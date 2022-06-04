30 Funny Father's Day Gifts For First-Time Dads

Father's Day is always special, but it's especially special for dads who are celebrating it for the first time. And while, of course, you can never go wrong with a new golf club or pair of boxer-briefs, why not try to elevate the gift-giving game this year with something that's uniquely funny?

We've rounded up 30 cute and humorous Father's Day gifts for first-time dads — from a dad joke tumbler to a Jimmy Fallon book to a dad hoody that doubles as artwork — these are the dad gifts he'll store away forever.

Father's Day is Sunday, June 19th, so don't delay — gift him any of these funny Father's Day gift ideas for first-time dads below to give him a good laugh (and make him feel loved).

Get the UNIFACO Unisex Baby Funny Onesie from Amazon, $6.99

SHOP NOW

Just hand him his new baby wearing this onesie to show him what his REAL gift is this year!

Get the SuperDad Personalized Book For Dad from Amazon, $34.99

SHOP NOW

Show the new dad in your life that he's the superhero of your family with a uniquely personalized book that celebrates all the ways he saves the day — and turns him into his own real-life superhero!

Get The New Dad's Survival Guide by Scott Mactavish from Amazon, $16.99

SHOP NOW

A must-have for every new dad, this hilarious (and surprisingly practical) military-style guide will teach him to survive and thrive through even the queasiest moments of pregnancy, birth, and babyhood.

Get the Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes by Spiffy McChappy from Amazon, $8.99

SHOP NOW

Every new dad needs to be equipped with an arsenal of bad dad jokes — and there's no better place to start than with this nifty, little guide.

Get the Kenny Flowers Coco Loco Caribbean King Shirt from Kenny Flowers, $88

SHOP NOW

This is the ultimate "dad on vacation" shirt — because every new father needs a tropical Hawaiian shirt in his parenting wardrobe.

Get Daddy's Sippy Cup from Amazon, $16.99

SHOP NOW

Dad and baby may have slightly different variations of what goes in their sippy cups, but hey: give the people what they want — whether it's breastmilk or whiskey, right?

Get the Ann Arbor T-Shirt Co. Baby Daddy Shirt T-Shirt from Amazon, $19.95

SHOP NOW

Let everyone know who your little one belongs to when Dad sports this tee.

Get the Printique Custom Photo Puzzle from Printique, $23

SHOP NOW

Choose the funniest photo of your baby and turn it into a custom puzzle for Dad — he'll be sure to get a laugh as he realizes what he's putting together.

Get the Baby Owner's Manual: Operating Instructions by Louis Borgenicht from Amazon, $11.19

SHOP NOW

Whatever new dad concern he has, he'll find the answers here — courtesy of celebrated pediatrician Dr. Louis Borgenicht and his son, Joe Borgenicht. Together, they provide plenty of useful (and very funny) advice for anyone who wants to learn the basics of childcare.

Get the Superdad Socks at Amazon, $10.95

SHOP NOW

Treat him like the superhero he is — plus: you can never, ever go wrong with gifting socks.

Get the PokiDots DIY Hoodie Keepsake at Pokidots, $69

SHOP NOW

This is such a funny, neat idea! Take outgrown baby clothes and turn them into a work of art instead — this "dad hoody" print is actually made from the fabric of a baby onesie. Sentimental, hilarious, and a family heirloom to cherish forever.

Get the BabyQuip Baby Gear Cleaning Service at BabyQuip, $19.99-$79.99

SHOP NOW

This is a funny gift for a Dad who reallllly doesn't like cleaning — gift him the gift of help! BabyQuip will pick up your dirty highchair or stroller (and trust us, they're always dirty) straight from your home and deliver it back to you in 3-5 days sparking clean.

Get the Dad's Funny Scented Candle from Amazon, $16.99

SHOP NOW

Welp, it's not NOT true. This funny candle tells it exactly like it is!

Get the Yeedi Robot Vacuum from Amazon, $369.99

SHOP NOW

For the tech-savvy new dad who loves gadgets, this robot vacuum friend is a funny gift — but a practical one, too because once the baby is here, there's suddenly a lot less time for cleaning. Let Robot do it for you!

