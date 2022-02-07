5 Red Flags In Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's on-again-off-again relationship has definitely had it's ups and downs. It started at Coachella in the Spring of 2017, shortly after her break up with Tyga, and only a year later, the two welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster.

The couple has broken up and gotten back together several times throughout the years. They temporarily split in October 2019, but were officially back together by March 2020. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Scott "took a break because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work." However, on February 2, 2022, they welcomed baby number two.

Looking at the couple's relationship history, there have been a lot of red flags — leaving fans to wonder if their relationship will stand the test of time.

Here are 5 red flags in Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship:

1. Their relationship was a rebound.

While Kylie and Tyga broke things off on good terms, it wasn't long before she began spending more time with Travis. On April 16, 2017, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were seen holding hands at Coachella in Los Angeles, California.

Kylie said on an episode of E!’s "Life of Kylie" that "there was no crazy fight we just decided, we just decided — well, I decided — that I'm really young, I don't wanna look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

Not too long after she was spotted with Travis, she decided that she would join him on his upcoming tour. After only a month together, Kylie was pregnant with Stormi.

2. There were rumors about who the father was.

Kylie was only 19-years-old when she was pregnant with Stormi and she admitted previously she didn't' want a big commitment at such a young age when she ended things with Tyga.

She decided to hide her pregnancy from the media and rumors spread once the world found out that Tyga — not Travis Scott — might actually be Stormi’s biological father.

According to Radar Online, a source even went as far to say that "Tyga wants a DNA test because he really thinks that there is a chance this baby could be his.'"

However, Tyga squashed those rumors in a tweet in 2018, saying, "I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace."

3. Travis Scott may have cheated on Kylie Jenner.

After Stormi was born in February of 2018, fans speculated that Jenner and Scott weren't really as happy as they portrayed on social media.

Soon after celebrating Stormi's first birthday, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner "had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn't like."

After the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson drama, it makes sense that Jenner would have trust issues.

“Kylie had a rough week,” the source told PEOPLE. “She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like.” However, “Travis says he didn’t cheat," and Jenner seemed "better” now.

There were also rumors that Scott had an ongoing long-lasting relationship with model Rojean Kar. Fans noticed that Jenner blocked the model soon after their argument in March 2018 and the rapper deleted his Instagram account.

After months of speculation, in October 2019, Kylie tweeted that she and Travis were taking a break, adding that "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

4. Jenner continues to have trust issues with Scott.

After the couple publicly split in 2019, it was revealed Kylie had trust issues and a source told PEOPLE that there were also "several" other issues that "made them decide to take a break."

“Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby," however, Scott was still focused on his booming music career.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

The source said Travis wasn't giving her "the commitment" that she needed, saying "Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

5. The stability of their relationship is constantly being questioned.

In March 2020, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided to quarantine together, along with their daughter Stormi. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like the couple was trying to spend more quality time with Stormi, and in May 2021, TMZ reported they were back together but in an open relationship.

Jenner denied those rumors but months later she was seen with Stormi and Travis at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit and Scott was honored as a visionary in technology, fashion, and the arts.

At the end of his speech, he said, "Stormi I love you, wifey I love you, Dave I love you, thank y'all so much Parson's," which caused many to question if the two were officially back together.

This was later confirmed on September 7th when Kylie revealed she was pregnant with her second child. A source told PEOPLE that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had been spending "as much time with Stormi as they can," before the baby was born.

Even still, many still speculate that they aren't together. An article in W Magazine even claimed that the pair "are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years.” However, Khloe Kardashian spoke out against the rumors in an Instagram post, saying Scott and Jenner are "very much a couple."

Jenner revealed on her Instagram story that she had given birth to their son on February 2nd, 2022, which is just one day after Stormi's birthday.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers news & entertainment, love & relationships, and internet culture. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.