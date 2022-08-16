Why Travis Scott Still Refuses To Live With Kylie Jenner — Even Though They Have Two Kids Together

Though they share two children together, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner still don't live together — according to sources.

24-year-old almost-billionaire, Jenner, lives alone in her Los Angeles mansion with her two children, four-year-old Stormi Webster, and their 6-month-old son.

Her rapper boyfriend and father of their two children, Scott, reportedly continues to refuse to live with Jenner despite how much their relationship has progressed.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are unlikely to move in together any time soon either.

A source close to Scott told The Sun that the rapper insists on living separately to not mix his work life with his home life.

"Travis insists he needs his own place — saying to Kylie it has nothing to do with how he feels about her or the children, but that he can't be a music star and a dad together,” the source said.

Scott is believed to be living in his $23.5million mansion in Brentwood, while Kylie is at her $36million Holmby Hills compound.

However, just because he’s trying to keep both worlds apart doesn’t mean that he’s shirking his paternal responsibilities to his kids.

"When he's with her and the kids, he's 100% in daddy mode, but when he's at his home, he's working on his career,” the source explained.

Scott is a busy musical artist with a busy schedule, and despite the Astroworld tragedy back in November 2021, his career come back in full force.

"Travis splits his time between being away doing shows, and when he's working in the studio he stays at his place then comes 'home' to Kylie and the kids for a few days,” the source continued.

Jenner has suggested that they could change and move things around, but Scott insists on keeping his own space.

"He insists that when he's working, he needs to be in his own place doing his thing — he needs his own space,” the source explained. “She's offered to redecorate or remodel to get him to move in but he doesn't want that."

The pair previously split back in 2019 but remained close while they co-parented with Stormi, announcing that they had gotten back together in the summer of 2021.

However, despite rumors of Scott having alleged liaisons with other women, sources have claimed the couple are stronger than ever.

Jenner has also been putting up a good front by regularly sharing social media posts of her and her daughter traveling with Scott as he ramps up his touring schedule — the star recently shared a sweet TikTok video of Stormi watching her dad perform in the United Kingdom.

So it seems that, even without sharing a home full-time, the couple still manages to spend plenty of quality time together as a family.