Get the Wild Willies Beard Butter from Amazon, $10.29

SHOP NOW

For every new bearded dad, the gift of Beard Butter is funny, useful, and will help tame & soften even the scratchiest locks.

Get the DoughP Edible Cookie Dough from Amazon, $39

SHOP NOW

If your man's the type to sneak cookie dough in the middle of the night, why not gift him actual cookie dough? He'll chuckle when he sees this gift — and hopefully stay out of the kitchen next time.

Get the Happy Nuts Comfort Cream Ball Deodorant from Amazon, $13.50

SHOP NOW

No new dad likes sweaty balls. And this brand name pretty much sums up what he'll have if you buy him this down-there deodorant: happy nuts!

Get Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA by Jimmy Fallon from Amazon, $13.04

SHOP NOW

Jimmy Fallon's a children's author — and a funny one at that. Everyone knows that fathers wage a secret campaign to ensure that their babies' first word is "Dada!" But how does it work? One of the most popular entertainers in the world and NBC's The Tonight Show host shows you how.

Get the Stainless Steel Dad Jokes Tumbler from Amazon, $26.95

SHOP NOW

A tumbler + dad jokes — it's like two gifts in one! Warning: these jokes are groaners!

Get the Rotten Tomatoes: The Ultimate Binge Guide from Amazon, $17.89

SHOP NOW

There's a looooot of TV binging that happens in the first few months with a baby: this Rotten Tomatoes book is a binge-able bucket list of all the shows you need to see before you die (or just to be super-informed at your next parent playdate.)

Advertisement You deserve to be happy! Get help today from the comfort of your home from BetterHelp, the largest therapy service, to change your life for the better.

Get the Phiaton 900 Legacy Noise-Cancelling Headphones from Amazon, $199.99

SHOP NOW

This gift is extremely funny if you've birthed a — how shall we say? — a vocally-inclined baby. *wink*

Get the Good Banana Voice Changer from Good Banana, $19.99

SHOP NOW

Your baby — and eventual toddler — will get a kick out of this (or be terrified) when they hear Dad's voice suddenly go up or down a few octaves.

Get The Night Before Father's Day by Natasha Wing from Target, $4.99

SHOP NOW

Celebrate new dads everywhere with bike rides, car washes, and more in this adorably funny installment of Natasha Wing's best-selling series.

Get the Dr. Squatch Star Wars Soap Collection from Amazon, $39.95 for four

SHOP NOW

For the Star Wars-fanatic dad, these "Only Hope" and "Wisdom Wash" soaps by Dr. Squatch are hysterical — and very useful!

Get the Zingerman's Midnight Feeding Care New Baby Gift Box from Zingerman's, $130

SHOP NOW

This "Midnight Feeding Care Box" from Zingerman's is too funny! What scares the living daylights out of some dads just happened: He had a baby. He doesn't sleep. How on earth does he eat? Very well, if he's lucky enough to have a wife who gifts him this on his first Father's Day.

Get the Camp Freshly Cut Grass Candle from Camp, $26

SHOP NOW

Ahhhhh, the smell of freshly cut grass — every dad's favorite scent, now in candle form!

Get the Candy Sugarwish from Sugarwish, prices vary

SHOP NOW

For the candy-lover dad, Sugarwish is a dream gift because you can choose his faves to gift — whether it's sour gummy worms or peanut M&Ms.

Get the Pebblebee Smartphone Bluetooth Key Finder from Amazon, $19.99

SHOP NOW

A funny gift for the dad who always loses everything — and with a baby: trust us, losing stuff only gets worse.

Get the Personalized Family Mini Figure from LoveMiniFig, $19.99

SHOP NOW

Turn your new family into your own personalized Lego Set. A very cute idea — just don't step on them!

Get the Collin Curve Ice Bucket from Amazon, $39.99

SHOP NOW

For the new dad who fancies himself something of a wine connoisseur, this curved bottom ice bucket eliminates the age-old struggle to get the bottle into the ice bucket. A fun concept for summertime sipping!

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at Yourtango. She enjoys reading, traveling, and reading while traveling. Follow her on Instagram @angiecat86 or email her at andreaz@yourtango.com

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.