How To Harness Astrology’s Four Elements For Springtime Love Magic

Grab your sweetie for some frolicking in the sun!

Are you feeling a shift in the light over the last few weeks? Maybe even seeing some early crocuses or other shoots coming up in your garden? Yes, spring is really here!

Every change of season prompts us to take a moment to reflect — to pause and review our lives.

The spring equinox (or vernal equinox) marks the point on the Wheel of the Year when you can begin to emerge from winter’s deep, inward energy to set intentions and goals for the next round of the Wheel.

Astrology can help!

At the fall or autumnal equinox, you have the opportunity to consider how you want to move from the expansive activity of the summer to the slower, hibernating vibe of the winter.

That’s usually a little harder transition for many of us, but an important one just the same.

Beginning with the winter solstice, the sun has slowly been making its way back north and makes its way to that moment of maximum light on the summer solstice.

The Spring equinox marks the halfway point on that journey.

Depending on your zodiac sign, you can celebrate that transition by better understanding the energy of the spring equinox and how to use it to enhance your life and relationships.

What’s going on in the cosmos on the spring equinox and what does it actually mean for us humans?

Scientifically speaking, the spring equinox begins when the sun moves across the Earth’s equator and into the constellation of Aries.

This year, that moment happens to fall on March 19, although it can typically occur anytime between March 19 and March 21.

And, since Aries is also the first sign of the zodiac, it’s the beginning of the astrological year as well, so it’s a big deal for all zodiac signs.

The word equinox originates from the Latin word "aequinoctium". "Aequi" means "equal" and "noct" means "night."

So, "equinox" literally means "equal night," and for three days before and after the Equinox moment, there is an equal number of daylight hours and nighttime hours.

After that, the scale gradually tips toward more light as we head to summer — if you’re a sun worshipper, that’s great news!

That makes this the perfect time to consciously embrace the symbolism of balance in your life and relationships.

Is your own mind, body, and heart balance out of whack? What is your commitment to your self-care versus nurturing others, or your connection to nature versus your fascination with technology?

There are a lot of rich metaphors to play with here.

Don’t forget that springtime has long been celebrated as a time of rebirth and resurrection all over the world as well. In fact, did you know that the spring equinox is used to calculate the date of Easter each year?

Back in 325 CE, the Council of Nicaea established that Easter would be held on the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the spring equinox. So, it’s actually a lunar holy day, too!

Given all this rich symbolism, there are ways to tap into this powerful celestial event through your own astrological signature.

Think elementally!

All of us humans — men and women alike — are physically, tangibly affected by the forces of nature every day in the form of weather patterns and disturbances — the four elements, we call them.

We are alternately sunburned (fire), windblown (air), snowbound, (earth), waterlogged (water), frozen, blinded, cooled down, warmed up, and otherwise buffeted and caressed by the elemental forces.

The well-known psychologist Carl Jung was fascinated with astrology, writing that "science began with the stars, and mankind discovered in them the dominants of the unconscious, the 'gods,' as well as the curious psychological qualities of the zodiac: a complete projected theory of human character."

He then went on to explore those psychological indicators, using elemental metaphors to further understand our personal and collective psyches.

You don’t have to be an expert in archetypal studies to play with those elemental symbols, though.

Each zodiac sign embodies the energy of one of the four elements — fire, water, air, and earth — and your birth chart reflects them all.

So, focus on your sun sign in astrology to create some elemental magic for your love life and relationships during this spring season.

Here's how you can harness spring love magic based on the 4 elements of astrology.

1. Spring love magic ideas for Earth signs (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo).

Earth types love nature and make accomplished gardeners or landscapers. They’re physical, sensate creatures who love to touch and be touched.

If you’re creating springtime magic for your own earthy soul or with your partner, ‘tis the season to work in your garden together, literally and figuratively planting seeds for what you want to grow over the coming months.

Or to embrace that well-balanced equinox energy, take off for the playground and see if you can find the point of perfect balance on the see-saw!

Another playful way to capture that energy is to engage in the fun practice of balancing eggs on end, an old wive’s tale says you can only do that on the equinoxes, but actually you can do it anytime — it’s just cool to do it on this day of cosmic balance!

2. Spring love magic ideas for Air signs (Aquarius, Gemini, Libra).

Air signs are the consummate "ideas people" and problem-solvers. They are intellectual, curious, and communicative on a good day, but vacillating, superficial, and detached on others.

However, this detachment can also give them the ability to work with many different kinds of people, and in fact, they are the most social of all the elemental types.

In the spirit of stimulating your brains, you can sit down with your sweetie and your birth charts and calculate the elemental balance for each of you.

It requires a little knowledge of astrology, but it can reveal interesting things about how you relate to each other and help you understand your "styles" better.

Or, to tap into the social aspect of Air signs, go to a yoga class together. That’s always a powerful practice of balance and re-aligning body, mind, and spirit, even more so when you do it with a bunch of people!

3. Spring love magic ideas for Water signs (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio).

Water personalities are receptive, responsive, nurturing, and empathic.

And because they are so emotionally attuned to the outside world, they can feel things that can't be explained which often makes them the most intuitive and psychically in tune of all the elemental types.

Embrace this nurturing, watery energy to bring your relationship back to the forefront of your lives. Start with a luxurious bath with your partner, complete with soft music, lots of candles, and essential oils — ylang-ylang, rose, and neroli are just some of the oils for enhancing love.

Then while you’re snuggling together there, share honestly about how either or both of you might have gotten overly focused on work, kids, or socializing with others at the expense of spending time with each other.

Recommit to bringing your connection to each other back into sync and seal it with a wet kiss!

4. Spring equinox love magic ideas for the Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius).

The element of fire is associated with passion, enthusiasm, and creativity. Fiery people take action; they seize the initiative. They can be idealistic, energetic, and spirited, sometimes to the point of zealousness.

Get inspired and take a look at some of the spring equinox celebrations that happen around the world, all reflecting the energy of resurrection, rebirth, and new beginnings.

In particular, the festival of Nowruz in Iran begins shortly before the vernal equinox. Nowruz actually means "new day" — it’s a time of hope and rebirth and marks the beginning of the Persian new year.

In the weeks before, major spring cleaning goes on — houses are repainted, closets are decluttered, and fresh flowers are brought inside. Then everyone feasts together with family and friends!

Definitely learn more about the many beautiful traditions associated with Nowruz for creative ideas on how to welcome spring with your own partner.

You can celebrate spring in alignment with your elemental nature, but you can also borrow from any of the other ideas that resonate with you since you have all the zodiac signs and elements represented in your birth chart.

Regardless of how you decide to acknowledge the equinox, be sure to take some time to reflect and plant seeds for your own plans and visions to blossom over the next few months as we get closer and closer to the full light of the summer solstice.

And don’t forget to nurture them with plenty of fire (sun), water, air, and earth!

Deborah Roth, M.A., is a life and relationship coach, a counseling astrologer, and interfaith minister. She leads women’s new moon circles and full moon TeleMeditations every month and loves supporting individuals and couples to re-energize mind, body, and spirit, and enhance their relationships. You can visit www.SpiritedLiving.com or email her to schedule an introductory coaching session.