Who Is Eiza Gonzalez? New Details On Timothee Chalamet's Girlfriend

She's an actress and a model!

Timothee Chalamet is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood today. With an Oscar nomination and several hit movies under his belt, few actors are more in demand than the young hunk.

For a while, he was dating Johnny Depp's daughter, model Lily-Rose Depp. When it was announced that they'd split, fans were wondering who he would take up with next.

Well, today, they got their answer, as Chalamet was snapped in Mexico serenading and making out with a new woman and it didn't take devoted fans to find out who she was.

Who is Eiza Gonzalez, Timothee Chalamet's girlfriend?

They were snapped together in Mexico.

While the rest of the world is slowly waking up from the COVID-19 pandemic, Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez are vacationing in Mexico with a group of friends. Intrepid paparazzi snapped photos of the alleged new pair while they were down there. In the photos, they were seen kissing and, later, Chalamet serenaded her with what looked like a love song. How sweet!

She's best known for her roles on Mexican television.

Gonzalez, a native of Mexico City, got her acting start on Mexican television. Her first role was in the telenovela Lola Erase Una Vez. She then went on to star in the Nickelodeon teen drama Suena Conmigo. But it wasn't until her breakthrough role in the hit film Baby Driver that she finally got her "big break" with American audiences. Recently, she appeared in the film Bloodshot with Vin Diesel.

Thanks to all the fans for supporting #Bloodshot so far! I want everyone to stay safe while also getting a chance to see the movie I’m so proud of. So happy that you can pre-order #Bloodshot now on digital and watch it next Tuesday 3/24 https://t.co/DY5vbTiqgV pic.twitter.com/p3uHRH6szw — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) March 23, 2020

She was rumored to be dating Jeremy Renner.

For a while, there were rumors going around Hollywood that suggested that Gonzalez and Jeremy Renner were an item. The rumors started after they were reportedly "flirting" with one another at the Super Bowl earlier this year. But a friend of Gonzalez's said that there was nothing going on. "There’s nothing romantic going on with them and they didn’t have a fling at the Super Bowl. The pair celebrated with a bunch of other celebs, and it’s Eiza’s personality to dance and have fun with her friends," the friend said.

She previously went to Mexico with another boyfriend.

Gonzalez seems to like her home country as a favorite vacation spot, though she calls Los Angeles home these days. For a while, she was dating Point Break actor Luke Bracey, and they went on vacation together in Tulum, Mexico. However, shortly after the pair came back from Tulum, they split up, and Gonzalez has been single ever since.

Chalamet was previously linked to Madonna's daughter.

Though his longest relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp, Chalamet previously dated Madonna's oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon. The pair went to LaGuardia High School together, where they first met. And though their relationship didn't last long, Chalamet and Leon are still reportedly good friends. In fact, when Chalamet got his breakthrough role in Call Me By Your Name, Leon was reportedly one of the first people who went to go see it and support him.

Neither Gonzalez nor Chalamet has confirmed their relationship.

A picture is worth a thousand words, so certainly, it looks like Chalamet and Gonzalez are a thing. However, neither one has confirmed their relationship, either through reps or individually. Of course, we will keep you posted if that changes.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.