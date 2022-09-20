Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Has Broken Up With Travis Scott After Her Recent Instagram Post

Kardashian fans think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might have broken up, and it's all based on Jenner's recent social media posts.

The theory first began after Jenner shared a photo to her Instagram wearing only jeans and a bra.

A fan reposted the snap to Reddit and in the comments of the post, fans debated if this was Jenner's way of subtly announcing that she and Scott were over.

"The 'I'm single again' post," one user wrote, while another user agreed, adding, "She was constantly posting that family content and now she is posting things like this."

A third user offered up their own theory that Jenner and Scott might be in "one of their 'off' times, and in a couple of months or a few weeks when it's convenient he'll appear again."

Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up?

The famously on-again-off-again couple did break up in 2019 before sparking reconciliation rumors throughout 2020 and 2021 until Jenner's second pregnancy confirmed that the two were back together.

The couple shared a daughter, Stormi, who was born in February 2018 and a son who was born in February 2022.

This time around, the couple has not addressed split rumors but fans know to keep an eye on the tumultuous couple.

Back in August 2022, fans thought the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Scott might've broken up after the "Butterfly Effect" rapper was noticeably absent from the launch party for Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty.

They pointed out that everyone else in Jenner's life had been there, including all of her sisters, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her and Scott's daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner expressed her desire to marry Travis Scott.

Others speculated potential reasons why Jenner and the "Sicko Mode" rapper might have broken up, with many pointing out that the reality star might be upset that Scott hasn't proposed to her yet.

In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Scott spoke about his intentions to one day marry Jenner, telling the publication, "We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way."

Jenner also opened up about a possible marriage to Scott during the 2021 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' reunion show, following Scott's referral to her as his "wifey" during his Parsons Benefit acceptance speech.

When asked about marrying Scott, the beauty mogul responded, "I'm not thinking about marriage right now, but I would hope to get married one day."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's past breakup may have slowed their marriage plans.

Jenner and Scott, who first started dating in April 2017, have had some rebuilding to do after years of ups and downs.

In October 2019, rumors swirled that the couple were on the rocks.

Jenner later confirmed the breakup herself, writing on Twitter: "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi, our friendship and our daughter is a priority."

In early 2020, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two were back together and were working on their relationship but the couple stayed predominately silent on their relationship until they were expecting their second child in 2021, causing constant speculation about whether they really were back on.

Since the birth of their son, the two seem to be going strong so fans may be wrong on this one!

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.