Why Fans Think Travis Scott Fathered A Secret 3rd Child While With Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's kids may have a secret half-sibling if rumors about Travis Scott fathering a third child are true.

The reality star and the rapper are parents to a daughter, Stormi, who was born in 2018 — less than a year after Scott and Jenner started dating — and a son, born in February 2022, whose name has not been shared publicly.

Faced with numerous cheating allegations throughout their on-again-off-again relationship, this latest rumor may be the most severe yet.

Rumors are surfacing that Travis Scott fathered a baby while cheating on Kylie Jenner.

The unsubstantiated speculation surfaced in a blind item — an anonymous submission to a celebrity gossip site — and has been shared by fans across social media.

"This A-list reality star with a lucrative side gig is about to discover her kids are going to have a half sibling," reads the post originally shared by Crazy Days And Nights.

Crazy Days And Nights is a site run by a longtime celeb gossip guru, Enty Lawyer, who claims to have inside connections with some of the world's most famous stars.

As fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan noted, Crazy Days And Crazy Nights often use the title "A-list reality star with a lucrative side gig" in posts that appear to be about Jenner — referring to her "Kylie Cosmetics" enterprise.

For example, a 2019 blind item uses the code name when discussing a celebrity who is "bragging again about her wealth, but there is not one shred of evidence to support what a magazine labeled her."

This, of course, refers to Jenner's 2019 Forbes cover story declaring her a billionaire — a claim that was later disproven.

Another blind item, which was later confirmed by the site to be about Jenner, says the "A-list reality star with a lucrative side gig" is waiting to announce their baby's name until after the name is trademarked.

Given that it's safe to assume that this rumor about a secret love child is about Jenner and Scott, let's unpack the veracity of the claim.

Travis Scott has been accused of cheating on Kylie Jenner.

Cheating rumors have followed the couple throughout several breakups, though they have repeatedly refuted the claims.

In October, Scott was accused of cheating with Rojean Kar, aka YungSweetRo — an Instagram model with whom he has been linked for years.

Scott is a man of a few words, but on October 22, 2022, he shared a statement denying claims that he had cheated on Jenner.

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video,” he wrote via Instagram stories.

I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person, So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

He shared this statement after Instagram model, Rojean Kar, shared a photo while allegedly on the set of one of Scott’s music videos.



After he shut down all allegations, the woman in question had a few things to say in response.

“What we’re not gonna do is we’re not gonna lie on me. … I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f–king narrative … no matter how much bulls–t I got from it,” said Kar.

“But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me?” she continued.

The model even claimed that she was “invited to the photo shoot”, despite Scott’s claims.

Kar claimed that Scott cheated on Jenner “every single f–king night,” and that “the whole f–king city sees it.”

“But nothing he’s saying right now is true, and that bothers me – to make me look like a whack-ass bitch.”

Fans have also accused Kar of faking Instagram posts in order to link herself to Scott without actually having an association with him.

The couple has no plans on marrying which could potentially leave room for a third party.

Scott and Jenner appear to be going strong amid the rumors.

Jenner stood by Scott through the allegations — though she didn't address the accusations publicly.

In October, the insider revealed to US Weekly that the couple “goes back and forth” on whether they want to be married or not.

“[They are] keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term,” said the source.

“[Kylie] does like her independence but can’t imagine herself long-term with anyone other than Travis.”

