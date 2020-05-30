21 Best Father's Day Gifts For Grandpa

The title of favorite grandchild is yours for the taking.

Grandparents spoil us in our childhood and give us the most amazing memories. And grandpas, in particular, are full of wisdom and shower us with love throughout our lives.

They have all the goodness of parents but won’t force you to do chores or ground you when your grades are bad. That’s why they deserve as much attention as your dad does on Father’s Day.

With everything going on in the world, your grandpa might be feeling a little extra vulnerable this year. So, he needs to know you love and appreciate him. The best way to do that is with a gift that says you’re grateful for all he does. You wouldn’t be here without him, after all!

We've rounded up the 20 best Father's Day gifts for grandpa that he'll be sure to appreciate.

Whether he’s close to home or far away, make sure you let him know just how important he is.

1. Scotch Infused Toothpicks

Does grandpa pick his teeth after eating his favorite meal? Give this really unique gift to him after the Father’s Day meal you cook for a practical, yet indulgent gift.

(Uncommon Goods, $35.95)

2. Bedside Book Caddy

A felt organizer is just what your grandpa needs to keep his nighttime reading material, phone and charger nearby while he sleeps. It can also be attached to his armchair during the day.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Multifunctional Flashlight Tool Kit

For the outdoorsy grandpas, this flashlight has built-in screwdrivers, fish scalpers, knives, a bottle opener, can opener, and scissors. It also comes with a canvas case and belt hook.

(Nordstrom Rack, $26.97)

4. CAP Fitness Wrist Weights

Help your grandpa keep his strength up in his old age with these weights. They can be worn on wrists or ankles to add some resistance to daily movements.

(Walmart, $9.24)

5. Galileo G-1042WP 10x42mm Water Proof Binocular

If your grandpa is into birdwatching or just wants to get the most out of his backyard view, binoculars are a great gift. These ones are water and fog proof for those early mornings.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Aeris Antimicrobial Copper Phone Case

Known as the "first phone case designed for a global pandemic," this phone case kills 99.9 percent of microbes, over and over again. Set to launch in early June 2020, one case is donated to frontline healthcare workers with every purchase.

(Aeris, $39)

7. 'What Makes You Grand' Journal

Put in a little extra work by responding to these prompts and gifting your grandpa a personalized series of notes. He’ll treasure looking through what you wrote. You could even get the whole family to fill out a page!

(Uncommon Goods, $9.99)

8. Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set

If you’re apart from your grandfather, let him know you’re thinking of him with this bracelet set. His will light up when you touch yours so he knows he’s on your mind.

(Uncommon Goods, $8-$98)

9. Dodow Sleep Aid Device

Encourage your grand dad to get a full night's rest! All he has to do is breathe in and out with the light prompts, and he’ll be soothed to sleep.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Crosley Voyager Turntable

Take him back to the good ol' days with a retro vinyl player. He’ll actually know how to use it, unlike most of us young people who buy them for the image!

(Target, $69.99)

11. Coleman Portable Camp Chair

This foldable chair has a built-in drink cooler. It’s perfect for grandpa to chill out on when he comes to watch your sports practice or joins you on a picnic.

(Walmart, $26.43)

12. On The Rocks Set

Your grandpa can enjoy his favorite beverage on the rocks (literally) with these cooling stones that won’t dilute his whiskey or scotch.

(Uncommon Goods, $36)

13. New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

Choose an important date (maybe his birthday or yours), and get a quite unique puzzle designed. The coolest part? It's inspired by the front-page story from that day of your choosing.

(Uncommon Goods, $49.95)

14. Wooden Hand Carved Eyeglass Holder

He’ll never lose his glasses again if he has this holder to store them on! You can also get his and hers versions for grandma.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Leather Garden Gloves

These will keep grandpa's hands protected when trimming the hedges. They’re also waterproof, so muddy water won’t seep in!

(Target, $14)

16. 12" Screen Magnifier for Smartphone

Keeping up with technology gets tough as you age. This screen magnifier will make it easier for grandpa to read your Father’s Day best wishes. It’s also great for watching movies on your phone.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Personalized Football Trivia Book

You can make a book of quizzes about your grandpa’s favorite team to keep him occupied for hours. Careful though — he might start quizzing you about a sport you know nothing about.

(Uncommon Goods, $42.50)

18. Hand Grip Strengthener Kit

This set has a bunch of finger resistance bands and hand strengthening tools that work against arthritis. They also encourage aging hands to be more mobile.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. Game Gallery Chess & Checkers Wood Set

You might not know how to play these games, but you’re grandpa certainly will. Get him this chessboard so he can teach you how to play.

(Target, $24.99)

20. Minute Egg Maker

Make his mornings simple with this ceramic bowl that's designed to cook eggs in the microwave in 60 seconds. It’s also perfect to aid your Father’s Day brunch prep.

(Uncommon Goods, $30)

21. Naipo Shiatsu Massage Pillow

For a more affordable alternative to a massage chair, this pillow can be used on necks and backs to work out any built-up tension. It also has a heat setting!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.