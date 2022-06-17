Kylie Jenner’s Wealth Plummets As Kim Kardashian Continues To Reign As The Richest Sister

After Forbes updated their list of "America’s Richest Self-Made Women," Kim Kardashian now has a net worth of $1.8 billion, while Kylie Jenner no longer holds the title of being the richest sibling with a net worth of $600 million.

According to Forbes, most of Kardashian's wealth comes from her shapewear brand, Skims, which raised $240 million in January 2022, and has also doubled its value to $3.2 billion in less than a year, as well as her stakes in KKW Beauty.

In April 2021, Kardashian was officially declared a billionaire by Forbes, which was thanks to the two companies after they racked her total up from $780 million in October 2021.

Now, Kim Kardashian is the richest Kardashian among all of her sisters, including Kylie Jenner.

In 2020, Kardashian sold 20% of her stake to beauty conglomerate Coty for $200 million, estimating KKW Beauty's value at $1 billion.

However, fans were curious about Jenner's drastic change in net worth, with some commenting under a Reddit post about the Forbes list.

"Kylie’s net worth is interesting. How did she go from fake billionaire to worth about 900 million to now 600 million," one fan wrote.

In 2019, Forbes named Jenner the world's "youngest self-made billionaire" before later accusing the reality star of falsifying documents to exaggerate her wealth.

Jenner had become the richest sibling among the Kardashian-Jenner clan due to Kylie Cosmetics, which was valued at $1.2 billion.

In 2019, she ended up selling 51% of her stake in the company to Coty for $600 million.

In 2020, Forbes reported that Jenner, along with her mother, and manager, Kris Jenner, had inflated their wealth in documents they'd sent, accusing "Kylie's camp" of "lying."

The Jenners had invited the magazine's reporters into their homes and their accountants' offices, and had created tax returns "that were likely forged."

Reporters compared what Jenner did to former President Donald Trump's efforts to appear richer than he actually was.

The magazine estimated that Jenner's actual net worth was likely "just under $900 million."

Previously, Jenner's net worth was estimated to be around $700 million, according to Parade.

“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the magazine said.

After Forbes published the article, Jenner tweeted that the story was based on “a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions.”

"What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site,” she wrote, adding that she was "blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine.”

“I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have,” she concluded.

According to the updated Forbes 2022 list, Jenner "pocketed some $540 million, pretax," after selling her stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, but she is estimated to still own 41% of the makeup company.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.