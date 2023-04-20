Timothée Chalamet's Dating History — Everyone The Actor Has Been Linked To Romantically

Despite his quest for a private life, Timothée Chalamet's past relationships with various girlfriends have been well-watched by fans of the actor.

Chalamet broke into the acting world in 2008, appearing in a couple of shorts before landing a recurring role in Showtime's "Homeland" in 2012. It wasn't until 2017, however, that he had his breakout role in the film "Call Me By Your Name," which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

As he has become increasingly popular, Chalamet's personal life has been a hot topic of conversation. The 27-year-old has had some high-profile relationships over the years, dating Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González, but it's his most recent romance that has been topping the headlines on a daily basis.

The actor, who previously told Vogue Paris, "When you love, love wholly. Love unabashedly," has been linked to Kylie Jenner since early April 2023. The two have yet to make their romance Instagram official, but sources say that they are indeed dating.

Let's take a deeper look at Timothee Chalamet's dating history — including his newest love interest.

Kylie Jenner, 2023

Photo: DFree / Shutterstock

Fans went absolutely crazy when rumors that Chalamet had been dating Jenner surfaced thanks to a blind sent to DeuxMoi. Within days, TMZ had obtained photos of her Range Rover in the driveway of his Los Angeles area home, kicking dating rumors into high gear.

A source told People magazine that Chalamet and Jenner "are hanging out and getting to know each other" just four months after Jenner called things off with Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Chalamet were "keeping things casual."

"It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun," the source explained. The two have yet to make their relationship official.

Taylor Russell, November 2022

Photo: Instagram

After Chalamet posted a sweet photo with his "Bones And All" co-star on Instagram fans went wild with dating rumors which were only compounded by the duo's many sweet moments during the press tour for the film.

A source also told DeuxMoi that the pair had a "brief fling" while filming the movie back in 2021. "They've been in touch since filming and hooked up a few times but nothing too serious," the source claimed.

However, neither Chalamet nor Russell has ever confirmed the rumor and it appears the pair may just be best friends.

Sarah Talabi, April 2022

Photo: Instagram

Prior to linking up with Jenner, Chalamet was spotted with Sarah Talabi. The two attended Coachella together in April 2022, leading fans to think that they were an item following a very blurry video that appeared to show them kissing.

After the music festival was over, the model and influencer chatted with Page Six about it. When it came to Chalamet, however, she played coy. "Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question. But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective," she said.

Eiza González, June 2020

Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

In June 2020, Chalamet and Eiza González took a summer vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together, sparking dating rumors. The two appeared to be having a lot of fun together in photos obtained by various outlets at the time.

"They enjoyed the luxury resort and seemed to have the best time. They recently started hanging out and they looked happy together," a source told People magazine. Another source told the outlet that Chalamet and González had been "talking on and off," though didn't confirm if they were exclusively dating.

Thanks to photos supplied by the Daily Mail, however, the two looked very into one another, even sharing a kiss while relaxing poolside.

Within a couple of months, reports that the two had ended their relationship surfaced. Alas, their summer love came to an end, according to E! News, a source telling the outlet that González "seemed single" during a recent outing.

Lily-Rose Depp, October 2018 - April 2020 & March 2021

Photo: Sam Aronov / Shutterstock

Chalamet's longest relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp. The two were first spotted together in New York City in September 2018 before they jetted off to Paris, the City of Love. In 2019, the two were photographed kissing on a boat in Venice, effectively solidifying their relationship," according to People magazine. In April 2020, the two went their separate ways — Us Weekly was the first to report the news.

In an interview with GQ in November 2020, Chalamet opened up about the kissing photos seen around the world.

"I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life," he recalled. "I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great.' And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real knob? All pale? And then people are like, 'This is a PR stunt.' A PR stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!" he joked.

In March 2021, Chalamet and Depp sparked rumors that they were giving their romance another shot when they were spotted hanging out together in New York City, according to Vanity Fair. About a month later, another sighting had fans convinced that the two were back on. An eyewitness saw them in a jewelry store together and they seemed very much like a couple.

"They came in together and both looked around. Timothée has come into the store several times, both with Lily and alone," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "While Lily was looking at something outside, he bought it quickly for her as a secret gift and then ran out. He was very sweet and is always gracious and kind to the designer and staff at the store," the source added.

Their apparently rekindled romance fizzled out, however, as Depp was briefly linked to Austin Butler in August 2021 before getting into a serious relationship with Yassine Stein.

Lourdes Leon, 2013

Photo: Instagram

Chalamet's very first serious relationship — that was publicized, anyway — was with Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, while the two attended Fiorella H. LaGuardia High School Of Music, Art and Performing Arts in New York City together. In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Leon confirmed that Chalamet was her "first boyfriend."

Not much is known about why the teen romance broke down but the two appear to have remained friends. In 2017, the actor told Andy Cohen that they had been in touch about his "Call Me By Your Name" role.

"She hasn't seen it yet, but she's excited to," he told Cohen during a SiriusXM interview. "She teases me about the public appearances … the movie itself she's very excited about and the reception it's been getting is only a great thing. It's like the public appearance stuff around it, like some of the late night things I've done. I get made fun of."

Effie Orfanides has been reporting on celebrity and entertainment news since 2009. She is the former Director of Operations of the Inquisitr and currently has bylines at People, NickiSwift, and Heavy. In 2022, she released her first mobile app called beacheo.