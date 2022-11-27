6 Bizarre Tasks Kylie Jenner Makes Her Housekeeper Do

In 2015, Kylie Jenner became a homeowner at just 17 years old but the trials and tribulations of owning your own home may not have been too complicated for the makeup mogul who has staff on hand to help run her home.

Several years, properties and children later, the now-25-year-old knows a thing or two about how to keep a home and allegedly has rules in place to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Arguably the most important staff member in Jenner's home is her housekeeper who is in charge of the day to tasks at her $36.5 million Los Angeles home.

Here are 6 tasks Kylie Jenner's housekeeper has to do.

1. She has to test out Kylie’s makeup products.

The youngest Kar-Jenner is an almost-billionaire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics empire and you don't get to be a successful business owner without a helping hand — or in this case a whole arm.

In a 2017 interview with FastCompany, Jenner revealed that the arm fans often see in her social media posts showing off her new lip shades is that of her housekeeper.

"I use her arm for my Snapchats. She has the best arm for swatches," Jenner explained. "She’s so nice and just sits there and has her arm ready and lets me do my thing. I care a lot about what my products look like when people first see them."

2. Organize the cleanup after Kylie’s lavish gifts from Travis Scott.

Stormi's parents go all out for each other on birthdays and holidays. Jenner often shows off the elaborate floral displays from her longtime boyfriend and we're willing to bet neither of them sticks around for the cleanup.

When the "Life Of Kylie" star turned 21 back in 2019, she shared an Instagram story of her and her daughter in a hallway filled with rose petals.

“We’re just getting started. Love you!!!” read a card from her rapper beau.

The lavish gift was even joked about by James Corden on "The Late Late Show" who, like us, was concerned for the housekeeper who would inevitably be in charge of the cleanup.

3. Make sure Kylie’s fridge is stocked with pomegranate seeds.

One thing about Kylie is that she loves to eat pomegranates. She even tweeted about her love for the super fruit back in 2011 saying she eats "three packs" a day — that's a lot of pomegranates.

Kylie Fact: i eat three packs of pomegranates everyday :) yummm. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 4, 2011

Many fans probably wonder how her housekeeper feels about the abundance of pomegranates around the house.

4. Make sure her dogs are cared for.

Jenner has nine dogs who used to be featured heavily on her social media but now only make sporadic appearances.

The businesswoman has received backlash from fans wondering what happened to her pets, which she addressed in 2019 by explaining that she just doesn't post them as often these days!

In fact, Jenner's dogs appear to be living their own lives in a guesthouse she reportedly had built for them. No word on whether their home comes with its own housekeeper but we're willing to bet that Jenner has her house staff making sure her dogs are looked after.

5. No talking about her publicly.

Jenner may have spoken about her housekeeper but her housekeeper most definitely has not spoken publicly about her — as far as we know!

Jenner's sisters have made it clear that the family is strict about making everyone in their lives sign non-disclosure agreements.

In 2019, during an airing of "Keeping Up Kardashians" which revealed the strict security measures Kim Kardashian was taking, the second oldest of the large family tweeted about her love of NDAs.

6. Organize her lavish holiday displays.

Jenner is known for having super over-the-top Christmas decorations and even showed off her holiday set up in a 2020 YouTube video.

Jenner thanked florist Jeff Latham for creatively directing the whole display but when it comes to making calls and organizing the setup, it's safe to assume Jenner didn't do it alone!

Taylor Haynes is a writer based in Chicago. She writes for Entertainment & News at YourTango. You can find her on Instagram here.