter where you go.

(BeMine, $41.43)

6. O.RIYA Stainless Steel Collar Stays

What a fun gift for your favorite guy! These are great for him to wear to work, date night, or any other time he’s dressing formal and you're on his mind. Plus, the message is completely customizable.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. 'I Love You' Necklace

When you quite literally want to show your love, try this necklace that includes "I love you" written in 100 different languages! It's unique and pretty, and she'll be sure to wear it on all occasions.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon) Food/Kitchen

8. Pico C by PicoBrew

The maker of the world’s first line of automated craft beer brewing appliances has the perfect gift that your man will obsess over — and you’ll love it too! The Pico C is great for craft beer enthusiasts and new home brewers, brewing 5L of craft beer with the push of a button.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. 'I Love You' Toaster Print

Making your partner breakfast has never been so sweet. Remind them how much you love them with every piece of toast you serve. It's also great for French toast!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Personalized Barware Crate

No matter what kind of beer he likes, he'll enjoy it even more in his very own personalized barware. Engrave “I love you” or another special phrase on 2 pint glasses and a bottle opener. This crate also comes with coasters and a variety of snacks (including corn nuggets, beer nuts, pistachios, and peanuts).

(Man Crates, $99.99)

11. 'Thanks' Sexy Coffee Mug

This comes in either 11 oz or 15 oz ceramic coffee mug, which is dishwasher and microwave safe. For the couples who love to laugh, its special message will bring a smile to their face every time they make a cup.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Home

12. Aura Mason Digital Frame

These frames send photos directly from your phone to the frame from anywhere in the world. With Aura, you also have the option to preload photos to the frame so when the gift recipient opens the box, they're in for a special treat.

(Aura Frames, $199)

13. Artkive Box

The Artkive Box allows you to compile photographs, doodles, letters, and any other commemorations of your love you can think of. Once you gather your tangible memories into the box, they will create a professionally-bound book or mosaic display to send back.

(Artkive, $39)

14. 'I Love You' Reminder Block

You may tell your partner all the time that you love them, but now they can look up from their desk or in your home and be reminded.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Romantic 'I Love You' Jar of Notes

Send your love a daily dose of passionate notes that sit in a glass jar, all sealed with classic black mini envelopes. A lining of red and white vintage scripts are added, paired with feather illustration for that classic vibe. Select the message you want them to read, and voila!

(Kind Notes, $44.95)

16. Couples Pillowcase Set

Let your pillow talk with these very adorable pillowcases. Whether you're together or apart, they are perfect for reminding you both to express your love every day and night.

(Bold Loft, $29.99)

17. Couple’s Adventure Fund Box

Want to travel the world together but don't know where tos tart? Start a Couple’s Adventure Fund for the two of you, so you can enjoy lots of adventures together in the years to come.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Venus ET Fleur Petite Love Lock Box

Venus ET Fleur’s popular Love Locks Box is filled with 36 Eternity Petite Roses and features canvas lined and gold accented French-inspired vintage trunk.

(Venus ET Fleur, $399+)

19. Date Night Jar

A great way to say “I love you” is to say it 52 weeks out of the year. With this date night jar, you'll have your date nights planned out for you every week, leaving no excuse to not spend time together.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon Handmade)

20. Wacom One

Treat your partner to this trendy creative pen display to capture ideas. Wacom One’s pressure-sensitive pen delivers accurate and precise pen and brush strokes, and its Electro Magnetic Resonance pen technology does not require a pen battery or recharge. It's perfect for drawing custom cards.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

21. Your Actual Lips Imprint Key Chain

This personalized keychain is engraved with your own lips imprint to add a sentimental and unique touch. Complete with your own handwritten message, it doesn't get any more personal than this.

(Etsy, $35+)

Beauty/Wellness

22. His and Hers Foot Peels

This easy 1-hour treatment will make your feet as smooth as a baby's, complete with 16 natural extracts that simultaneously exfoliate and moisturize. The lavender-scented treatment comes with two booties — all you have to do is slip them on, cover them with socks, and wait for the smoothest feet of your life.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

23. HyaScent Cheeky Rose Diffuser

Give your partner something that will last longer than traditional flowers. Hyascent’s high-quality home fragrance diffusers last 4-6 months and don't require sticks, cords, outlets, batteries or apps. The diffuser comes in scents with Pink Rose, Orris Root, Moss Blossom, Water Lily aromas.

(Uncommon Goods, $169)

24. Burning Love Mini Crate

The Burning Love Mini Crate dims the lights with a woodsy, aromatic candle, sweetens the deal with 15 spirit-flavored truffles, then helps him slip into something much more comfortable: a pair of boxer briefs you’ve personalized just for him with “I love you” or another special phrase.

(Man Crates, $39.99)

25. Inspirational Geode Bath Bombs

Each of these handmade luxury bath bombs is a doozy of a "druzy" — they turn the water different colors and fizz and bubble for at least three minutes, then get to work soothing both mind and body. Step in the water and enjoy the colorful, scented effervescence. (Uncommon Goods, $34.95)

26. Kama Sutra Intimate Gift Set

For the couple who wants to get a little sexy and romantic, this is an assortment of petite sensual treats. The kit includes Original Oil of Love, Sweet Honeysuckle Honey Dust, Strawberry Crème Body Soufflé, Love Liquid Classic Lubricant, and Scented Candle.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Books

27. 52 Reasons Why I Love You

52 Reasons Why I Love You has 52 writing prompts to fill in yourself. You can write as much or as little as you'd like, either a simple phrase or a few sentences on each page. These prompts will spark your imagination with fun phrases you can share with one another.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

28. Love Yourself and Other Insurgent Acts That Recast Everything

This gift is all about self-love, because the key to being happy and well adjusted means determining how you regard yourself. This book is about the importance of loving yourself, and how to go about doing so.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

29. 101 Date Ideas: Simple and Amazing Dates for Couples on a Budget

This 30-page booklet is a massive list of 101 dates that don't cost a fortune but are lots of fun and are easy to do. From camping out in your living room to enjoying a sensual massage, these interesting things will bring you closer as a couple.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

30. Date Night In: More than 120 Recipes to Nourish Your Relationship

For the couple who loves to cook, rekindle the romance at home with a weekly date night, one on one, over an absolutely delicious meal for two!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

