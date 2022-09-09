Kylie Jenner Reveals She Has Named Her 7-Month-Old Son — But Still Hasn’t Legally Changed It From ‘Wolf’

Kylie Jenner’s second baby’s name has become perhaps the most bewildering mystery in Kardashian-Jenner history as fans have been waiting since February for the big reveal.

The “Kylie Cosmetics” founder has revealed that her son with Travis Scott does indeed have a name — but she’s not quite ready to share it just yet.

On September 8, Jenner joined James Corden on “The Late Late Show” to discuss her son’s name after months of speculation.

What is Kylie Jenner's baby's name?

Jenner revealed that her son does have a new name but still has not disclosed it.

After the baby’s birth, on February 2, 2022, Jenner announced that her son’s name was Wolf Webster — Scott’s real name is Jaques Webster II — however, she later retracted this.

Via Instagram Stories, the reality star told her followers, "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore."

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

While speaking to Corden, Jenner, 25, clarified: "We haven't officially legally changed the name.”

"His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf,” she added, “We're just waiting."

The makeup mogul, who also has a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi with Scott, 31, revealed that the family is not calling him Wolf and the baby boy does have a different name but they haven’t filed the necessary paperwork to change it.

"We haven't officially legally changed the name.”

"His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting."

Fans originally theorized Kylie Jenner named her baby ‘Angel.’

After his birth, fans believed that Jenner and Scott might have named their new baby Angel or some kind of variation of the name due to comments from Jenner's famous friends and family.

The theory is also related to the fact that Jenner had her baby on 2/2/22, which is synonymous with angel numbers.

So Kylie Jenners’s baby shower post and the comment section on her birth announcement all making this angel references and not to mention 2/2/22. Starting to think the name is Angelo @KylieJenner @trvisXX #KylieJenner #celebrity pic.twitter.com/ebZJPCMvD2 — (@scoutmack03) February 7, 2022

Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, commented, "Angel Pie," along with Jenner's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, who wrote, "Can't wait to meet the little angel."

Jenner's best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou also might have hinted at the new name, commenting, "angel baby," followed by a red heart.

Fans also suspect the baby could be named after Travis Scott.

Since Scott's real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, it would be fitting that the newborn baby would carry on Scott's family tradition.

It could also be a possibility of Jacques being incorporated into the baby's middle name as well.

Fans have also pointed to an Instagram Jenner shared featuring a Jack Rabbit, hinting that this could be her son’s name.

Scott added to this theory when he shared his own Instagram story which featured a pillowcase embroidered with the name “Jack,” however since this is his own name this isn’t much to go off.

Fans have also suggested that the baby will be named “Astro” in reference to his father’s 2018 album.

However, given the tragic deaths that occurred during Scott’s performance at his 2021 festival of the same name, fans think Jenner might be waiting to announce the name.

Another theory suggested the baby was named “Rav” after Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, mentioned the name in a birthday post for Kylie on Instagram.

“Thank you for all & my beautiful grandbabies! Rav what up … ha," he wrote. However, the name is likely a nickname for Travis Scott.

Other fans believe Kylie Jenner named her son ‘Knight.’

This theory largely came from a fake account claiming to be Jenner’s nephew, Mason Disick.

The account previously shared a photo of a baby with the caption, “Knight Jacques Webster.”

However, in July, Kourtney Kardashian shut down rumors by calling out social media accounts posing as her firstborn son and stated that he is not behind any Instagram page spreading these falsities.

The name also appeared in a 2019 episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” in which the famous family was predicting what Kim Kardashian would name her son while her surrogate was pregnant with her son Psalm.

A fan on TikTok notes that it looked like Jenner had written "Wolf," "Knight" and "John.”

Could this mean she was sharing a list of names she liked for her own future children?

With the new season of “The Kardashians” on Hulu airing on September 22, we may just have to wait and see.

